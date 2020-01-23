Global Cosmetic packaging Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

To know the trends and opportunities in Chemical industry, Global Cosmetic packaging Market research document is the best solution to go for. This report presents broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis. This business report provides all-inclusive knowledge and information of swiftly changing market landscape, what already subsists in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aids in planning business strategies and outshine the competitors. The Global Cosmetic packaging Market report gives details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology.

This business report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. In this report, Global Cosmetic packaging Market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, application, and end user.

Global Cosmetic packaging Market By Type (Tubes, Jars & Containers, Roller Balls, Pen Types, Sticks, Caps & Closures, Bottles, Pumps & Dispensers, Others), Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paper, Others), Application (Hair Care, Nail Care, Skin Care, Make-Up, Other Application), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Cosmetic packaging Market

The global cosmetic packaging market is expected to reach USD 31,129.72 million by 2025, from USD 42,701.58 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Cosmetic packaging Market

Cosmetic packaging refers to the primary packaging of cosmetic packaging product such as cans, tubes, pouches, bags, jars and other. Merchants have been seen to advance toward receiving recyclable and ecofriendly bundling items because of developing ecological worries among the customers. Urbanization and developing mindfulness about individual prepping have prompted the extension of the buyer base for corrective items. The interest for creative plans and hues in bundling items, and spotlight on bundling for mark separation are the essential elements driving the development of the market. Plastic has developed as the material of decision for corrective bundling on account of its flexible nature.

According to International Trade Administration, In 2015, USD 3.4 billion was the total cosmetic and personal care product market of Australia was estimated that it will grow by 4% per annum in 2017-2018. Some of the major companies that manufacture oleochemical using fatty alchols are Godrej Industries, Evonik Industries, P&G Chemicals, among other. As per the NPD Group, in 2017, the U.S. beauty industry was reached USD 14.7 billion, it is 6% more than 2016. The skincare sales grew by 9% and contributed 45% of the industry total gain. 6% growth increase in sales is followed by makeup and 4% by fragrance.

Market drivers:

Growing role of cosmetics packaging in marketing of cosmetic products.

Increasing demand for smaller packaging size in emerging markets.

High demand for premium designs, labelling & finishing in cosmetics packaging.

Market restraint:

Fluctuating raw material prices

Availability of new packaging material developer

Market Segmentation: Global Cosmetic packaging Market

By Type

Bottles

Tubes

Jars & Containers

Roller Balls

Pen Types

Sticks

Caps & Closures

Pumps & Dispensers

Others

By Material

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Paper

Others

By Application

Hair Care

Nail Care

Skin Care

Make-Up

Other Application

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape: Global Cosmetic packaging Market

The global cosmetic packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Cosmetic packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, L’ORÉAL finalizes the acquisition of Korean lifestyle company Nanda Co. Ltd. which will help the company to grow in the Korean market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cosmetic packaging Market

The key players operating in the global cosmetic packaging market are –

AVON Products Inc.

L’oréal Group

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

Revlon Inc.

Alticor Inc.

The other players in the market are the Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Mary Kay Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Group, Silgan Holding Inc., A Packaging Systems Llc., Bosch Packaging Technology, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A., Marchesini Group S.P.A., Wenzou Rigao Packing Machine Co. Ltd., Amcor Ltd., HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., LIBO Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Group among other

Research Methodology: Global Cosmetic packaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global cosmetic packaging market

Analyze and forecast cosmetic packaging market on the basis of type, material and application.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product of type, material and application.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

