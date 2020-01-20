Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market was valued US$ 2.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.57 % during a forecast period.

Concrete repair mortar is used for the protection and repairing of concrete made structures. It also offers protection against chemical anchoring, cracking, and corrosion.

An increase in demand for the re-establishment of old infrastructures and alternative material in the cement manufacturing process for cement are some of the factors behind the market growth. Concrete Repair Mortars are eco-friendly in nature and also offers high tensile strength, low cost, durability, which are expected to increase its demand in the building & construction infrastructure.

On the other hand, the lack of awareness concerning the benefits of concrete repair mortars in various developing countries are expected to limit the market growth.

The polymer-modified cementitious mortar segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in the demand for polymer-modified mortar is identified as one of the main growth factors for concrete repair mortars market. The usage of polymer-modified concrete (PMC) is widely used as a construction material in structural applications. It has exceptional durability properties and also delivers great strength to buildings.

By application segment, the manual segment is expected to witness a significant share in the global concrete repair mortars market. The growth in the market is attributed to its convenient method of application and features like low cost and easy availability.

The Road & infrastructure segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rise in spending on repair and maintenance of transport infrastructure across the globe. The concrete repair mortars offer benefits like superior bond strength, lowered shrinkage, impermeability, density, tensile strength, and thixotropy, which are expected to increase its demand in the application area of the road & infrastructure.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global concrete repair mortars market. An increase in demand for concrete repair mortars in the region is primarily attributed to the rapid expansion of the building & construction infrastructure. Additionally, a rise in repair and maintenance spending in leading countries like Japan, Australia, and China is expected to boost the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Type

• Polymer-modified cementitious mortar

• Epoxy-based mortar

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Application

• Manual

• Spraying

• Pouring

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By End-Use Industry

• Building & car park

• Road & infrastructure

• Utility industries

• Marine structure

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market

• Mapei S.P.A.

• Pidilite Industries Ltd.

• Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH

• Flexcrete Technology Ltd.

• The Euclid Chemical Company

• Adhesive Technology Corporation

• Sika AG

• Fosroc International Ltd.

• Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

• BASF SE

• Sika Ag

