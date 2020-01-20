ENERGY
Global Dust Control Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Mobility, End-use Industry.
Global Dust Control Systems Market was valued at US$ 14.93Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach at US$ 23.32Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.08% during forecast period.
Dust control can be defined as the procedure of reducing dust release from construction places, unpaved roads, mining operations, and manufacture sites where earthmoving is tangled. The dust control market includes products that are utilized to give unpaved surfaces or stockpiles in instruction to restrict the quantity of dust release in the air. These machines include chemicals such as magnesium chlorite, calcium chlorite, polymer emulsion, and lignosulfonates.
Dust Control Systems Market
Major Driving factors behind dust control faster urbanization and industrialization, increasing environmental awareness, growing concern about soil management system.
Major restraints in the market is high cost of investment associate with advance dust control system.
From mining and construction industry there is huge demand for dust control systems market, increasing demand for advance machines, and regulation in supporting dust controls are major opportunities for global dust control systems market.
Lack of technical awareness and hurdles in dust control in food and pharmaceutical industry are challenges facing by the global dust control systems.
Wet dust control system is growing faster than Dry Type Dust Control System. On the basis of product type, demand for wet dust filter will remains to gain traction in the future. Currently, global sales of wet dust filter signify more than 43% share of the market in terms of income. Near the end of 2026, over at US$ 152 Mn worth wet dust filter units are expected to be transported across the world.
Key players operating in the global dust control systems market, DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Borregaard ASA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Huntsman Corporation, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Accéntuate Ltd., Benetech Inc., Cargill, Incorporated., Reynolds Soil Technologies Pty Ltd, APPLIED CONVEYOR TECHNOLOGY, INC., Global Road Technology International Limited, Sami Bitumen Technologies, and SUEZ North America Inc.
The report covers total market for dust control system has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report.
Scope of the Global Dust Control Systems Market
Global Dust Control Systems Market, by Type
• Wet
• Dry
Global Dust Control Systems Market, by Mobility
• Mobile Controller
• Fixed Controller
Global Dust Control Systems Market, by End-use Industry
• Construction, Mining
• Oil & Gas
• Chemical
• Textile
• Pharmaceutical
• Food & Beverage
Global Dust Control Systems Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in the Global Dust Control Systems Market
• DowDuPont Inc.
• BASF SE
• Borregaard ASA
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Huntsman Corporation
• Quaker Chemical Corporation
• Accéntuate Ltd.
• Benetech Inc.
• Cargill
• Incorporated.
• Reynolds Soil Technologies Pty Ltd
• APPLIED CONVEYOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
• Global Road Technology International Limited
• Sami Bitumen Technologies
• SUEZ North America Inc.
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Dust Control Systems Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Dust Control Systems Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Dust Control Systems Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Dust Control Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Dust Control Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dust Control Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Dust Control Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dust Control Systems by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Dust Control Systems Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Dust Control Systems Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Dust Control Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Phosphate Ester Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography
Phosphate Esters Market is expected to reach USD 1696.9 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.
Innovation in technology, demand for lubricant additives in automotive industry, increasing government initiatives, growing demand for lubricants for industrial applications and increase in adoption of phosphate ester for applications in various industries are factors, that will propel the demand for phosphate ester over forecast
Triaryl phosphate esters segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market during the forecast period. Triaryl phosphate esters are largely used as fire retardants and hydraulic fluids due to their self-extinguishing properties.
Plasticizers segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. Phosphate esters are usually used as plasticizers with different polymers including thermoplastic chloride, polyurethane and polyurethane foams owing to their good gelling behaviour, good fire retardation and low-temperature performance.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for phosphate esters during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing end-use industries across the emerging countries, such as China and India in this regions.
Scope of the report:
Phosphate Esters Market, by Type:
• Triaryl Phosphate Esters
• Trialkyl Phosphate Esters
• Alkyl Aryl Phosphate Esters
• Others
Phosphate Esters Market, by Application:
• Lubricants
• Surfactants
• Fire Retardants
• Hydraulic Fluids
• Plasticizers
• Paints & Coating
• Pesticides
• Others
Phosphate Esters Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Operating in the market:
• Lanxess AG (Germany)
• Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
• Elementis plc (UK)
• Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
• Ashland Inc. (US)
• Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)
• Stepan Company (US)
• DOW Chemical Company (US)
• Castrol Limited (UK)
• Croda International PLC (UK)
• Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel)
• BASF SE (Germany)
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Phosphate Ester Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Phosphate Ester Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Phosphate Ester Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Phosphate Ester Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Phosphate Ester Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Phosphate Ester Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Phosphate Ester Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Phosphate Ester by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Phosphate Ester Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Phosphate Ester Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Phosphate Ester Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Specialty Chemical Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Type, Function and By Region
Global Specialty Chemical Market was valued US$ 200 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.
The report on specialty chemical market is segmented by Type, function and region. Based on type, specialty chemical market is bifurcated into Pesticides, Construction Chemicals, Specialty Oilfield Chemicals, Food Additives, Specialty Polymer and Others. In terms of function into Antioxidants, Biocides, Surfactants, and Others. By geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Innovation in various industries is leading the way to Greater Demands drives the specialty chemical market. Rising industrial activities in the field of cosmetics, food, agriculture and other manufacturing sector is increasing the overall demand for specialty chemicals. Also, specialty chemicals are increasingly used in water treatment. Government regulation on the use of certain chemical in food processing industry and other manufacturing industry may hinder the growth of global specialty chemicals industry.
