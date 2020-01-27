Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 16,524 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Factor for driving growth of the global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market is increasing construction and reconstruction activities in developed and developing countries. In addition, rapid urbanization and increasing demand for Electric Plugs and Sockets Market form construction sector that are resistant to heat, water, and fire are another factor estimated to boost growth of the global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market. Furthermore decrease in growth rate in mining industry restrain the Electric Plugs and Sockets Market. Rise in government spending is estimated opportunities for the global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market.

The three-pin segment dominated Electric Plugs and Sockets Market, in terms of revenue, owing to the usage of more number of electrical and electronic appliances across residential and commercial sectors. Three pin electric and plugs offers better safety and high shock resistance as it has two-pins for power transmission and one for earth connection.

In end user segment, the demand of Electric Plugs and Sockets Market dominated by industrial segment. It is owing to the increasing industrial network across the world. The increasing demand for Electric Plugs and Sockets Market in infrastructure developments, drive the growth of the Electric Plugs and Sockets Market.

The Asia-Pacific region in Electric Plugs and Sockets Market is estimated the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rapid technological advancements and increase in dependency on electrical & electronics products by the growing population in the Asia Pacific region. The market in Europe is estimated to account for second-largest revenue share in the global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by Vehicle Type, End User and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Electric Plugs and Sockets Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market, By Type

• Two-Pin

• Three-Pin

• Four-Pin

• Five-Pin

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market, By Power Rate

• High Power

• Medium Power

• Low Power

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market, By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market:

• ABB

• Amphenol

• Hubbell

• Legrand

• ENNEKES

• TE Connectivity

• Andeli Group

• Bals Deutschland

• Cavotec

• Eaton

• Emerson Electric

• Gewiss

• HIROSE ELECTRIC

• HENGTONG ELECTRIC

• I.L.M.E.

• ITT

• Leviton Manufacturing

• LEWDEN METAL PRODUCTS

• Marechalgroup

• Molex

• Palazzoli

• Schneider Electric

• Scame Parre

• WALTHER-WERKE.

