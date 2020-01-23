Global Cellulose Fibers Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast 2019-2024

Cellulose Fibers Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Cellulose Fibers Market.. The Cellulose Fibers market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Man-made fibers are produced through various processes carried out on wood pulp obtained from plant sources. Wood pulp undergoes several mechanical as well as chemical processes resulting in a number of cellulose fiber types having different properties. Rayon and its types including acetate, triacetate, and viscose fibers are some of the commonly used man-made cellulose fibers. Cellulose fibers have major applications in textile, spun yarn, and fabrics. Few other applications include their usage in the paper industry, carpet production, etc.

List of key players profiled in the Cellulose Fibers market research report:

Thai Rayon, Sateri, PT. Indo-Bharat Rayon, Shandong Helon Textile Sci. & Tech. CLtd., TangShanSanyou, Aoyang, Grasim Industries Limited, Fulida, KelheimFibres, Daicel Corporation, Lenzing AG,

By Application

Spun Yarn, Fabrics, Clothing, Other (including Adhesives, Sealants and Tapes, etc.),

The global Cellulose Fibers market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Cellulose Fibers market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Cellulose Fibers. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

