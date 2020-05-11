ENERGY
Global Diabetes Management Market : Analysis Forecast (2019 – 2016)
Diabetes management market size was valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 61.59 billion at a CAGR of 17.2%.
This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the diabetes management market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the diabetes management market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.
Rising prevalence of diabetes is anticipated to fuel the demand for diabetes management devices and antidiabetic drugs
Growing geriatric population, the worldwide rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing uptake of novel drugs such as incretin & dipeptidyl inhibitors, technological advancements in diabetes devices, and the presence of government initiatives are factors attributed to the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing prevalence of obesity and the growing preference for combination therapy across the world is expected to assist in market growth. Geriatric population is prone to develop diabetes. According to data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global population aged 60 years and above is anticipated to rise from 841.0 million in 2013 to over 2.0 billion by 2050.WHO further reported that the number of diabetic patients has increased from 108.0 million in 1980 to 422.0 million in 2014. This disease is anticipated be the seventh leading cause of death by 2030.
On the contrary, a high cost of devices and therapeutics is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.
The blood glucose meters, a leading device segment in the diabetes management market
On the basis of monitoring device type, the blood glucose meters segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing need of blood glucose level monitoring in order to manage diabetes effectively.
The injectables segment is expected to spearhead the market in next ten years
On the basis of therapeutics, the injectables segment is anticipated to hold a major chunk of the diabetes management market in near future owing to a rising preference for insulin from patients. The dipeptidyl inhibitors segment is expected to register comparatively higher market growth owing to its safe nature and once daily dose regimen.
A surge in the number of obese and diabetics in BRICS countries is anticipated to support the market growth over the forecast period
Geographically, BRICS countries are expected to hold the major share of the market owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing incidences of diabetes in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. America is also expected to grab substantial market share in the next ten years attributed to the changing lifestyle of individuals and rising prevalence of diabetes & obesity in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
Collaboration of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to put diabetes management market on high growth trajectory
Major players in this vertical have implemented growth strategies such as new product launch, partnership, collaboration, operational expansion, and merger & acquisition. For instance, in July 2017, ZydusCadila launched Sitagliptin (50 mg/500mg) and Metformin Hydrochloride (50 mg/1000mg) tablets in the U.S.
Key Highlights:
• Global diabetes management market size analysis and forecast
• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the global diabetes management market
• Diabetes management market segmentation on the basis of device type, therapeutics, and geography (regional)
• Diabetes management market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study
• Diabetes management market analysis and forecast for five major regions such as Americas, Europe except for BRICS, Asia Pacific except BRICS, MEA except BRICS, and BRICS countries
• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies
• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the diabetes management market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion
Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:
• Base Year – 2016
• Estimated Year – 2017
• Forecast Period – 2017 to 2026
For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.
Research Methodology:
The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for diabetes management market.
Some of the key players of the diabetes management market include:
• Bayer Healthcare AG
• ZydusCadila
• BD
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Sanofi
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Eli Lilly And Company
• Novo Nordisk A/S
• Medtronic
• Insulet Corporation
• LifeScan, Inc.
Key Target Audience:
• Manufacturers in end-use industries
• Diabetes management device & drug manufacturers
• Investors and financial community professionals
• Manufacturing technology providers
• Diabetes management device & drug providers
• Industry associations
• Raw material suppliers
• Government agencies
• Market research and consulting firms
Scope of the Diabetes Management Market, Report:
The research report segments the diabetes management market based on device type, therapeutics, and geography.
Diabetes Management Market, By Device Type:
• Monitoring Devices
• Blood Glucose Meters
• Blood Sampling Devices
• Lancets
• Diagnostic Devices
• Hemoglobin A1c Kits
• Hemoglobin A1c Meters
• Insulin Delivery Devices
• Insulin Pens
• Insulin Pumps
• Insulin Syringes
• Others
• Diabetes Monitoring Software
• Artificial Pancreas Systems
Diabetes Management Market, By Therapeutics:
• Injectables
• Insulin
• Exenatide
• Oral Drugs
• Metformin
• Sulfonylureas
• Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors
• Dipeptidyl Inhibitors
• Thaizolidinediones
• Meglitinides
• Combination Medications
Diabetes Management Market, By Geography:
• Americas
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
o Latin America Except BRICS
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Chile
• Rest of Latin America Except BRICS
• Europe Except BRICS
• UK
• Germany
• France
ENERGY
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Application, By Product, and Region.
