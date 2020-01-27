Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Global Construction in Nigeria by Advancement, Challenges and Opportunities 2023

Published

2 hours ago

on

Global Construction in Nigeria, which presents a comprehensive study on market share, size, growth aspects, and major players. The report comprises brief information on the regional competitive landscape, market trends, and drivers, opportunities and challenges, distributors, sales channels, risks & entry barriers, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The comprehensive research updates and information related to Construction in Nigeria growth, demand. The competitive manufacturers and the new entrants are also studied along with their brief research. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Construction in Nigeria is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Summary of Market: The global Construction in Nigeria Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction in Nigeria Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

For Better Understanding, Request a Free Pdf Sample Copy of Construction in Nigeria Market Here @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2266678

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification and Investigation of the Following Aspects: Construction in Nigeria Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces.

Construction in Nigeria Market Revenue by Regions:

Construction in Nigeria Market Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Based on type/product, this report shows the business volume, income (Million USD), product value, piece of the pie and development pace of each kind, basically split into-

Cloud-Based
On-Premises

On the premise of the end users/applications, this report centers around the status and standpoint for significant applications/end users, deals volume, piece of the overall industry and development pace of Construction in Nigeria Market showcase for every application, including-

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry [email protected] https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2266678

Key Highlights

Global Data expects the infrastructure construction market to retain its leading position over the forecast period and account for 30.1% of the industrys total value in 2023, driven by the governments focus on developing the countrys transport infrastructure. In August 2018, the government approved NGN348.6 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the road construction between Akwanga to Gombe by 2022-2023. Furthermore, in the 2019 budget, the government proposed to allocate NGN280.4 billion (US$917.7 million) for road infrastructure development across the country.
Forecast-period growth in the energy and utilities construction market will be driven by governments focus on developing the countrys renewable energy infrastructure. It aims to increase the contribution of renewable energy in the total energy mix from 15% in 2018 to 30% by 2030. The government plans to build the countrys biggest power plant, the Mambilla hydropower project, to generate 3.1GW of electricity, with a total investment of NGN1.8 trillion (US$5.8 billion) by 2024.
Global Data expects the residential construction market to record a forecast-period CAGR of 10.87% in nominal terms, driven by the governments focus on providing housing to the countrys middle- and low-income citizens. The government will supply 500,000 housing units in the country by 2023, and plans to invest NGN1 trillion (US$3.3 billion) under the Family Homes Fund (FHF) by 2023 to minimize the housing deficit. Furthermore, in October 2018, the government announced it will allocate NGN500 billion (US$1.6 billion) under the FHF over the next five years.
The government is focusing on building special economic zones (SEZ) and industrial parks in the country to promote the manufacturing and exports sectors. In the 2019 budget, the government proposed to allocate NGN42 billion (US$137.4 million) for the development of SEZs and industrial parks in the country. The government will also provide NGN15 billion (US$49.1 million) in order to develop micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in the country in 2019.
The total construction project pipeline in Nigeria – as tracked by Global Data, and including all mega projects with a value above US$25 million – stands at NGN123.2 trillion (US$403.1 billion). The pipeline, which includes all projects from pre-planning to execution, is skewed towards late-stage projects, with 55.1% of the pipeline value being in projects in the pre-execution and execution stages as of April 2019.

Reasons to buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using GlobalData’s standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.
Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.
Understand the latest industry and market trends.
Formulate and validate strategy using Global Data’s critical and actionable insight.
Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.
Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow us on Blogger @ https://buzzpocket.blogspot.com/

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Cordless Power Tools Market 2020-2025 by Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, Makita, Hilti, Hitachi Koki, Festool, Snap-On, Husqvarna, Interskol

Published

11 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Global Cordless Power Tools Market valued approximately USD 15.33 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Cordless Power Tools Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Cordless power tools refers to the tools that is actuated by an additional mechanism and better as power source, rather than depending on the manual labor and conventional hand instruments to accomplish the required tasks. These conventional equipment used to sport fat Ni-Cd batteries that were difficult to handle for wielders, which over the years have witnessed significant technological and design improvements.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3373514

