Global Electric Propulsion System Market: Benefits, Trend, Regional Demand, Growth Analysis and Key Manufacturers, Geography till 2024

The research report on the Global Electric Propulsion System Market offers a comprehensive analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data gathered about the market from the number of reliable sources. In addition, the information has analysed with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies to offer a holistic view of the target market. Likewise, the Electric Propulsion System Market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the market historically. The report provides a broad segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions. This study also analyses the market share, market status, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, market opportunities & challenges, sales channels, risk & entry barriers, market players, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Electric Propulsion System Market report delivers the growth prospects as well as the current scenario of the market. In addition, to assess the market size, the global market report offers a brief outlook of the market by synthesis, study, and addition of data form the number of sources. Moreover, this report covers in-depth insights, market revenue, and other significant data about the target market. The research report offers a complete analysis about market trends, restraints, drivers, as well opportunities offered by the industry. In addition to this, the Electric Propulsion System Market report extensively covers the detailed and insightful data about the several major manufacturers operating in this market. This report also offers supply chain trends, financial data, products & services, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, current & future growth strategies, technological developments, and market footprint of the leading players in the global market.

Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the Electric Propulsion System Market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. However, this data can aid providers to make proper decision making before investing into the Electric Propulsion System Market. In addition, the research report has been designed on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the target market along with inputs from market professional. The report focuses on the comprehensive landscape of the market and growth prospects over the forecast period. The Electric Propulsion System Market report also comprises a broad overview of the major retailers operating in the target market. Likewise, this report presents the global and regional market with the brief study of the market growth prospects in this market. The report also shed lights on the extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and leading companies with their market contribution, marketing strategies and recent developments in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric Propulsion System market will register a 23.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 468.1 million by 2024, from US$ 204.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electric Propulsion System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electric Propulsion System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electric Propulsion System value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Nano Satellite

Microsatellite

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aerospace Corporation

SITAEL

Busek Co. Inc.

Accion Systems Inc.

Bellatrix Aerospace

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric Propulsion System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric Propulsion System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric Propulsion System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric Propulsion System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Electric Propulsion System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Electric Propulsion System Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Electric Propulsion System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Electric Propulsion System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

2.2.2 Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

2.2.3 High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

2.2.4 Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

2.2.5 Other

2.3 Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Electric Propulsion System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Nano Satellite

2.4.2 Microsatellite

2.5 Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Electric Propulsion System by Players

3.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Electric Propulsion System by Regions

4.1 Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Propulsion System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Propulsion System by Countries

7.2 Europe Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Propulsion System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Propulsion System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Forecast

10.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Electric Propulsion System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Electric Propulsion System Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Electric Propulsion System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Electric Propulsion System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Aerospace Corporation

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Electric Propulsion System Product Offered

11.1.3 Aerospace Corporation Electric Propulsion System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Aerospace Corporation News

11.2 SITAEL

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Electric Propulsion System Product Offered

11.2.3 SITAEL Electric Propulsion System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 SITAEL News

11.3 Busek Co. Inc.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Electric Propulsion System Product Offered

11.3.3 Busek Co. Inc. Electric Propulsion System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Busek Co. Inc. News

11.4 Accion Systems Inc.

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Electric Propulsion System Product Offered

11.4.3 Accion Systems Inc. Electric Propulsion System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Accion Systems Inc. News

11.5 Bellatrix Aerospace

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Electric Propulsion System Product Offered

11.5.3 Bellatrix Aerospace Electric Propulsion System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Bellatrix Aerospace News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

