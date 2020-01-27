Connect with us

MARKET REPORT

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Published

1 hour ago

on

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market is expected to fuelling US$ XX Bn by 2026 in terms of revenue with CAGR of 18% in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

Batteries have been used as secondary power sources ever since the introduction of the first automobile. An electric vehicle battery is a rechargeable battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. Developing concerns identified with diminishing oil and gas assets and debasing natural conditions are having a positive effect on the demand for electric controlled vehicles. An electric fuelled vehicle or battery electric vehicle utilizes concoction energy put away in rechargeable battery packs for control.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/12071

A major factor behind the growth of electric vehicles is the support provided by the various governmental agencies to encourage the sale of these vehicles. Increase in demand for high energy density market, increase in preference of people towards cleaner air, increase in government’s private equity investments in the electric vehicle industry, the rise in the demand for zero-emission vehicles, decrease in the cost of the electric vehicle battery system, and surge in demand for lithium-ion batteries.

All these factors have supported the electric vehicle battery to experience an exceptional market boost. These restraints include stringent lead pollution norms that are affecting the manufacturers, high import taxes, volatile prices of raw material, political disturbance.

Electric vehicle battery market can be segmented into propulsion type, battery type, vehicle type, voltage type, and region. On the basis of propulsion type, the battery market for Battery Electric Vehicle held the highest share and accounted for 72% share in 2017, and is also expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle. In terms of battery type, Lead-acid batteries are the most common and cheapest type of batteries.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/12071

Nickel metal hydride batteries have higher energy densities than the common lead-acid batteries and if used properly can have exceptionally long lives. Lithium-ion batteries use graphite anode and lithium cobalt oxide anode. Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment is highly lucrative and is likely to lead the global market in the future. On the basis of voltage type, electric vehicle market can be classified into 12 Volt, 14 Volt, 24 Volt, and 48+ Volt. The 48+Volt segment is anticipated to increase in the forecasting year due to rise in electric vehicles strict government norms towards the vehicle pollution will anticipate to boost the demand for 48+ Volt segment in the near future.

In terms of region, the electric vehicle battery market is classified into Asia-Specific will be the major revenue contributor to the electric vehicle battery market throughout the forecast period. The government incentives on the usage of battery-powered vehicles are one of the main reasons behind the growth of North American and European electric vehicle battery market.

Some of the key prominent market players in the electric vehicle battery market are Tesla Inc., BYD Company Limited, Volkswagen AG, and General Motors. Some of the electric vehicle battery manufacturers include Samsung SDI, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, LG Chem., Panasonic Corporation, and GS Yuasa International.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Electric Vehicle Battery market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Vehicle Battery market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Electric Vehicle Battery market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery market make the report investor’s guide.
The Scope of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market:

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Propulsion Type

• Battery Electric Vehicle
• Hybrid Electric Vehicle
• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Battery Type

• Lead Acid Battery
• Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
• Lithium ion Battery
Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Voltage Type

• 12 Volt
• 14 Volt
• 24 Volt
• 48+ Volt
Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, by Geography

• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market:

• Tesla Inc.
• BYD Company Limited
• Volkswagen AG
• General Motors
• Samsung SDI
• Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
• LG Chem.
• Panasonic Corporation
• GS Yuasa International
• AESC
• Mitsubishi
• Wanxiang
• Beijing Pride Power
• Tianneng
• SB LiMotive
• Quallion
• Boston-Power
• Energy Supply Corporation
• Johnson Controls International
• Narada Power Source
• Crown Battery Corporation
• Hitachi Chemical Company

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Electric Vehicle Battery Market Overview

Chapter Two: Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electric Vehicle Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electric Vehicle Battery Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electric Vehicle Battery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/electric-vehicle-battery-market/12071/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Scissor AWP Market: Growth Trends, Sales Outlook, Revenue, Market Toppers, End-Users, Major Regions

Published

2 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The Global Scissor AWP Market provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Scissor AWP market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Scissor AWP manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Complete report on Scissor AWP market spreads across 116 pages profiling companies and supported with tables and figures.   

Get Sample Copy of Scissor AWP market 2020-2025 at: https://www.insidemarketreports.com/sample-request/4/200024/Scissor-AWP

Key Companies Analysis: – Terex, JLG, Aichi, Haulotte, Skyjack, Tadano, TIME Manufacturing, Altec, Manitou, Ruthmann, Dingli, Bronto Skylift profiles overview.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Scissor AWP market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The Global Scissor AWP Market focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Scissor AWP industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With the tables and figures the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points covered in this report are as below

Historical Years 2015-2019
Forcast Years 2020-2025
Market Size 2019 xx Million
Market Size 2025 xx Million
CAGR 2020-2025 xx%
Types Below 10m
10m-20m
Above 20m
Applications Municipal
Garden engineering
Telecommunication
Construction
Others,
Regions North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Players Terex
JLG
Aichi
Haulotte
More

The study objectives are:

  • To analyze and research the global Scissor AWP status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
  • To present the key Scissor AWP manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
  • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
  • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
  • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Purchase the copy of this report at: https://www.insidemarketreports.com/buy-now/4/200024/Scissor-AWP/single

Why Inside Market Reports:

  • Explore extensive library of market reports
  • Accurate and Actionable insights
  • Focus on Key Trends and Market Movements
  • Critical Consulting Project Execution
  • 24/7 Online and Offline Support
  • Most-detailed market segmentation

For all your Research needs, reach out to us at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-617-230-0741

Continue Reading

MARKET REPORT

Security and Vulnerability Management Market 2020- Top Key Players: AlienVault, Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation

Published

17 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market intend to provide leading-edge market intelligence and help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and entry strategies for various companies in the global Security and Vulnerability Management Industry.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Security and Vulnerability Management market. All findings and data on the global Security and Vulnerability Management market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Security and Vulnerability Management market available in different regions and countries.