Cordless Power Tools is a battery-powered hole maker and a fastener driver for screws, nuts and small bolts. It’s equipped with a clutch that disengages the drill’s drivetrain when the tool reaches a specified amount of torque (turning force). Increasing demand from commercial and residential buildings and growthy in production of light vehicles are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising focus on product innovation is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. Furthermore, cordless power tools have less cords which also means more safety and allowing the user to user to move freely & unhindered are another factors that aiding the growth in the market of cordless power tools during the forecast period. However, more weight than traditional power tools and unstable economic condition are the restraining factors of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Cordless Power Tools Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising automotive & construction sector and ongoing technological advancements in power tools across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Cordless Power Tools market over the upcoming years. Further, North America anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing infrastructural development & its activities in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:
Bosch
Stanley Black & Decker
Makita
Hilti
Hitachi Koki
Festool (TTS)
Snap-On
Husqvarna
Interskol
Duss
Baier
Collomix
Metabo
Milwaukee Electric Tool (TTI)
Copper (Eaton)

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3373514

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: 

By Type:
Pneumatic
Electric

By Product:
Drills
Saws
Sanders
Grinders
Nail Guns
Bare Tools
Woodworking & Other Tools
Others

By Application:
Household
Construction
Industrial
Medical
Automotive
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Cordless Power Tools Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Cordless Power Tools Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Cordless Power Tools Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.4. Cordless Power Tools Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Cordless Power Tools Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Cordless Power Tools Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Cordless Power Tools Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturi

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cordless-power-tools-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market 2020-2025 by Medtronic, Brainlab, Fiagon, Karl Storz, Scopis, Veran Medical

Published

17 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Description

Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market valued approximately USD 708.88 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.00% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3373521

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is a kind of surgical navigation system, which can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer. Rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increase in orthopedic & neurology disorder prevalence, high prevalence in ENT disorders and constant technological advancements & novel product launches are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, acceptance of surgical navigation system in ambulatory settings is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost associated with the surgical navigation system and product recalls are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and increasing ageing population in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing target population base and rising healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:
Medtronic
Brainlab
Fiagon
Karl Storz
Scopis
Veran Medical

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3373521

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: 
By Product:
110 VAC
240 VAC

By Application:
Orthopedic Navigation System
ENT Navigation System
Spinal Navigation System
Neurosurgery Navigation System

By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.1. Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.2. Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.3.3. Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Million)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analys

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electromagnetic-surgical-navigation-system-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Clopyralid Market 2020-2025 by Dow AgroSciences, Lier Chemical, Zhejiang Yongnong Chem, Chongqing Shuanfeng Chemical, Zhejiang Avilive Chemical

Published

30 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Clopyralid

Description

Global Clopyralid Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Clopyralid Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Clopyralid is a selective herbicide used for control of broadleaf weeds, especially thistles and clovers. It is an organochlorine pesticide having a 3,6-dichlorinated picolinic acid structure. It is a member of pyridines and an organochlorine pesticide and is derived from a picolinic acid. Increasing demand of clopyralid among end-users and increasing awareness among people towards agriculture & horticulture are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3373512

Moreover, rising research & development activities is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, clopyralid prevent spread of diseases, cut costs & increases yield in agriculture and protect native ecosystem & water are another factors that impelling the growth in the market of Clopyralid during the forecast period. However, availability of cheap & less durable counterfeit products is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world. The regional analysis of Global Clopyralid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:
Dow AgroSciences
Lier Chemical
Zhejiang Yongnong Chem
Chongqing Shuanfeng Chemical
Zhejiang Avilive Chemical

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3373512

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: 
By Type:
Clopyralid 95% TC
Clopyralid 96% TC
Others

By Application:
Agriculture
Horticulture

By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Clopyralid Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Clopyralid Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Clopyralid Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Clopyralid Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Clopyralid Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Clopyralid Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Supplier
4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider
4.3.3. Distributors
4.3.4. End-Users
4.4. Key Buying Criteria
4.5. Regulatory Framework
4.6. Cost Structure Analysis
4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis
4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis
4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis
4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion<br< br=””>

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-clopyralid-market-forecasts-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending