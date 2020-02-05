Global Data Discovery Market 2020 – Analysis By Type, Market Share, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecasts Till 2025

Assessment of the Global Infusion Pumps Market

The recent study on the Infusion Pumps market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Infusion Pumps market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Infusion Pumps market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Infusion Pumps market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Infusion Pumps market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Infusion Pumps market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Infusion Pumps market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Infusion Pumps market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Infusion Pumps across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

The FMI report provides detailed information about the growth parameters of the infusion pumps market with the help of a detailed assessment of the competitive environment in the Infusion pumps market. The market study provides comprehensive data on each stakeholder in the infusion pumps market, including B.Braun Melsungen AG., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Baxter International Inc., Smiths Medical, MOOG Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd. and Pfizer (Hospira) Inc. The report provides readers with all-encompassing data on each manufacturer’s revenue shares, winning strategies and latest information on mergers and acquisitions in the Infusion pumps market.

The market is gaining traction in terms of mergers and acquisitions and inorganic growth in terms of establishing wholly-owned local subsidiaries. For example, Pfizer acquired Hospira including all Infusion pumps and accessories business of the latter in September, 2015. BD acquired CareFusion Corporation in October, 2014 to emerge as one of the largest global leaders in medical technology, better positioned to partner with leading healthcare providers. BD also acquired the infusion pumps manufacturing company Caesarea Medical Electronics for US$ 250 Mn in 2017. This deal between these two infusion pump manufacturers is expected to bring out synergies in advanced technology development, which could lead to better designing of future infusion pumps.

Definition

As per the U.S. FDA, “infusion pumps are defined as medical devices used to deliver fluids into a patient’s body in a controlled manner. There are many different types of infusion pumps, which are used for a variety of purposes and in a variety of environments. Infusion pumps may be capable of delivering fluids in large or small amounts, and may be used to deliver nutrients or medications – such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers”.

About the Report

The study of the infusion pumps market, recently published by FMI, provides comprehensive information about the most important market dynamics that are expected to prove instrumental in the growth of the infusion pumps market during 2018–2028. Market players can find the most accurate quantitative and qualitative information about growth parameters of the infusion pumps market in the report. The report encompasses detailed infusion pumps sales volumes and insights based on deep primaries with the leading manufacturers of infusion pumps.

Segmentation

The infusion pumps market report has been segmented in the most logical manner on key parameters, such as geographical region, product type, application type and end user, to analyze the segment-wise growth of the infusion pumps market. Based on geographical region, the infusion pumps market has been segmented into eight regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan (APECJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Infusion pumps market, on the basis of product type, has been segmented into syringe Infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, volumetric infusion pumps, implantable infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, enteral infusion pumps, PCA infusion pumps and infusion pump accessories. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into chemotherapy/oncology, pediatrics/neonatology, analgesia gastroenterology, hematology and diabetes. By end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care, clinics and others.

Additional Questions Answered

Readers can find detailed information about the important factors that are augmenting and hampering the growth of the Infusion pumps market during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also contains valuable information that can provide infusion pumps market players with answers to critical questions, such as:

Which types of infusion pumps account for the maximum demand among customers adopting infusion therapy for patients?

Why are the sales of infusion pumps highest in North America? How are emerging markets fuelling market growth?

Which regulations in various regional segments are influencing the strategies of players in the infusion pumps market?

What is the hazard analysis of infusion pump usage?

Research Methodology

The process of market research followed at FMI commences with extensive secondary research of the infusion pumps market. Analysts obtain industry-validated, historic and current data about the demand and sales of infusion pumps and accessories adopted across the globe. The comprehensive secondary research is followed by primary research, where detailed information about the Infusion pumps market is obtained in terms of value (US$ million) and volume in units. Based on the thorough secondary and primary research of growth parameters of the infusion pumps market, analysts come up with the most precise forecast on how the infusion pumps market will grow during the forecast period.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Infusion Pumps market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Infusion Pumps market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Infusion Pumps market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Infusion Pumps market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Infusion Pumps market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Infusion Pumps market establish their foothold in the current Infusion Pumps market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Infusion Pumps market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Infusion Pumps market solidify their position in the Infusion Pumps market?

