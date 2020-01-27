MARKET REPORT
Global Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market 2020 report by top Companies: Microsoft, International Business Machines (IBM), Dell, ORACLE, Carestream Health, etc.
“Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market Industry 2020 Market Research analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
This Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market report is very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The data and the information regarding the market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts.
Market Segmentation:
Major players profiled in the report are Microsoft, International Business Machines (IBM), Dell, ORACLE, Carestream Health, Merge Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Athenahealth, Agfa-Gevaert, CareCloud.
Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market is analyzed by types like Hardware, Software, Services.
On the basis of the end users/applications, Hospital, Clinics, Others.
Points Covered of this Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market report are:
To share detailed information about the key factors such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2026.
Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:
- Cyclical dynamics-We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and disruptions
- Identifying key cannibalizes– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance
- Spotting emerging trends-Our Ecosystem offering helps the client to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage
- Interrelated opportunities- This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world
This study will address some of the most critical questions which are listed below:
- What is the market size of the Cloud Computing in Healthcare market at the global level?
- Which screen size is most preferred by the consumers of Cloud Computing in Healthcare?
- Which mode of distribution channel is most preferred by the manufacturers of Cloud Computing in Healthcare?
- Which is the preferred age group for targeting Cloud Computing in Healthcare for manufacturers?
- What the key factors driving, inhibiting the growth of the market, and what is the degree of impact of the drivers and restraints?
- What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the Cloud Computing in Healthcare market?
- Which is the leading region/country for the growth of the market? What is the anticipated growth rate of the leading regions during the forecast period?
- How are the emerging markets for Cloud Computing in Healthcare expected to perform in the coming years? How is the consumption pattern expected to evolve in the future?
- Who are the major players operating in the global Cloud Computing in Healthcare market? What is the current market position of the key players? Who are the emerging players in this industry?
- Who are the major distributors, traders, and dealers operating in the Cloud Computing in Healthcare market?
MARKET REPORT
Boost In Technology Driving The Gynecology Devices Market Globally
The demand within the global market for gynaecology devices market has been rising on account of advancements in the domain of women’s health, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). Gynaecology devices are fielded with the intent to help in safe, sound, and timely delivery of babies by pregnant women. The presence of multiple vendors in the global gynaecology devices has led to extreme fragmentation within the market. The leading vendors within the global gynaecology devices market have made commendable efforts to increase their market value. Furthermore, the medium-sized vendors are also making realistic efforts to go a notch higher in their quest for recognition.
Mergers and acquisitions are expected to play a strategic role in defining the competitive landscape of the global gynaecology devices market. The presence of several small vendors in this market increases the possibility of acquisitions in the years to come. Moreover, the key vendors in the global gynaecology devices market are looking to expand their geographical reach. There is stellar demand for improved services within gynaecology, and this factor shall in turn lead to better research initiatives in the field of gynaecology. The key vendors in the global gynaecology devices market are Medtronic, Hologic, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Richard Wolf Gmbh.
Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global gynaecology devices market would expand at a steady CAGR of 4.1% over the period between 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the total value of the global market for gynaecology devices market held a total value of US$ 16,840.95 Mn in 2017. On the basis of geography, the global market for gynaecology devices is projected to be led by the North American region. On the basis of product type, the demand for surgical devices is expected to escalate in the years to follow.
Structural Changes in Healthcare Sector
The global market for gynaecology devices has been escalating at a stellar pace due to structural changes in the healthcare fraternity. The focus given to women’s health across several emerging economies has played a vital role in market growth. Moreover, awareness campaigns about gynaecological care have also generated tremendous demand within the global gynaecology devices market. It is an established doctrine that the field of gynaecology has received utmost attention from several regional governments. This factor has also aided the growth of the global gynaecology devices market in recent times. It is expected that the presence of a well-performing female healthcare domain would aid market growth in the years to follow.
North America to Witness Paced Growth
The presence of a stellar sector for healthcare in first-world nations such as the US and Canada has aided the growth of the gynaecology devices market in North America. The wide range of campaigns launched for educating and informing women about their health has also played a major role in market growth. Trained gynaecologists and medical experts in the region have also played to the advantage of the regional market. Other factors such as favourable medical reimbursements in Canada have also aided regional market growth.
