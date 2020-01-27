Global Compound Semiconductor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Compound Semiconductor Market was valued US$ 67.025Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 154.998 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period.

Expanding adoption of smartphones and penetration of internet, consequently drive the growth of the compound semiconductor market. Also, growing adoption of LEDs in consumer electronics is projected to boost growth of this compound semiconductor market. Compatibility issues with respects to high-end materials like silicon may hamper the growth of compound semiconductor market. Rise in usage of optical devices, photovoltaic cells, and modules & wireless communication products is expected to provide attractive opportunity for the compound semiconductor market.

Based on type, GaN is expected to hold the largest market share for the compound semiconductor market. Gallium nitride (GaN) is among the most projecting compound semiconductor materials. GaN has its major application in LEDs, which are widely used in general lighting and commercial lighting. GaN is clubbed in structures like GaN-on-Si and GaN-on-sapphire that are used in lighting applications. GaN has been increasingly used in LED, semiconductor power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices.

The telecommunications application is expected to hold the largest market share of the compound semiconductor market owing to increased usage of compound semiconductors like GaAs, GaN, InP, and SiGe. 5G provides an enormous opportunity for compound semiconductors for telecom applications.

Asia Pacific is leading market for compound semiconductors. Asia Pacific presents huge opportunities for the compound semiconductor device market because of the growing demand for these devices in numerous verticals including telecommunications, lighting, automotive and military, and aerospace and defense in Asian countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Leading application of RF is telecom while for GaN it is LED. LED and RF are major products for the compound semiconductor market in APAC, while power electronics exhibit high potential for the market in Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments By Product, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Compound Semiconductor market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope Global Compound Semiconductor Market

Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Type

• Gallium nitride (GaN)

• Gallium arsenide (GaAs)

• Indium phosphide (InP)

• Silicon-germanium (SiGe)

• Silicon Carbide (SiC)

• Gallium phosphide (GaP)

Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Product

• LED

• RF

• Optoelectronics

• Power Electronics

Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Application

• Telecommunications

• General Lighting

• Military & Defense

• Datacom

• Automotive

Global Compound Semiconductor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Compound Semiconductor Market

• Cree Inc.

• International Quantum Epitaxy Plc.

• Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

• LM Ericsson Telefon AB

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Texas Instruments, Inc.

• STMicroelectronics NV

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Toshiba Corporation

• Mining & Chemical Products Ltd.

• Umicore Indium Products

• United Mineral & Chemical Corp

