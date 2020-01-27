Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Global Compound Semiconductor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Published

1 hour ago

on

Global Compound Semiconductor Market was valued US$ 67.025Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 154.998 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period.

Expanding adoption of smartphones and penetration of internet, consequently drive the growth of the compound semiconductor market. Also, growing adoption of LEDs in consumer electronics is projected to boost growth of this compound semiconductor market. Compatibility issues with respects to high-end materials like silicon may hamper the growth of compound semiconductor market. Rise in usage of optical devices, photovoltaic cells, and modules & wireless communication products is expected to provide attractive opportunity for the compound semiconductor market.

Based on type, GaN is expected to hold the largest market share for the compound semiconductor market. Gallium nitride (GaN) is among the most projecting compound semiconductor materials. GaN has its major application in LEDs, which are widely used in general lighting and commercial lighting. GaN is clubbed in structures like GaN-on-Si and GaN-on-sapphire that are used in lighting applications. GaN has been increasingly used in LED, semiconductor power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices.

The telecommunications application is expected to hold the largest market share of the compound semiconductor market owing to increased usage of compound semiconductors like GaAs, GaN, InP, and SiGe. 5G provides an enormous opportunity for compound semiconductors for telecom applications.
Asia Pacific is leading market for compound semiconductors. Asia Pacific presents huge opportunities for the compound semiconductor device market because of the growing demand for these devices in numerous verticals including telecommunications, lighting, automotive and military, and aerospace and defense in Asian countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Leading application of RF is telecom while for GaN it is LED. LED and RF are major products for the compound semiconductor market in APAC, while power electronics exhibit high potential for the market in Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments By Product, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Compound Semiconductor market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope Global Compound Semiconductor Market

Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Type

• Gallium nitride (GaN)
• Gallium arsenide (GaAs)
• Indium phosphide (InP)
• Silicon-germanium (SiGe)
• Silicon Carbide (SiC)
• Gallium phosphide (GaP)
Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Product

• LED
• RF
• Optoelectronics
• Power Electronics
Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Application

• Telecommunications
• General Lighting
• Military & Defense
• Datacom
• Automotive
Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Compound Semiconductor Market

• Cree Inc.
• International Quantum Epitaxy Plc.
• Freescale Semiconductor Inc.
• LM Ericsson Telefon AB
• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
• Renesas Electronics Corporation
• Texas Instruments, Inc.
• STMicroelectronics NV
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Toshiba Corporation
• Mining & Chemical Products Ltd.
• Umicore Indium Products
• United Mineral & Chemical Corp

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Compound Semiconductor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Compound Semiconductor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Compound Semiconductor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Compound Semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Compound Semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Compound Semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Compound Semiconductor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Compound Semiconductor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Compound Semiconductor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Compound Semiconductor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Compound Semiconductor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Clopyralid Market 2020-2025 by Dow AgroSciences, Lier Chemical, Zhejiang Yongnong Chem, Chongqing Shuanfeng Chemical, Zhejiang Avilive Chemical

Published

3 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Clopyralid

Description

Global Clopyralid Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Clopyralid Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Clopyralid is a selective herbicide used for control of broadleaf weeds, especially thistles and clovers. It is an organochlorine pesticide having a 3,6-dichlorinated picolinic acid structure. It is a member of pyridines and an organochlorine pesticide and is derived from a picolinic acid. Increasing demand of clopyralid among end-users and increasing awareness among people towards agriculture & horticulture are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, rising research & development activities is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, clopyralid prevent spread of diseases, cut costs & increases yield in agriculture and protect native ecosystem & water are another factors that impelling the growth in the market of Clopyralid during the forecast period. However, availability of cheap & less durable counterfeit products is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world. The regional analysis of Global Clopyralid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:
Dow AgroSciences
Lier Chemical
Zhejiang Yongnong Chem
Chongqing Shuanfeng Chemical
Zhejiang Avilive Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: 
By Type:
Clopyralid 95% TC
Clopyralid 96% TC
Others

