Global E cigarette and Vaping Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Distribution Channel, Component, and Geogrpahy
Global E cigarette and Vaping Market was valued US$ 11.14 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period
Global E cigarette and Vaping Market
Increasing awareness of consuming safe, smokeless, and ash less tobacco are expected to reach the market. The launch of new and innovative vaping devices are also expected to raise the adoption of these devices. Cancer caused by smoking is one of the main concerns affecting people. E-cigarettes eliminate the cancer causing agent and prevent the intake of more than 4,000 chemicals, which are produced during the burning of tobacco cigarettes. Continuous improvement in the technology is also driving the e-cigarette market. Tobacco manufacturers are progressively focusing on new technological developments to have an edge over their competitors. However, e-cigarettes are often compared to conventional cigarettes and hence tend to attract criticism, these factors are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.
Consumers’ shift toward tobacco alternatives, untapped market in emerging economies, and growing investments in the industry are some of the key factors offering immense growth opportunities to the players operating in the e-cigarette and vaping market.
The global E-cigarette and vaping market is segmented into product, distribution channel, component, and region. In terms of product, the global E-cigarette and vaping market is classified into rechargeable, modular, and disposable. Based on distribution channel, the global E-cigarette and vaping market is divided into retail and online. On the basis of component, the global E-cigarette and vaping market is categorized into an atomizer, a method of delivery (MOD), cartomizer, and E-liquid. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
In terms of product, rechargeable segment accounted for the XX% share in 2018, owing to its low price which led to its improved adoption among e-cigarette consumers. Rechargeable devices can be used for a longer duration by switching cartridges containing e-liquid. Modular devices form the most promising product segment in the market.
Based on distribution channel, the retail segment led the e-cigarette and vaping market. E-cigarettes were initially sold in retail outlets such as gas stations and vape shops. Furthermore, vape shops enabled users to test the device and e-liquid before making the purchase decision.
In terms of region, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the forecasting period. Growing popularity of vaping devices in the region is one of the main growth stimulants for the market. Also, North America will remain the prominent region in the market throughout the forecast period.
The key players operating in the Global E cigarette and Vaping Market are Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group, Japan Tobacco, International, NicQuid, Philip Morris International Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global E cigarette and Vaping Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global E cigarette and Vaping Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global E cigarette and Vaping Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global E cigarette and Vaping Market make the report investor’s guide.
Scope of the Report for Global E cigarette and Vaping Market
Global E cigarette and Vaping Market by Product:
• Rechargeable
• Modular
• Disposable
Global E cigarette and Vaping Market by Distribution Channel:
• Retail
• Online
Global E cigarette and Vaping Market by Component:
• Atomizer
• Method of Delivery (MOD)
• Cartomizer
• E-liquid
Global E cigarette and Vaping Market by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key Players operating in the Global E cigarette and Vaping Market:
• Altria Group, Inc.
• British American Tobacco
• Imperial Brands
• International Vapor Group
• Japan Tobacco
• International
• NicQuid
• Philip Morris International Inc.
• R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company
• Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.
• Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.
• VMR Products LLC
• NJOY Inc.
• International Vapor Group
• Vapor Hub International Inc.
• FIN Branding Group LLC
Global Genotyping Market Analysis 2019 – 2025 – Illumina, Affymetrix, Life Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen
The report on the Global Genotyping market offers complete data on the Genotyping market. Components, for example, main players, analysis, size, situation of the business, SWOT analysis, and best patterns in the market are included in the report. In addition to this, the report sports numbers, tables, and charts that offer a clear viewpoint of the Genotyping market. The top contenders Illumina, Affymetrix, Life Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Sequenom, Fluidigm, Beckman Coulter, Roche, GE Healthcare of the global Genotyping market are further covered in the report .
The report also segments the global Genotyping market based on product mode and segmentation Polymerase Chain Reaction, Sequencing, Microarray, Electrophoresis, MALDI-TOF. The study includes a profound summary of the key sectors and the segments Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostic Research, Animal Genetics, Agricultural Biotechnology of the Genotyping market. Both quickly and slowly growing sectors of the market have been examined via this study. Forecast, share of the market, and size of each segment and sub-segment is obtainable in the study. The key up-and-coming chances associated to the most quickly growing segments of the Genotyping market are also a part of the report. The main regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
The latest data has been presented in the study on the revenue numbers, product details, and sales of the major firms. In addition to this, the information also comprises the breakdown of the revenue for the global Genotyping market in addition to claiming a forecast for the same in the estimated timeframe. The vital business strategies acknowledged by the important individuals from the Genotyping market have likewise been coordinated in the report. Key shortcomings and strengths, in addition to claiming the risks experienced by the main contenders in the Genotyping market, have been a fraction of this research study. The report also examines the industry in terms of revenue [Million USD] and volume [k MT]. The Genotyping market report History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025.
