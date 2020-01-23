Global Cast Iron Cookware Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Application, Type, and Region.

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market

Based on application, the commercial is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as a rise in hotels and restaurants and increase demand for healthy food. Consumer preference is a shift towards the cast iron cookware for food processing due to consciousness regarding fitness and increased concerns regarding healthy food is also boosting the market.

The major driving factor of the market is increasing awareness regarding health issues related to aluminum and other metal coated cookware. The health benefits usage of cast iron like percolating iron in the food during the cooking process, highly durable and heat distribution are also boosting the market of the global cast iron cookware. Development of non-stick cookware is propelling the market of cast iron cookware among globe and at same time availability of other metal cookware are easily washable, lighter, and cheaper will act as a restraint to the market. Technology innovation is rising is another factor for growing the demand of the cast iron cookware. The report provides the drivers which are influencing the growth of cast iron cookware market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as increasing consciousness regarding health and fitness in consumers and increased the purchasing power of middle-class population in this region. Changing cooking style is another factor for fuelling the market in this region. China and India are boosting the market of cast iron cookware as the lifestyle of the consumer are changing in this region, rising income, and growing one-person household’s trend in these countries.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Cast Iron Cookware Market are Lava Cookware USA, Meyer Corporation, Camp Chef, Inc., Le Creuset, Staub, Lodge, Super, Vermicular, American Metalcraft, Williams Sonoma, Calphalon, Camp Chef, Country Door, Cuisinart, Tablecraft, Tramontina, and Victoria.

Scope of the Report Cast Iron Cookware Market

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market, by Application

• Residential

• Commercial

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market, by Type

• Rounded

• Flat

Global Cast Iron Cookware Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players in Global Cast Iron Cookware Market

• Le Creuset

• Lava Cookware USA

• Meyer Corporation

• Camp Chef, Inc.,

• Staub

• Lodge

• Super

• Vermicular

• American Metalcraft

• Williams Sonoma

• Calphalon

• Camp Chef

• Country Door

• Cuisinart

• Tablecraft

• Tramontina

• Victoria