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market was valued US$ 66.54 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 99.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.13 % during a forecast period.
The air pollution control systems market is segmented into application, product, and region.
Further, air pollution control systems market based on application includes chemical, iron & steel, power generation, cement, and others. In terms of product segment, air pollution control systems market is classified into scrubbers, thermal oxidizers, catalytic converters, electrostatic precipitators, and others.
Based on regions, the global air pollution control systems market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
By application, the iron and steel segment is the second fastest growing application segment in the market. While power generation is expected to witness the fastest growth through the forecast period, the chemical segment is also slated to present lucrative opportunities for players, particularly manufacturers of basic chemicals, specialty chemicals, consumer chemicals, and niche chemicals.
In terms of product, scrubbers emerged as the dominant product segment in the air pollution control systems market in terms of revenue. Scrubbers are systems that use numerous liquids to eliminate particulate matter and gases. However, catalytic converters are poised to overtake this segment by the end of the forecast period.
Electrostatic precipitators also form a key component in air pollution control systems. The power generation industry, including coal, fired plants, thermal, or steam power plants, widely use electrostatic precipitators owing to stringent government regulations, environmental laws, and surge in air pollution level in various operations.
The major driving factor of global air pollution control systems market is rapid industrialization in a number of developing and developed countries is substantially contributed to the pollution of the environment. Rising population levels and growing respiratory issues in urban areas are expected to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing consumer demand for clean air results in development, promotion, and adoption of air purifiers and treatment units is boosting the market growth.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global industry in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to strong economic growth, along with high production rates, is expected to help China in maintaining its position as a global economic superpower. Large-scale investments in core industries such as chemical manufacturing, power generation, and mining are projected to augment market growth.
Key companies in global air pollution control systems market include Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD, Joriki Engineering, Alfa Enterprises, Rieco Industries Limited, and Horizon Services.
Scope of Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Application:
• Chemical
• Iron & Steel
• Power Generation
• Cement
• Others
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Product:
• Scrubbers
• Thermal Oxidizers
• Catalytic Converters
• Electrostatic Precipitators
• Others
Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
Key players operated in Global Air Pollution Control Systems Market:
• Ionisation Filtration Industries PVT LTD
• Joriki Engineering
• Alfa Enterprises
• Rieco Industries Limited
• Horizon Services
• Others
ENERGY
Global Water Softener Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Water Softener Market was valued at US$ 2.07 Bn in 2017, and is estimated to reach US$ 3.43 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.52 %during forecast.
Installation of water softeners minimizes the use of detergents and degradation of plumbing systems caused by hard water. Also, increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of soft water on human health, cleaning, and for domestic use is favoring the sales of water softeners equipment globally.
Robust growth of the industrial sector and growing urbanization has raised concerns among the consumers and the government regarding environmental pollution, resulting into installation of large number of water and wastewater treatment plants in order to reuse the water resources and to meet the safety standards for water discharge from various industries. However, high cost of installation and maintenance inhibiting the adoption of water softener mainly in developing countries.
Salt-free water softeners are cost effective than salt-based counterparts. Salt-free water are mostly preferred as they do not use any chemicals to soften the water and neutralize contaminants such as calcium and magnesium so that they do not form scale to surfaces. Salt-free water softeners are easy to install, and maintenance cost is also less. The rise in demand for chemical free softeners makes way for the growth of the salt-free water softener market.
Water softeners are increasingly used in residential application to reduce corrosion of the pipelines and fixture problems. Increase in requirement for safe and clean drinking water in household application drives the growth of the residential water softener market. Residential sector is the largest end use segment of the global water softeners market. Industrial and commercial sectors are the other fastest growing end use segments of the water softeners market.
