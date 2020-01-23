Global Cleaning Services Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, and Geography.

Global Cleaning Services Market was value US$ 40.02Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 80.50Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.93 % during a forecast period.

Global Cleaning Services Market

Cleaning services comprise a wide range of services required by commercial and residential sectors. It includes maid services, window cleaning, floor cleaning, carpet & upholstery cleaning, and other cleaning services, which are used in residential and commercial application.

Increasing construction activities, investment in real estate, rising disposable income are expected to dominate the driving the global cleaning services market. Increase in a number of working women and rising investment in real estate is expected to offer attractive opportunities for the growth of cleaning services market.

The increasing inclination toward green cleaning products is one of the key trends, which drive the growth of cleaning services market. Rising awareness concerning the benefits of green and eco-friendly products, commercial and industrial consumers are gradually demanding green and sustainable cleaning practices. Furthermore, concentrated competition among small and established players, to expand their market presence, is a major challenge for leading market players.

The residential segment is projected to share a significant share in the cleaning services market. The growth is attributed to the increased disposable income of individuals, variation in consumer lifestyle, and augmented penetration of such services among residential application.

Currently, the commercial cleaning services segment is expected to cleaning services market. Increased demand from the real estate sector, retail industry, and construction industries are boosting the growth in the cleaning services market. In commercial segment, floor care services are expected to increase the demand for cleaning services.

Furthermore, increasing demand for dust cleaning from various commercial sectors such as stadiums & event venues is expected to a growing demand for the vacuuming cleaning services. Construction industries need cleaning services primarily for rubble cleaning and pressure washing.

The report provides a detailed overview of the Global Cleaning Services Market including regional analysis information. Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the substantial growth in the global cleaning services market. Changing consumer lifestyle and growth in a number of working women, majorly in the U.S is contributing the major share in the market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the cleaning service market. The growth is attributed to the increase in demand from developing countries such as China and India. Admiration of such services has increased owing to rise in economy and escalation in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings.

The report gives the clear representation of the current market scenario of Global Cleaning Services Market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, Porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Cleaning Services Market

Global Cleaning Services Market, by Service type

• Commercial cleaning services

o Window Cleaning

o Vacuuming

o Floor Care

• Residential cleaning services

o Maid Services

o Carpet & Upholstery

o Other Services

Global Cleaning Services Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Cleaning Services Market

• ABM Industries Inc.

• The Service Master Company, LLC

• BONUS Building Care

• Red Coats

• UGL Unicco Services

• Vanguard

• Jan-Pro International

• Mothers House Cleaning

• Clean First Time

• Compass Group Plc

• CleanNet

• Anago Cleaning Systems

• Aramark Corporation

• Sodexo

• Jani-King Inc.

• Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

• ChemDry

• Pritchard Industries Inc.

• Duraclean International Inc.

• Harvard Maintenance Inc.

• Steamatic Inc.

• Stratus Building Solutions

• Temko Service Industries Inc.

• Mothers House Cleaning