The report on the global Genotyping market furthermore offers a chronological factsheet relating to the strategically mergers, acquirements, joint venture activities, and partnerships widespread in the Genotyping market. Amazing recommendations by senior specialists on strategically spending in innovative work may help best in class contestants and in addition trustworthy organizations for improved invasion in the creating portions of the Global Genotyping Market Market players might accomplish a clear perception of the main rivals in the Genotyping market in addition to their future forecasts.
Global Genotyping Report mainly covers the following:
1- Genotyping Industry Overview
2- Region and Country Genotyping Market Analysis
3- Genotyping Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis
4- Production by Regions by Technology by Genotyping Applications
5- Genotyping Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
6- Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Genotyping Market Forecast
7- Key success factors and Genotyping Market Share Overview
8- Genotyping Research Methodology
Global Mining Crusher Market Analysis 2019 – 2025 – Metso, Sandvik, Terex, Komatsu, Astec Industries
The report on the Global Mining Crusher market offers complete data on the Mining Crusher market. Components, for example, main players, analysis, size, situation of the business, SWOT analysis, and best patterns in the market are included in the report. In addition to this, the report sports numbers, tables, and charts that offer a clear viewpoint of the Mining Crusher market. The top contenders Metso, Sandvik, Terex, Komatsu, Astec Industries, Weir, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Atlas Copco, Wirtgen Group, Parker Plant, FLSmidth, ThyssenKrupp, Hartl Crusher, Shanghai Shibang Machinery (SBM), Dragon Machinery, Eagle Crusher, McLanahan, Sturtevant, Liming Heavy Industry, SHANBAO, Henan Hongxing, Shanghai SANME, Shanghai Shunky, CITIC HIC, Shuangjin Machinery, Northern Heavy Industries, Donglong Machinery, Henan HXJQ, Xingyang Mining Machinery, Chengdu Dahongli of the global Mining Crusher market are further covered in the report .
The report also segments the global Mining Crusher market based on product mode and segmentation Jaw Crusher, Impact Crusher, Hammer Crusher, Cone Crusher, Others. The study includes a profound summary of the key sectors and the segments Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining, Others of the Mining Crusher market. Both quickly and slowly growing sectors of the market have been examined via this study. Forecast, share of the market, and size of each segment and sub-segment is obtainable in the study. The key up-and-coming chances associated to the most quickly growing segments of the Mining Crusher market are also a part of the report. The main regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
The latest data has been presented in the study on the revenue numbers, product details, and sales of the major firms. In addition to this, the information also comprises the breakdown of the revenue for the global Mining Crusher market in addition to claiming a forecast for the same in the estimated timeframe. The vital business strategies acknowledged by the important individuals from the Mining Crusher market have likewise been coordinated in the report. Key shortcomings and strengths, in addition to claiming the risks experienced by the main contenders in the Mining Crusher market, have been a fraction of this research study. The report also examines the industry in terms of revenue [Million USD] and volume [k MT]. The Mining Crusher market report History Year: 2013-2017 Base Year: 2017 Estimated Year: 2018 Forecast Year 2018 to 2025.
The report on the global Mining Crusher market furthermore offers a chronological factsheet relating to the strategically mergers, acquirements, joint venture activities, and partnerships widespread in the Mining Crusher market. Amazing recommendations by senior specialists on strategically spending in innovative work may help best in class contestants and in addition trustworthy organizations for improved invasion in the creating portions of the Global Mining Crusher Market Market players might accomplish a clear perception of the main rivals in the Mining Crusher market in addition to their future forecasts.
Global Mining Crusher Report mainly covers the following:
1- Mining Crusher Industry Overview
2- Region and Country Mining Crusher Market Analysis
3- Mining Crusher Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis
4- Production by Regions by Technology by Mining Crusher Applications
5- Mining Crusher Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure
6- Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Mining Crusher Market Forecast
7- Key success factors and Mining Crusher Market Share Overview
8- Mining Crusher Research Methodology
Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Coatings Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Coatings Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Coatings and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Coatings, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Coatings
- What you should look for in a Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Coatings solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Coatings provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Key players in the global fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) coatings market include:
- The 3M Company
- AFT Fluorotec
- AGC
- BASF SE
- Daikin Industries., Ltd.
- Dongyue Chemical
- Edlon
- Fluorocarbon Surface Technologies
- Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd.
- Impreglon UK
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) coatings market by type:
- Powder Coating
- Liquid Coating
Global fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) coatings market by application:
- Cookware & Food Processing
- Chemical Processing
- Oil & Gas
- Electrical & Electronics
- Fiber Optics
- Medical
Global fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) coatings market by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
