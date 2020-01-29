Global Corporate Secretarial Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018 – 2025

The global corporate secretarial services market accounted to US$835.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$1,440.5 Mn by 2025.

The corporate secretarial services industry is said to be in a transition phase where innovations are ruling the roost, and encouraging growth figures are ensuring a host of new entrants into the market. Corporate secretarial service is incrementally gaining momentum in recent years. The corporate secretarial service providers also offer industry-specific services for various challenges including scenario planning, market assessment, process design, management of alliance, and others. Corporate secretarial services help in tapping the entire potential of the organization’s workforce. Finding the apt corporate secretarial service provider fit for the company requirements is essential. Factors such as fees, efficiency, and timeliness need to be analyzed for choosing the same. Many of the providers of professional services are offering an extensive suite of services that involves not only secretarial services but also services related to payroll, company incorporation, accounting, and other functions. The clients can thus outsource their other crucial requirements and gain the advantages of the experience and expertise that are provided by the corporate secretarial service providers.

Corporate Secretarial Services Market – List of Companies:

1. TMF Group

2. PwC

3. Deloitte

4. Mazars

5. KPMG

6. MSP Secretaries

7. Luther Corporate Services Pte Ltd.

8. Tricor Group

9. Ernst & Young

10. Ecovis

Businesses are highly characterized by the regulatory changes, weather conditions, disposable incomes of the consumer in the region, and the economy of the region. Considering a larger sample, most of these factors follow a particular pattern that would be automated and enable the service providers to deliver results efficiently. Businesses today have started partnering with the service providers who are specialists in a particular sector and offer a whole spectrum of services. Along with this, the business firms have put their efforts into ensuring that multiple firms collaborate with each other to complete a project depending upon the expertise of each firm.

With the developments in trade and industrialization paired with technological advancements for managing the subsidiaries is booming the growth of the company and subsidiaries formation segment. Many companies have expanded in the Asia-Pacific region owing to ease of doing business, cheaper labor costs, and lucrative growth environment for manufacturing and other sectors. The subsidiaries management and meeting the specified corporate requirements for a single foreign subsidiary becomes challenging. The corporate secretarial firms offer assistance in such a challenging environment and simultaneously handle the compliance and governance issues for the subsidiaries.

With the increasing global competition, businesses are ensuring their digital presence and are efficiently utilizing digital technology to sustain in the market. Organizations in the present era, regardless of their size, are exploiting secretarial services for effective functioning. However, several SMEs currently are still skeptical about adopting it. Factors such as fear of risks, lack of right understanding, and expenditures incurred among others may be responsible for the limited adoption. However, there are several open opportunities for SMEs prevailing in the world. They can help the SMEs to efficiently compete with larger enterprises. Tasks that are highly skillful can be automated thus, resulting in cost savings. Further, digitalization of processes helps in time-saving and reduction of errors thereby, improving the work quality. Owing to the mentioned advantages, adoption of by SMEs is gaining pace consequently, providing potential opportunities to the players of corporate secretarial services market.

