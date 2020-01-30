Global Clinical Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Predictions Till 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Global Clinical Diagnostic Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global clinical diagnostic devices market in terms of market segmentation by type, by end user, by application, by device and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global clinical diagnostic devices market is segmented by type, end user, applications, devices and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into stethoscopes, sphygmomanometers, ophthalmoscopes, electrocardiographs, thermometers and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into general hospitals, clinics and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, gastrology, neurology, orthopedics, infectious diseases and others. Further, by devices, the market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, in-vitro diagnostics, patient monitoring and others. Diagnostic imaging devices are further sub- segmented into radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, elastography, photoacoustic imaging, tomography, echocardiography, point-of-care devices and others. The in- vitro diagnostics segment is further sub- segmented into hepatitis tests, clinical chemistry, coagulation test systems, urine test strips, pregnancy tests, blood sugar monitoring systems, point-of-care devices and others. The global clinical diagnostic devices market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. By end user, the general hospitals segment is anticipated to have leading shares on account of availability of different medical facilities in the hospitals. General hospitals offer diagnostics, monitoring, treatment and prevention of various types of healthcare problems through different specific departments for different kind of medical treatments provided by them to the patients at a single place.

North America is expected to grow at a rapid rate on the back of the availability of advanced healthcare technology and rise in the pediatric population in the region. Europe is expected to grow significantly attributing to continuous technological advancements in the healthcare sector. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate owing to availability of healthcare facilities at a lesser cost as compared to rest of the world. Patients from across the world visit the region to access to the quality and less expensive healthcare facilities. This region earns a major part of its income through medical tourism. Latin America is expected to grow significantly on the back of presence of higher geriatric population.

Technological Advancements

With continuous technological advancements and rise in the need for adoption of advanced medical facilities, demand for clinical diagnostic devices expanded which is expected to boost the growth of the global clinical diagnostic devices market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global clinical diagnostic devices market which includes company profiling of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, Philips, Boston Scientific, Siemens AG, Baxter International and Medtronic. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global clinical diagnostic devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

