Global Dust Control Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Mobility, End-use Industry.

Global Dust Control Systems Market was valued at US$ 14.93Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach at US$ 23.32Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.08% during forecast period.

Dust control can be defined as the procedure of reducing dust release from construction places, unpaved roads, mining operations, and manufacture sites where earthmoving is tangled. The dust control market includes products that are utilized to give unpaved surfaces or stockpiles in instruction to restrict the quantity of dust release in the air. These machines include chemicals such as magnesium chlorite, calcium chlorite, polymer emulsion, and lignosulfonates.

Dust Control Systems Market

Major Driving factors behind dust control faster urbanization and industrialization, increasing environmental awareness, growing concern about soil management system.

Major restraints in the market is high cost of investment associate with advance dust control system.

From mining and construction industry there is huge demand for dust control systems market, increasing demand for advance machines, and regulation in supporting dust controls are major opportunities for global dust control systems market.

Lack of technical awareness and hurdles in dust control in food and pharmaceutical industry are challenges facing by the global dust control systems.

Wet dust control system is growing faster than Dry Type Dust Control System. On the basis of product type, demand for wet dust filter will remains to gain traction in the future. Currently, global sales of wet dust filter signify more than 43% share of the market in terms of income. Near the end of 2026, over at US$ 152 Mn worth wet dust filter units are expected to be transported across the world.

Key players operating in the global dust control systems market, DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Borregaard ASA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Huntsman Corporation, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Accéntuate Ltd., Benetech Inc., Cargill, Incorporated., Reynolds Soil Technologies Pty Ltd, APPLIED CONVEYOR TECHNOLOGY, INC., Global Road Technology International Limited, Sami Bitumen Technologies, and SUEZ North America Inc.

The report covers total market for dust control system has been analyzed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report.

Scope of the Global Dust Control Systems Market

Global Dust Control Systems Market, by Type

• Wet

• Dry

Global Dust Control Systems Market, by Mobility

• Mobile Controller

• Fixed Controller

Global Dust Control Systems Market, by End-use Industry

• Construction, Mining

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical

• Textile

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverage

Global Dust Control Systems Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Dust Control Systems Market

• DowDuPont Inc.

• BASF SE

• Borregaard ASA

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Huntsman Corporation

• Quaker Chemical Corporation

• Accéntuate Ltd.

• Benetech Inc.

• Cargill

• Incorporated.

• Reynolds Soil Technologies Pty Ltd

• APPLIED CONVEYOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

• Global Road Technology International Limited

• Sami Bitumen Technologies

• SUEZ North America Inc.

