Global Diabetes Management Market : Analysis Forecast (2019 – 2016)

Diabetes management market size was valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 61.59 billion at a CAGR of 17.2%.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the diabetes management market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the diabetes management market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

Rising prevalence of diabetes is anticipated to fuel the demand for diabetes management devices and antidiabetic drugs

Growing geriatric population, the worldwide rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing uptake of novel drugs such as incretin & dipeptidyl inhibitors, technological advancements in diabetes devices, and the presence of government initiatives are factors attributed to the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing prevalence of obesity and the growing preference for combination therapy across the world is expected to assist in market growth. Geriatric population is prone to develop diabetes. According to data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 60 years and above is anticipated to rise from 841.0 million in 2013 to over 2.0 billion by 2050.WHO further reported that the number of diabetic patients has increased from 108.0 million in 1980 to 422.0 million in 2014. This disease is anticipated be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030.

On the contrary, a high cost of devices and therapeutics is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The blood glucose meters, a leading device segment in the diabetes management market

On the basis of monitoring device type, the blood glucose meters segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing need of blood glucose level monitoring in order to manage diabetes effectively.

The injectables segment is expected to spearhead the market in next ten years

On the basis of therapeutics, the injectables segment is anticipated to hold a major chunk of the diabetes management market in near future owing to a rising preference for insulin from patients. The dipeptidyl inhibitors segment is expected to register comparatively higher market growth owing to its safe nature and once daily dose regimen.

A surge in the number of obese and diabetics in BRICS countries is anticipated to support the market growth over the forecast period

Geographically, BRICS countries are expected to hold the major share of the market owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing incidences of diabetes in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. America is also expected to grab substantial market share in the next ten years attributed to the changing lifestyle of individuals and rising prevalence of diabetes & obesity in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Collaboration of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to put diabetes management market on high growth trajectory

Major players in this vertical have implemented growth strategies such as new product launch, partnership, collaboration, operational expansion, and merger & acquisition. For instance, in July 2017, ZydusCadila launched Sitagliptin (50 mg/500mg) and Metformin Hydrochloride (50 mg/1000mg) tablets in the U.S.

Key Highlights:

• Global diabetes management market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global diabetes management market

• Diabetes management market segmentation on the basis of device type, therapeutics, and geography (regional)

• Diabetes management market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• Diabetes management market analysis and forecast for five major regions such as Americas, Europe except for BRICS, Asia Pacific except BRICS, MEA except BRICS, and BRICS countries

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the diabetes management market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2016

• Estimated Year – 2017

• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for diabetes management market.

Some of the key players of the diabetes management market include:

• Bayer Healthcare AG

• ZydusCadila

• BD

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Sanofi

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Eli Lilly And Company

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Medtronic

• Insulet Corporation

• LifeScan, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers in end-use industries

• Diabetes management device & drug manufacturers

• Investors and financial community professionals

• Manufacturing technology providers

• Diabetes management device & drug providers

• Industry associations

• Raw material suppliers

• Government agencies

• Market research and consulting firms

Scope of the Diabetes Management Market, Report:

The research report segments the diabetes management market based on device type, therapeutics, and geography.

Diabetes Management Market, By Device Type:

• Monitoring Devices

• Blood Glucose Meters

• Blood Sampling Devices

• Lancets

• Diagnostic Devices

• Hemoglobin A1c Kits

• Hemoglobin A1c Meters

• Insulin Delivery Devices

• Insulin Pens

• Insulin Pumps

• Insulin Syringes

• Others

• Diabetes Monitoring Software

• Artificial Pancreas Systems

Diabetes Management Market, By Therapeutics:

• Injectables

• Insulin

• Exenatide

• Oral Drugs

• Metformin

• Sulfonylureas

• Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors

• Dipeptidyl Inhibitors

• Thaizolidinediones

• Meglitinides

• Combination Medications

Diabetes Management Market, By Geography:

• Americas

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

o Latin America Except BRICS

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Chile

• Rest of Latin America Except BRICS

• Europe Except BRICS

• UK

• Germany

• France

