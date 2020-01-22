Global E-book Readers Market Report 2020, by Industry Overview, Growth, Size, Share, Top Suppliers, Business Insights, Product Demand and Regional Outlook 2025

An e-reader, also called an e-book reader or e-book device, is a mobile electronic device that is designed primarily for the purpose of reading digital e-books and periodicals. Any device that can display text on a screen may act as an e-reader, but specialized e-reader devices may optimize portability, readability (especially in sunlight), and battery life for this purpose. Their main advantage over printed books is portability: an e-reader is capable of holding thousands of books and the convenience provided due to add on features in these devices.

First of all, increasing demand for e-book readers in children and teenager is expected to result in growth coupled with the increasing amount of product is expected to result in the growth of this market. Second, Portable e-book provide convenience for customers and they are able to look through it wherever and whenever they are. Educational curriculum and growing e-learning drive the development of market. In addition, a large number of paper books are replaced by e-book owing to convenience.North America region and Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market shares in forecast period.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495741

The E-book Readers market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-book Readers.

This report presents the worldwide E-book Readers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ACK Media

Andrews UK Limited

Bookbaby

Smashwords

Ciando

Dawson France

EBook Architects

Green Apple Data Center

E-book Readers Breakdown Data by Type

E Ink screen

LCD screen

E-book Readers Breakdown Data by Application

Organized Retail store

Unorganized Retail store

E-Commerce

E-book Readers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

E-book Readers Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global E-book Readers status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key E-book Readers manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-book Readers :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of E-book Readers market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-e-book-readers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 E-book Readers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global E-book Readers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 E Ink screen

1.4.3 LCD screen

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-book Readers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Organized Retail store

1.5.3 Unorganized Retail store

1.5.4 E-Commerce

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global E-book Readers Market Size

2.1.1 Global E-book Readers Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global E-book Readers Production 2014-2025

2.2 E-book Readers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key E-book Readers Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 E-book Readers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers E-book Readers Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into E-book Readers Market

2.4 Key Trends for E-book Readers Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 E-book Readers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 E-book Readers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 E-book Readers Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 E-book Readers Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 E-book Readers Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 E-book Readers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 E-book Readers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: E-book Readers Production by Regions

4.1 Global E-book Readers Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global E-book Readers Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global E-book Readers Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States E-book Readers Production

4.2.2 United States E-book Readers Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States E-book Readers Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe E-book Readers Production

4.3.2 Europe E-book Readers Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe E-book Readers Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China E-book Readers Production

4.4.2 China E-book Readers Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China E-book Readers Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan E-book Readers Production

4.5.2 Japan E-book Readers Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan E-book Readers Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea E-book Readers Production

4.6.2 South Korea E-book Readers Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea E-book Readers Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: E-book Readers Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global E-book Readers Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global E-book Readers Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global E-book Readers Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America E-book Readers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America E-book Readers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe E-book Readers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe E-book Readers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific E-book Readers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific E-book Readers Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America E-book Readers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America E-book Readers Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa E-book Readers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa E-book Readers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global E-book Readers Production by Type

6.2 Global E-book Readers Revenue by Type

6.3 E-book Readers Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global E-book Readers Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global E-book Readers Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global E-book Readers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 ACK Media

8.1.1 ACK Media Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 ACK Media E-book Readers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 ACK Media E-book Readers Product Description

8.1.5 ACK Media Recent Development

8.2 Andrews UK Limited

8.2.1 Andrews UK Limited Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Andrews UK Limited E-book Readers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Andrews UK Limited E-book Readers Product Description

8.2.5 Andrews UK Limited Recent Development

8.3 Bookbaby

8.3.1 Bookbaby Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Bookbaby E-book Readers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Bookbaby E-book Readers Product Description

8.3.5 Bookbaby Recent Development

8.4 Smashwords

8.4.1 Smashwords Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Smashwords E-book Readers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Smashwords E-book Readers Product Description

8.4.5 Smashwords Recent Development

8.5 Ciando

8.5.1 Ciando Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Ciando E-book Readers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Ciando E-book Readers Product Description

8.5.5 Ciando Recent Development

8.6 Dawson France

8.6.1 Dawson France Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Dawson France E-book Readers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Dawson France E-book Readers Product Description

8.6.5 Dawson France Recent Development

8.7 EBook Architects

8.7.1 EBook Architects Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 EBook Architects E-book Readers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 EBook Architects E-book Readers Product Description

8.7.5 EBook Architects Recent Development

8.8 Green Apple Data Center

8.8.1 Green Apple Data Center Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Green Apple Data Center E-book Readers Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Green Apple Data Center E-book Readers Product Description

8.8.5 Green Apple Data Center Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 E-book Readers Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global E-book Readers Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global E-book Readers Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 E-book Readers Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global E-book Readers Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global E-book Readers Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 E-book Readers Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global E-book Readers Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global E-book Readers Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 E-book Readers Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 E-book Readers Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America E-book Readers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe E-book Readers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific E-book Readers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America E-book Readers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa E-book Readers Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 E-book Readers Sales Channels

11.2.2 E-book Readers Distributors

11.3 E-book Readers Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global E-book Readers Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2495741

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155