Specialty chemical market, by Region
Construction chemical is leading the specialty chemical market. Modification in infrastructure and development led by economical emerging countries drives the construction chemical market. Aesthetic, functional and design requirements of civil structures include a wide products range such as asphalt additives, concrete admixtures, adhesives, sealants and protective coatings. Specialty polymer and food additives followed construction segment in specialty chemicals market. Increasing trend of packaged food and improving lifestyle has an immense impact on growth of food additive segment.
Asia Pacific is dominating the specialty chemical market and will continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the growing consumption of these chemicals in various industries including construction, agriculture, and automotive. Expansion and emergence of various activities in industries will further propel the demand of specialty chemical. North America has a saturated market but is predicted to show a moderate growth rate.
3M, AkzoNobel, Ashland Inc, Baker Hughes Inc., BASF, BP, Buckman Laboratories Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Chevron, Clariant International Ltd., ConocoPhillips Co., DowDupont, Dulux Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Halliburton, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Hexion, Huntsman International, INEOS, Johnson & Johnson, Lonza Group Ltd., L’Oral, Merck KGaA, Nippon Paints, Procter & Gamble Company, Schlumberger Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA are major key players of specialty chemical market.
The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Chemical market, by geography for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.
The report also helps in understanding Chemical market, by geography for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Chemical market, by geography for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Chemical market, by geography for automotive the report investor’s guide.
scope of the chemical market
Specialty chemical market, by Type
• Pesticides
• Construction Chemical
• Specialty Oilfield Chemicals
• Food Additives
• Specialty Polymer
• Others
Specialty chemical market, by function
• Antioxidants
• Biocides
• Surfactants
• Others
Specialty chemical market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America.
Key Players analysed in the report
• 3M
• AkzoNobel
• Ashland Inc
• Baker Hughes Inc.
• BASF
• BP
• Buckman Laboratories Inc.
• Chemtura Corporation
• Chevron
• Clariant International Ltd.
• ConocoPhillips Co.
• DowDupont
• Dulux Group
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Emery Oleochemicals Group
• Evonik Industries AG
• Exxon Mobil Corporation
• H.B. Fuller
• Halliburton
• Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
• Hexion
• Huntsman International
• INEOS
• Johnson & Johnson
• Lonza Group Ltd.
• L’Oral
• Merck KGaA
• Nippon Paints
• Procter & Gamble Company
• Schlumberger Ltd.
• Royal Dutch Shell
• Total SA
• Solvay SA
• Sika AG
• Unilever
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Specialty Chemical Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Specialty Chemical Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Specialty Chemical Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Specialty Chemical Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Specialty Chemical Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Specialty Chemical Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Specialty Chemical Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Specialty Chemical by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Specialty Chemical Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Specialty Chemical Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Specialty Chemical Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Industrial Gases Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026), By Gas Type, Function, Transportation Mode, End-use Sector, and Region.
Global Industrial Gases Market was valued US$ 75.12 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 128.45 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6.14 % during a forecast period.
Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and preferring safe and fresh food with fewer additives, which is increasing the demand for industrial gases that can be used in place of the chemical ingredients. Thus, on account of the growth in food & beverage industry, the market for the industrial gases is expanding. Also, Ggrowing demand for high-grade industrial gases in healthcare is also a significant driver for the market. Thus, the wide applications of industrial gases in healthcare sector is boosting the market for industrial gases.
The stringent laws and regulations related to the manufacturing, storage, and distribution of industrial gases tend to decline the profit margin for the companies. And also the cost involved in the storage of industrial gases is very high. So, these factors can be a possible obstacle to the growth of the market.
According to gas type, oxygen is one of the largest used gas across various industries including steel, chemical, paper and pulp, and other industries. In the recent years, oxygen is finding increasing application in treating sewage and effluent from several industries.
Leading market players are adopted the main strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, investments, and partnerships & expansions to ensure their growth in the market.
Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for industrial gases because of growth of several associated end-user industries in this region. Asia Pacific, apart from being the largest market, is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for industrial gases. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific was followed by North America and Europe. Though, these regional markets are expected to lose out some of their market share to the other developing markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America.
The report presents in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into consideration the market shares of the prominent companies. It also offers information on unit shipments. These provide the key market contributors with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the industrial gases. The assessment comprises the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the trends, demands, drivers, challenges, and product analysis.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global industrial gases market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global industrial gases market.
Scope of Global Industrial Gases Market
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Gas Type
• Oxygen
• Nitrogen
• Hydrogen
• Argon
• Acetylene
• Helium
• Carbon Dioxide
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Function
• Coolant
• Intermediate
• Insulators
• Others
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Transportation Mode
• Cylinder & packaged gas distribution
• Merchant liquid distribution
• Tonnage distribution Generation
Global Industrial Gases Market, By End-use Sector
• Metal manufacturing & fabrication
• Chemical
• Healthcare
• Energy
• Food & Beverage
• Electronics
• Others (mining, construction and power)
Global Industrial Gases Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players Operating in Global Industrial Gases Market
• Praxair Inc. (U.S.)
• Airgas, Inc. (U.S.)
• Air Liquide S.A. (France)
• Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)
• Iwatani Corporation (Japan)
• Messer Group (Germany)
• The Linde Group (U.S.)
• Southern Industrial Gas SDN. BHD. (Malaysia)
• nexAir LLC. (U.S.)
• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)
• Sig Gases Berhad
• BASF SE
• Yingde Gases Group Company Limited
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Industrial Gases Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Industrial Gases Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Industrial Gases Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Industrial Gases Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Industrial Gases Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Industrial Gases Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Industrial Gases Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial Gases by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Industrial Gases Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Gases Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Industrial Gases Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