The review is based on TMR’s report titled, “Gynecology Devices Market (Product Type – Surgical Devices (Gynecological endoscopes (Hysteroscopes, Colposcopes, Resectoscopes, Laparoscopes, Endoscopic imaging systems), Endometrial ablation devices (Hydrothermal endometrial ablation devices, Radiofrequency endometrial ablation devices, Balloon endometrial ablation devices, Other endometrial ablation devices (cryoablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation)), Gynecologic fluid management systems, Female sterilization and contraceptive devices ( Permanent birth control devices, Temporary birth control devices)), Hand Instruments (Vaginal Speculum, Tenaculum, Curettes, Trocars, Biopsy forceps, Other hand instruments), Diagnostic Imaging Systems (Ultrasound, Mammography), Gynecological Chairs (Fixed-height gynecological chairs, Adjustable-height gynecological chairs) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 -2026”.
The global gynaecology devices market is segmented as:
By Product Type
- Surgical Devices
- Endoscopic Imaging Systems
- Hand Instruments
- Diagnostic Imaging Systems
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
MARKET REPORT
Overview of High Voltage Power Cables Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025| Prysmian, Nexans, General Cable, Sumitomo Electric, Southwire, etc
High Voltage Power Cables Market Trends, In-Depth Research on Market Size, Emerging Growth Factors, Global 2020 Trends and Forecasts 2025
The High Voltage Power Cables Market report is one of the most comprehensive and important data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the High Voltage Power Cables market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the High Voltage Power Cables market.
The researchers have considered almost all important parameters for company profiling, including market share, recent development, gross margin, future development plans, product portfolio, production, and revenue. The report includes detailed analysis of the vendor landscape and thorough company profiling of leading players of the High Voltage Power Cables market.
Leading players covered in the High Voltage Power Cables market report: Prysmian, Nexans, General Cable, Sumitomo Electric, Southwire, LS Cable & System, Furukawa Electric, Riyadh Cable, Elsewedy Electric, Condumex, NKT Cables, FarEast Cable, Shangshang Cable, Baosheng Cable, Jiangnan Cable, Hanhe Cable and More…
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
AC power cable
DC power cable
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Power Industry
Coal & Petrochemical
Communication
Others
The global High Voltage Power Cables market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.
The latest report added by Market Info Reports demonstrates that the global High Voltage Power Cables market will showcase a steady CAGR in the coming years. The research report includes a thorough analysis of market drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities. It addresses the lucrative investment options for the players in the coming years. Analysts have offered market estimates at a global and regional level.
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global High Voltage Power Cables market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.
Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the High Voltage Power Cables market.
Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the High Voltage Power Cables market.
Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the High Voltage Power Cables market.
Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.
Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the High Voltage Power Cables market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the High Voltage Power Cables market.
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global High Voltage Power Cables status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key High Voltage Power Cables manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
MARKET REPORT
Endoscopic Clips Market Expected To Witness A Sustainable Growth Over ‘2026’
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Endoscopic Clips Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global endoscopic clips market was valued at US$ 355.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2026. Inclination toward minimally invasive procedures, wide usage of endoscopic clips for hemostasis, and rise in acceptance of endoscopic clips are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026.
Endoscopic clips are specialized instruments. These clips are designed to achieve tissue approximation in gastrointestinal endoscopy. These were first introduced for the sole purpose of achieving hemostasis of gastrointestinal bleeding, especially peptic ulcer bleeding.
Increase in Geriatric Population and Demand for Endoscopic Clips for Hemostasis
The global population is aging rapidly. According to the WHO, nearly 2 billion people will be aged 60 years and above by 2050, accounting for around 16.7% of the global population. The population in developed countries such as Japan, the U.S., and countries in Western Europe is aging at a faster rate. This is attributed to better health care infrastructure and polices and adoption of techniques new endoscopic techniques. Additionally, access to various diagnostic and treatment services has improved in these regions in the past few years. This, in turn, has increased the life expectancy of the overall population.
