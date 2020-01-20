Global Chondroplasty Market Is Thriving Worldwide with B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuOrtho Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc

The most perfect way to anticipate what future holds is to understand the trend today and hence Global Chondroplasty Market report has been structured by chewing over numerous fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario. The report contains all-embracing knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what already subsists in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies which assists in planning strategies for industry with which it is possible to outdo the competitors. The report makes industry well acquainted with thoughtful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Global Chondroplasty Market is accounted for USD 8.85 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in global chondroplasty market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, NuOrtho Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Nebula Inc., Gpcmedical, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Stryker among others.

The global chondroplasty market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chondroplasty market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Chondroplasty Market By Types (Radiofrequency Ablation Chondroplasty, Abrasion Chondroplasty, Atellar Chondroplasty, Meniscal Repair, Tissue Removal, Others), Anatomy (Knee, Shoulder, Hip, Others), Equipments (Shavers, RF Devices, Arthroscope, Others), End Users, Geography- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Chondroplasty is done in mild to moderate cartilage wear treatment. Arthroscopic chondroplasty treatment is completed with arthroscopy in which thin surgical instruments is inserted in small incisions around the knee.

Increasing geriatric population

Increasing number of surgeries for joint and orthopaedic defects

Rising number of accidents & trauma cases

Growing sports culture

Rising awareness among patient

By type, global chondroplasty market is segmented into radiofrequency ablation chondroplasty, abrasion chondroplasty, atellar chondroplasty, meniscal repair, tissue removal and others.

On the basis of anatomy, global chondroplasty market is segmented into knee, shoulder, hip and others.

On the basis of equipments, global chondroplasty market is segmented into shavers, rf devices, arthroscope and others.

On the basis of end user, global chondroplasty market is segmented into hospital, orthopedic clinics, academic & research institute and others.

On the basis of geography, global chondroplasty market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