By Application:
Agriculture
Horticulture

By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Clopyralid Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Clopyralid Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Clopyralid Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Clopyralid Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Clopyralid Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Clopyralid Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion<br< br=””>

Bio-Polyamide Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 266.9 Million Globally By 2024

Published

27 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

According to the latest report, the global bio-polyamide market reached a value of US$ 134.5 Million in 2018. The market size is projected to reach US$ 266.9 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019-2024. Bio-polyamide refers to a versatile bioplastic that is synthesized using renewable or bio-based raw materials like natural fats and oils. These polyamides exhibit high mechanical strength and thermal performance. They also are lightweight, inexpensive, environment-friendly and recyclable. Excellent mechanical and thermal performance, low moisture absorption and strong chemical resistance are some of the other key characteristics of bio-polyamides. As a result, they are widely utilized across diverse industries including marine, textile, automotive and electronics in applications like powder coatings, sporting goods, automotive fuel lines, electrical cable jacketing, and flexible oil and gas pipes.

Bio-Polyamide Market Trends:

As bio-polyamides are widely employed in the automotive industry, the escalating sales of automobiles, especially across the developing economies, has bolstered the growth of the market in these regions. Additionally, automobile companies are now focusing on the development of lightweight vehicles on account of stringent governmental regulations. They also have low-friction property which has led to their utilization in the production of gears, bushings and plastic bearings.

Furthermore, owing to their non-abrasive nature, they are employed for manufacturing consumer goods such as toys and electronic products. Apart from this, an increasing trend of using natural and bio-based products is contributing to the sales of these polyamides.

Table of Contents

1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Bio-Polyamide Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Price Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 PA-6
6.2 PA-66
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Industrial Plastics
7.2 Fibers
8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Automotive
8.2 Textiles and Sports
8.3 Industrial Goods
8.4 Films and Coatings
8.5 Electrical and Electronics
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.2 North America
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 Bio-Polyamide Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Arkema
11.3.2 Asahi Kasei
11.3.3 BASF
11.3.4 DSM
11.3.5 Evonik Industries
11.3.6 Domo Chemicals
11.3.7 Lanxess
11.3.8 SABIC
11.3.9 Solvay
11.3.10 Simona

Cycling Power Meter Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to

Published

31 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Analysis Report on Cycling Power Meter Market 

A report on global Cycling Power Meter market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress. 

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Cycling Power Meter Market.

Some key points of Cycling Power Meter Market research report:

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Cycling Power Meter Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Manufacturers 

The global Cycling Power Meter market segment by manufacturers include 

Market Taxonomy

By Mount Type

  • Hub Based
  • Bottom Bracket Based
  • Chaining Based
  • Pedal Based
  • Crank Arm Based

By Bicycle Type

  • Sports Bicycle
  • Road Bicycle
  • Mountain Bicycle

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • APAC
  • MEA

 

The following points are presented in the report: 

Cycling Power Meter research provides enterprises a list for selecting the expansion. 

Illustrates threatening contracts, as well as, Cycling Power Meter impending relation among material providers and vendors and vendors. 

In this report, surfaces of Cycling Power Meter industry and success are functioned. 

The most important research is skilled Cycling Power Meter SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Risks) and PESTEL (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal). 

The report focuses on Import/send-out detail, Cycling Power Meter type analysis, and prediction planning and approaches profit, apart from the technological progress of manufacturers. 

Moreover, the report highlighted revenue, sales, manufacturing cost, and product and the States that are most competitive in the lucrative market share idea. There is a discussion on the background and financial trouble in the global Cycling Power Meter economic market. This included the CAGR value during the outlook period leading to 2025. 

Benefits of Purchasing Cycling Power Meter Market Report:

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our team before and after purchasing the report.

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report.

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

Conclusively, this report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.