For More Details, Request A PDF Brochure Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25967
The incidence and prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases (GI) such as colorectal and pancreatic cancers, inflammatory bowels disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) increase with age. Several of these conditions can be diagnosed or cured using endoscopy procedures, and some of these are minimally invasive procedures. For example, capsule endoscopy is safe for all age groups. Bleeding of ulcers could occur in many cases. Endoscopic clips can be used to achieve hemostasis in various conditions such as lesions, gastric tumors, Mallory Weiss tears, ulcers, small varices, arteriovenous malformations, and diverticula.
Endoscopic clips have been used in the past few years for non-hemostatic conditions such as closure of perforations in the GI tract, prevention of post EMR bleeding & post-polypectomy, and attachment of feeding tubes.
Technological Advancements and High Demand in Emerging Markets
Emerging markets such as India and China are experiencing rapid economic growth. Hence, the focus has shifted toward improved health care services in these countries. Governments are spending on health care infrastructure, thereby increasing access to advanced techniques such as minimally invasive procedures. Therefore, global companies such as Olympus America, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific are focusing on Asia Pacific to increase market share. Technological innovations in medical imaging devices have expanded the scope of medical devices, and thereby increased the customer base. Johnson & Johnson gained critical pre-marketing approval for the use of computer-aided surgical sedation devices in endoscopic procedures. The devices are now available to 15 million patients in the U.S. Apollo Endosurgery launched a second-generation OverStitch endoscopic suturing system, which will be beneficial for patients that have undergone endoscopic procedures. Robot-assisted endoscopic procedures have led to a paradigm shift in the endoscopic devices market. Intuitive Surgical is a pioneer and market leader in this technology. Several companies are striving to increase share in the robot assisted endoscopic procedures segment. Minimally invasive diagnostic and surgical procedures using robotic technology are adding value to the market. These technological innovations are boosting demand for endoscopic devices among end-users, which is likely to drive the global endoscopic clips market. MUSE, manufactured by Medigus Ltd., is used in fundoplication procedures and requires no abdominal incision. It received clearance from the FDA and the CE mark in 2014. This is likely to provide a new direction to the treatment of GERD. Similarly, endoscopic clips have become one of the most important accessories in therapeutic practice due to technological advancements. Therefore, technological advancements are expected to augment the global endoscopic clips market.
North America to Dominate Global Market
North America is anticipated to dominate the global endoscopic clips market during the forecast period. The region is estimated to account for 38.4% share of the global market by 2026. Advancements in current techniques, demand for endoscopy products, and increase in usage of endoscopy clips in hemostasis and non-hemostasis applications are projected to drive the endoscopic clips market in North America in the next few years. Rise in awareness and educational campaigns are attributed to North America’s dominance of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S. Government is also undertaking initiatives to reduce the incidence and prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases (GI) such as colorectal and pancreatic cancers, inflammatory bowels disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) by spreading awareness about these diseases. Rise in per capita income and rapid increase in the geriatric population are the key factors expected to drive the market in the U.S. in the near future. Favorable reimbursement policies is another key factor likely to fuel the growth of the market in the country during the forecast period. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions by key players present significant opportunities in the endoscopic clips market in the U.S.
Technological Advancements and Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Augment Global Market
Advanced techniques are being developed to minimize hospital stay, side effects, and improve quality of life. Shift from traditional methods/surgeries to minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is a significant revolutionary step. Minimally invasive surgical procedures such as endoscopy offer advantages such as less pain, faster recovery, small incision, reduced blood loss, and cost savings. However, skilled surgeons are required because the process involves challenges such as restricted vision, difficulty in handling instruments, and proper hand-eye coordination. In order to increase the adoption of endoscopy devices, manufacturers conduct various training programs for medical professionals on the use of these devices. Numerous research studies have also demonstrated the advantages of MIS over open surgeries. Most manufacturers train surgeons to perform minimally invasive or endoscopy surgeries. This helps the surgeons to acquire hands-on experience in using the devices and performing surgeries. This is an upcoming trend and is expected to have a moderate impact on the market in the near future.
