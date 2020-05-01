Global Cell Dissociation Market Industry Outlook to 2025|Biological Industries USA, Inc., Pelobiotech, BrainBits, LLC, Labochema, Himedia Laboratories, Biocompare, Pan-Biotech

Global cell dissociation market is expected to reach USD 553.5 million by 2025, from USD 214.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This cell dissociation report generally comprises of absolute and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. The report also endows with evaluations based on the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The moves or actions of major market players and brands are analysed in the cell dissociation report that range from product developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, and future products to technologies.

Some of the major players operating in the global cell dissociation market are

BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , GE Healthcare , Merck KGaA, ATCC, REPROCELL Inc., ALSTEM, CellSystems Biotechnologie Vertrieb GmbH, Biological Industries USA, Inc., Pelobiotech, BrainBits, LLC, Labochema, Himedia Laboratories, Biocompare, Pan-Biotech, Gemini Bio-Products, Miltenyi Biotec, Stemcell Technologies among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global cell dissociation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell dissociation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Cell Dissociation Market

By Product

(Enzymatic Dissociation Products, Non-Enzymatic Dissociation Products, Instruments & Accessories),

By Tissue

(Connective Tissue, Epithelial Tissue, Others),

By Type

(Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment),

By Application,

(antibody production, veterinary applications, cell culture maintenance, immunoassays and others.)

By End User,

(pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes and others.)

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies

Increasing government funding for cancer research

Emergence of advanced tissue dissociation enzyme products

Acceptance of enzyme-free dissociation products over enzymatic dissociation products

Occurrences of high decontamination with bacteria

