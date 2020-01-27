Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 9.1% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market Drivers and Restrains:

Coherent optical equipment is used in the optical cable containing instruments that refers to delivering 100G+ speed for effectively transmitting the data. The growth in transfer speed demands to decline latency issues and provide smooth information transmission is estimated to drive the growth of the coherent optical equipment market. Several technical inventions have occurred in the optical system equipment market in past years.

Rising demand for high-quality audio & visuals along with rapid internet penetration around the world has made the product more popular between the telecom service provider’s, internet service providers, myriad private and public sectors. This is projected to impel the coherent optical equipment market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial cost estimated with the coherent optical equipment business are hampering the market growth at the global level. Rise in technological advancement such as AI and machine learning across the industries is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global coherent optical equipment market. This is evidence, as the revenue from AI and machine learning in the coherent optical equipment market is estimated to reach approximately XX% by 2026.

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the technology, the 100G segment is accounted for the dominant market share of XX% in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in market share during the forecast period. The business and residential customers are demanding fast data transfer capacity. The 100G coherent technology adoption has surged both in whole deal systems and metro systems. Coherent optical fiber enables more network programmability and adaptability by supporting different modulation formats and baud rates. These result in more prominent adaptability in line rates, with versatility from 100G to 400G and over single signal carrier, delivering expanded data transmission throughput at a lower cost per bit. However, 400G+ segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% in the upcoming period. 200G and 400G+ technology are likely to show fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the equipment, the WDM (Wavelength- Division Multiplexer) segment held the highest market share of XX% in 2018 and is projected to maintain its leading position over the upcoming period. The WDM segment is a very well-known equipment that supports in multiplexing of much optical fiber carrier signals into a solitary fiber optic link by using diverse wavelengths of light. The greatest favored position of WDM is that it can convey different wavelengths in a solitary fiber link. WDMs refer to increase the capacity of communication in different applications like enterprise communication, access, backhaul, metro networks, and long-haul. However, the optical switches segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Additionally, test and estimation equipment segment is likely to gain market share in the next few years due to increasing demand for optical communication with a scope of easy-to-use modular, customized solutions, and innovative.

Based on end-user industries, the coherent optical equipment market can be sorted into the public sector, service provider, and industries. The service provider sector is the leading user of coherent optical equipment pursued by the public sector, owing to the expanding interest for fast transfer speed from network access suppliers and telecom service provider. The industries sector is anticipated to extend at a quick pace over the estimated time frame owing to increasing demand for rapid data transmission speed from various ventures, for instance, railways and aviation.

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global coherent optical equipment market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the XX% share of the coherent optical equipment market in 2018 and it is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of XX% over the upcoming period due to a large base of existing users in the North America. Technological breakthroughs, high internet usage, digitization, and humungous presence of optical equipment service providers are likely to fuel the coherent optical equipment market growth in region. In terms of revenue, the U.S. held a significant market share of XX% in North America, followed by Canada. The market in Asia Pacific and MEA are expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced coherent optical equipment’s are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region over the coming year.

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Infinera Corporation, Ciena Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corporation, and Fujitsu Limited. Manufacturers in the global coherent optical equipment are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market:

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market, by Technology:

• 100G

• 200G

• 400G+

• 400G ZR

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market, by Equipment:

• Wavelength-Division Multiplexer Modules/Chips

• Test and Measurement Equipment

• Optical Amplifiers

• Optical Switches

• Others (optical fiber, optical splitters, fiber optic circulators, optical transceivers)

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market, by Application:

• Networking

• Fiber-to-the-Building/Premises (FTTB/P) Optical Network

• Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Optical Network

• Data Center

• OEMs

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market, by End Users:

• Service Provider

• Internet service provider

• Telecom Service provider

• Public Sector

• Industries

• Aviation

• Energy

• Railways

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market, Major Players:

• Infinera Corporation

• Ciena Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• Fujitsu Limited

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• ECI Telecom Ltd.

• NEC Technologies India Private Limited

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

• ADVA Optical Networking

