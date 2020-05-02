MARKET REPORT
Global Chronic Disease Management Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2026
Global Chronic Disease Management Market By Disease Type (CVD, Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, COPD, Arthritis, Stroke, Others), Service Type (Consulting Service, Implementation Service, Educational Services, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Web-Based), End-User (Provider, Payer, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis:
Global chronic disease management market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 14.80 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of geriatric population resulting in higher prevalence of chronic diseases in patients globally along with the advancement in technologies associated with medical devices.
Competitive Analysis: Global Chronic Disease Management Market
Global chronic disease management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chronic disease management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors: Global Chronic Disease Management Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chronic disease management market are Allscripts; ScienceSoft USA Corporation; Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; EXL; cliexa, Inc.; MINES & Associates, Inc.; Mediware Information Systems; Pegasystems Inc.; HealthCare atHOME; Cognizant TriZetto Software Group, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Infosys Limited; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; AxisPoint Health; Medecision; i2i Systems; Epic Systems Corporation and ZeOmega.
Market Definition: Global Chronic Disease Management Market
Chronic disease management is digital healthcare services that include in providing healthcare officials with educational insights to their patients, implementation of patient-specific and disease-specific treatment options and plans. These services are specifically designed for managing the chronic diseases and reducing their severity in patients.
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence and awareness regarding the fatality of chronic diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing levels of integration of digitalization in healthcare systems and facilities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Rise in the support provided by the governments for the adoption of technologies in healthcare management; this factor is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints
- Restraint in adoption and obedience in following the treatment plants designed according to the need of their disease management; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
- Lack of technically skilled professionals and workforce required for the management and maintenance of these diseases; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Chronic Disease Management Market
By Disease Type
- Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
- Diabetes
- Cancer
- Asthma
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorders (COPD)
- Arthritis
- Stroke
- Others
By Service Type
- Consulting Service
- Implementation Service
- Educational Services
- Others
By Deployment Model
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
- Web-Based
By End-User
- Providers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Hospitals, Physician Groups & Integrated Delivery
- Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
- Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities
- Others
- Payer
- Public Payers
- Private Payers
- Others
By Geography
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, cliexa, Inc. announced that they had acquired Preventive Technology Solutions Inc. (PTSI). This acquisition will help in the development and expansion of cliexa’s service offerings. cliexa, Inc. will focus on the development of health apps for primary care and family medicine physicians which are determining the risks in adolescent for sexual activities, abuse of substances and other issues.
- In July 2016, HealthCare at home announced that they had acquired Health Impetus Pvt. Ltd, this acquisition is expected to provide HealthCare at home in providing disease management services as well as providing various services to the pharmaceutical industry.
Network Security Software Market End-users Analysis 2019-2026
The global Network Security Software market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Network Security Software market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Network Security Software market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Network Security Software market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Network Security Software market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
SolarWinds MSP
Webroot Software
Symantec
Malwarebytes
Kaspersky Lab
Splunk
Black Duck
LogMeIn Central
Rpost
Cloudflare
PureVPN
EventTracker
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Each market player encompassed in the Network Security Software market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Network Security Software market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Network Security Software market report?
- A critical study of the Network Security Software market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Network Security Software market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Network Security Software landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Network Security Software market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Network Security Software market share and why?
- What strategies are the Network Security Software market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Network Security Software market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Network Security Software market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Network Security Software market by the end of 2029?
Global Accounting Software Market: 2020 Size, Share and Growth Strategies by 2028
The study report on Global Accounting Software Market delivers the market revenue predictions for each geographical region. In addition, the Accounting Software industry report also offers market insight on growth opportunities, disruptive technologies on the basis of innovative business models, several value-added services, and the competitive background of the market which can increase the market growth. The Accounting Software market report is designed with the forecast period to anticipate the market size of Accounting Software. In addition, the Accounting Software industry report analyzes the market size in terms of consumption & production and value. The report also splits the breakdown of the market status and forecast by region, application and key manufacturers.
Likewise, the report also contains top predictions of the global market over the forecast period. Additionally, the global Accounting Software market was accounted at USD xx million and it is projected to grow xx USD million during the prediction period. Furthermore, the Accounting Software market report comprises the market size estimation for volume & value. The report segments the global market by geography, technology, and application.
In addition, the Accounting Software market report also covers a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative analysis by assessing data collected from several industry analysts and global market competitors across the industry value chain. Additionally, in-depth analysis of current as well as future trends in the worldwide market, micro, and macro indicators, mandates and regulations are comprised with the help of deep research. By doing so, the report estimates the attractiveness of overall major segments during the prediction period.
Leading players of Accounting Software Market including:
Intuit
Sage
SAP
Oracle(NetSuite)
Microsoft
Infor
Epicor
Workday
Unit4
Xero
Yonyou
Kingdee
Acclivity
FreshBooks
Intacct
Assit cornerstone
Aplicor
Red wing
Accounting Software Market split by Type:
Online Solutions Accounting Software
Desktop Solutions Accounting Software
Accounting Software Market split by Application:
Manufacturing
Services
Retail
Accounting Software Market split by Sales Channel:
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
Accounting Software Market segment by Region/Country:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Global Memory Foam Market 2019 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024
Global Memory Foam Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 interprets definition, an investigation of significant progress and an in-depth study of the industry with a focus on the global market trend. The competitive landscape and the geographical distribution of the Memory Foam market is the prime focus of the report. It analyzes the factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side. It further investigates market dynamics impacting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. In addition to the historical condition of the market, this report also provides profitable market strategies to exploit the development of the market in the forecast time frame from 2019 to 2024.
Overall industry survey has been delivered covering product description, a wide array of applications, top players, market value, volume, size, price data, and development forecast. These key insights will enhance understanding about that market along with new business trends. The report calculates the limitations and strengths of the leading players in the market with the help of SWOT analysis. It also considers company profiles, annual revenue, sales margin, growth aspects of the key players.
The global Memory Foam market is categorized by the following manufacturers: Tempur Sealy, Mlily, Serta, Simmons, Sleemon, Sinomax, Corsicana Bedding, Kingsdown, Restonic,
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the growth market. Here are highlights of the geographical divisions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market analyzed based on major product type: Below 10 cm, 10-30 cm, Above 30 cm
Market analyzed based on application segmentation: Home Use, Commercial Use
The Study Goals of This Report:
- To impart and investigate the worldwide limit, esteem, utilization, and status (2014 to 2018)
- Focus on the key makers to improve designs in the future
- To define and study the market by type, application, and locale
- Spotlight on the worldwide market SWOT investigation
- To determine wide patterns and factors driving or restraining the market development
- To break down each submarket respecting unique development progress
- To evaluate aggressive improvements like new item dispatches, acquisitions, and understandings
It is important to take note that our report contains data that are not only conducted regarding CAGR forecasts but it also analyzes the key parameters such as yearly market growth in order to have complete statistics about the future of the market worldwide. The report is an essential tool to check the feasibility of a new project, improve the productivity and geographical expansion of the company. Moreover, this research study offers the advancement in the market in accordance with upstream and downstream, developments, prominent companies, various segments and sub-segments, applications and so on.
