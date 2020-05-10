Global Conductive Inks Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Conductive Inks Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.20 % during a forecast period.

Widespread usage of printed circuit board technology across medical, electronic and solar appliances are expected to drive the global conductive inks market during the forecast period. Emerging utilization of touchscreens, printed circuit sheets (PCBs), antennas, circuits, biosensors, sensors, printed warmers, and contact switches in numerous ventures are expected to boost the global conductive inks market growth.

The conductive polymer inks segment is expected to lead the global conductive inks market during the forecast period. The electrical properties of the polymers can be modified according to the application over organic synthesis. These materials effectively combine the electrical properties of metals like low cost, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, with the benefits of polymers. The exceptional properties of conductive polymers aid in providing better alternatives for cost-sensitive materials. These factors are expected to increase the demand for conductive polymer inks.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. One of the trends, which is witnessing in the global conductive ink market is increasing usages of conductive ink in the automotive industry. The demand for conductive ink is increasing owing to grow the need for conductive ink in window demisters, seat belt buttons, airbag deployers, and others. The usage of conductive ink has been prolonged to the seat occupancy sensors and heaters of the automobile. Automotive key players are cutting short the usage of wired materials to minimalize the cost and creating the complete circuit without any wiring mess. The conductive ink is now escalating further owing to its conductive properties which are becoming more favorable in an array of applications like touch screens, mold electronics, transparent heaters, and high temperature die to attach materials and others.

Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global conductive inks market. Emerging countries like China and India are expected to share significant growth in the overall conductive ink market. Huge Investments taken in China and India to set up solar photovoltaic have taken an emergency for the conductive inks market, which will be an opportunity for the replacement of nonrenewable energy. Additionally, macroeconomic factors in the region as the growing middle class, increasing disposable incomes, education, changing demographics, and rapid urbanization are some of the driving factors behind the conductive ink market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global conductive inks market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global conductive inks market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Conductive Inks Market

Global Conductive Inks Market, By Type

• Silver-Based Conductive Inks

• Copper-Based Conductive Inks

• Conductive Polymer Inks

• Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Inks

• Carbon/Graphene Inks

• Others

Global Conductive Inks Market, By Application

• Photovoltaics (PV)

• Membrane Switches

• Displays

• Automotive

• Bio-Sensors

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

• Thermal Heating

• Others

Global Conductive Inks Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Conductive Inks Market

• Colloidal Ink Co. Ltd.

• Johnson Matthey

• Methode Electronics Inc.

• Novacentrix

• Parker Chomerics

• Poly-Ink

• Sun Chemical Corporation

• Vorbeck Materials

• Creative Materials Inc.

• Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

• Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

• Applied Ink Solutions

• Applied Nanotech

• Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

• Cartesian Co.

• CIMA Nanotech Inc.

• Daicel Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

• DowDuPont

• Elephantech Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Heraeus Holding GmbH

• Inktec Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Conductive Inks Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Conductive Inks Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Conductive Inks Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Conductive Inks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Conductive Inks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Conductive Inks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Conductive Inks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Conductive Inks by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Conductive Inks Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Conductive Inks Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Conductive Inks Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

