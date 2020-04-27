Global Chemicals Packaging Market 2020-2025: By Drivers & Strains, Technology, New Innovations, Size and Share, Future Road-map

For a long time, since early 20th century, most countries across the world have been pondering over measures that could solve ‘lack of access to quality healthcare’. Simply because failing to provide quality healthcare has only resulted in loss of lives which inflicts economical loss to the country. Perceived as a larger hurdle to better standards of living and development, countries have started investing on technology that aids in providing access to quality healthcare especially those living in the rural regions. With high-speed internet doctors have not only benefitted from early diagnosis, but have made use of telemedicine in rendering therapy without the patient having to travel miles to a city hospital. This creates the demand for products in the global teleradiology services market. A recent report by Transparency Market Research finds that the market will grow at an astounding 19.0% CAGR during 2018-2026.

Hassle-free Treatment Favors its Usage

There is no better dream for a doctor to have come true than being able to treat more patients in the same time. While personal visits are irreplaceable, telemedicine offers something similar. This is why hospitals across the world are looking at adopting products from the global teleradiology services market.

With network service providers reaching the remotest corners of the world, reaching out to people from long distance is no longer a hassle. Also, doctors are able to save travel time and save more patients, especially during emergency.

Cancer is the Biggest Driver

The sheer rise in the volume of cancer cases is rising like never-before. A critical problem in being unable to control the loss of lives is poor treatment adherence. Most patients from the rural regions fail at receiving proper treatment or die due their inability to travel long distance. Products in the global teleradiology services market attempt to solve this problem.

Oncologists with the help of skilled workforce at the treatment delivery point are able to render treatment without any hassles. Also, the fact that rural population is able to receive services at their door step pushes more people to undergo treatment. As a result, the products in global telradiology services market come out a serious solution to improve healthcare outcomes.

The Need for Skilled Workforce

While there is doubt over the trends and drivers that vouch for the need for products in the global teleradiology services market to improve healthcare outcomes, there is one problem that bothers doctors and regulatory bodies. Doctors possess most of the control in rendering treatment remotely, yet, it requires skilled workforce at the receiving end for 100% quality. This creates the need for skilled workforce. As a result, most doctors and healthcare regulatory bodies across the world are simultaneously working on creating a large pool of skilled workforce. This is another trend that boosts hope for manufacturers in the global teleradiology services market.