North America held largest share of global water softeners market on the back of increasing technological advancements and rising applications of advanced water softening instruments. Awareness regarding benefits of soft water coupled with launch of innovative water softening instruments such as Wi-Fi enabled water softeners. Advanced instruments would further help the consumers to operate their home electric appliances using portable phones, tablets, etc. While Asia-Pacific region, is a rapidly emerging market for water softeners on account of strong economic growth, rising manufacturing industries and increasing FDI in commercial and residential infrastructure fuelling the demand for water softeners in the region.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding catalyst market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in catalyst market.
The Scope Of Global Water Softener Market:
Global Water Softener Market, By Product:
• Salt Based
• Salt Free
Global Water Softener Market, By Application:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
Global Water Softener Market, By Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player Analyzed in the Report:
• 3M
• AO. Smith
• Culligan
• EcoWater Systems
• Haier
• Kinetico UK Ltd
• NuvoH2O, LLC
• US Water System, Inc.
• Ecowater System, LLC.
• BWT AG
• Culligan International Company
• Whirlpool Corporation
• Pentair Residential Filtration
• EcoWater Systems
• Ion Exchange Ltd.
• Canature Water Group
• Fountain Softener
• K-water Corporation
• Axel Johnson Inc.
• Harvey Water Softeners Ltd
• KCD IP, LLC
• Waterboss Inc.
• Hans Sasserath GmbH & Co. KG
• Hague Quality Water International
• Fontus Water Pvt Ltd.
• GE Appliances
• MECO Incorporated
• Marlo Incorporated
• Pelican Water Systems
• Kenmore
• Advance Water Softener Ltd.
• Grünbeck Wasseraufbereitung
ENERGY
Global Acetone Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026
Global Acetone Market was valued US$ 6.11 Bn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach US$ 7.8 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.1 %.
Rise in demand for the application of methyl methacrylate in LCDs for consumer electronics market and increasing use of polycarbonate in the automotive industry is estimated to be a major driver for the market of acetone in the forecast period. Commercialization of the bio based acetone is estimated to create growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuation in prices of crude oil limits the market growth. An increasing demand for bio based acetone and strict government regulations is expected to slow the market growth of acetone. Moreover, contact with acetone is dangerous for health and can cause intoxication, dizziness, nausea, unconsciousness which in turn may hamper the market growth.
Bisphenol-A is the dominant application segment due to its extensive usage in the automotive industry. However, demand is expected to grow at slow pace owing to increasing regulations on its usage. Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is expected to grow at a moderate rate because of increasing usage in cosmetics for artificial nail products, especially in Asia-Pacific economies. Methyl Methacrylate is majorly used in electronics and computer industries for flat screens, DVD’s, compact discs, and laser discs. Methyl Methacrylate is also used in conformal coatings to provide resistance to attack and prolonging their life. Printed circuit boards are increasingly used in automotive sector.
Electronics industry is the major end use industry of acetone market. Acetone derived methyl methacrylate is used in electronics and computer industries for flat screens, DVD’s, compact discs, and laser discs. Methyl methacrylate is also used in printed circuit boards to provide resistance to attack and prolonging their life. Growing demand for PCB’s is expected to drive the electronics segment growth in acetone market during the forecast period. Automotive is the second largest market for acetone attributed to increased use of PCBs.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acetone grabbing a market share of nearly 46 %, and is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific was largest revenue generating owing to the development of automotive and electronics industries. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical sector in China and India is expected to propel the demand for acetone. North America and Europe have been largest market for acetone owing to the increasing demand for electrical & electronic appliances and pharmaceuticals, as well as to the increasing expenditure in innovation in health care and cosmetic products, coupled with increasing purchasing power.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding acetone market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in acetone market.
Scope of Global Acetone Market
Global Acetone Market, by Application:
• Methyl methacrylate
• Bisphenol-A
• Aldol chemicals
• Solvent
Global Acetone Market, by End-Use Industry:
• Chemicals
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Electronics
Global Acetone Market, by Region:
• North America
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
Key Player analyzed in the Report:
• INEOS Phenol
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC
• The Dow Chemical Company
• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
• Sasol
• Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited
• Domo Chemicals
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• Formosa Chemicals and Fiber Corporation
• CEPSA Quimica
• Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
• EMCO Limited