Get sample copy of this [email protected]   https://bit.ly/2RuEAgr

Top Key players: AlienVault, Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Micro Focus Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualys, Inc., Rapid7, Inc., Skybox Security, Inc., Tenable, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Tripwire, and Inc.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used Porter’s five techniques for analyzing the Security and Vulnerability Management Market; it also offers the examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of info graphics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market Research Report 2020 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Security and Vulnerability Management market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

What questions does the Security and Vulnerability Management market report answer pertaining to the regional reach of the industry

  1. The report claims to split the regional scope of the Security and Vulnerability Management market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Which among these regions has been touted to amass the largest market share over the anticipated duration
  2. How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future
  3. Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period
  4. How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently
  5. How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

A short overview of the Security and Vulnerability Management market scope:

  • Global market remuneration
  • Overall projected growth rate
  • Industry trends
  • Competitive scope
  • Product range
  • Application landscape
  • Supplier analysis
  • Marketing channel trends – Now and later
  • Sales channel evaluation
  • Market Competition Trend
  • Market Concentration Rate

Reasons for Buying this Report

  • This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
  • It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
  • It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
  • It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
  • It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
  • It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Request Customization of Report @ https://bit.ly/2RuEAgr

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2027

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

About Us:

Reports And Markets is part of the Algoro Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Are you mastering your market? Do you know what the market potential is for your product, who the market players are and what the growth forecast is? We offer standard global, regional or country specific market research studies for almost every market you can imagine.

Contact Us:

Sanjay Jain

Manager – Partner Relations & International Marketing

www.reportsandmarkets.com

[email protected]

Ph: +1-352-353-0818 (US)

Continue Reading

ENERGY

Global Laser Distance Meter Market 2020 – Industry Share, Top Trends, Demand Insights, Business Growing Strategies, Market Segmentation and Forecast 2025

Published

18 seconds ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

This elaborate and detailed research output on Global Laser Distance Meter Market is an illustrative narrative on ongoing market developments and advances that have a lingering effect on growth estimations and growth patterns in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market. This comprehensive research offering is strategically designed to focus intrinsically on various market factors that fetch high return on investments and pave way for lucrative avenues in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market through the forecast span.

Additionally, this Global Laser Distance Meter Market industry report gauges closely remunerative trends and subsequent returns in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market. Besides hovering across remunerative returns, industry trends, and profit driving factors, this section of the report on Global Laser Distance Meter Market specifically invests in understanding popular market segmentation besides deriving workable insights on lucrative opportunities widespread in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market.

Request report sample @ https://www.orbismarketreports.com/sample-request/63751

Report covers following manufacturers:
Robert Bosch Tool
Fluke
Flir Systems
Leica Geosystems
Hilti
Makita
Stabila
Stanley Black & Decker
Trimble

According to insightful deliverables in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market report, multiplicity in product offerings and diversity in associated production technologies are anticipated to capitalize remunerative returns in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market throughout the forecast span. Besides closely monitoring production process and portfolio development, this elaborate research report on Global Laser Distance Meter Market renders superlative understanding on significant trends and growth patterns, besides hovering extensively across potential market drivers and growth propellants in Global Laser Distance Meter Market analyzed through the forecast span.

Further through the expanse of Global Laser Distance Meter Market analysis, the report rests decisive conclusions on various guiding forces that render palpable disruptions across various market driving forces that significantly decide the portfolios of market participants in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market.

Also, besides lending thorough analytical review on potential growth propellants, this section of the report on Global Laser Distance Meter Market further includes thorough understanding on various dominant trends as well as wide scope of untapped market opportunities that have the ability to leverage multifold growth in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market.

Breakdown Data by Type
Max Range Below 30 Meters
Max Range 30 – 100 Meters
Max Range Above 100 Meters

Breakdown Data by Application:
Military
Building and Construction
Oil and Gas industry
Metal and Mining industry

Access Complete Report @ https://www.orbismarketreports.com/global-laser-distance-meter-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Besides lending comprehensible data on growing opportunities, this elaborate research report on Global Laser Distance Meter Market also aims to offer insightful competitive understanding that may guide market players as well as aspiring players to gauze entry point barriers, thus equipping market players with beneficial competitive edge to procure sustainable revenue pools in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market.

Market spectrum, with diversity across industries is highly volatile, further imitating cut-throat competition on the back of constantly evolving consumer tastes and needs. These operational hurdles pose as challenges that significantly limit growth scope in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market. A significantly consolidated competition spectrum characterized by the presence of scanty top-notch players limits scope for variation thus hampering onward growth trend in Global Laser Distance Meter Market. This diligently compiled research report on Global Laser Distance Meter Market therefore acts as a market research bible for aspirational players and new entrants alike in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market.

In the trailing sections this detailed Global Laser Distance Meter Market report systematically hovers across the competition spectrum. The report highlights crucial details about prominent forerunners, complete with their unique winning strategies. Each of the mentioned players in the report has been meticulously assessed and analyzed in terms of their company portfolios as well as product portfolios to render thorough and detailed description on potential growth strategies, thus assisting lucrative decisions in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market to ensure long term revenue flow in the Global Laser Distance Meter Market.

For Enquiry before buying report @ https://www.orbismarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/63751

Some TOC Points:

1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers

…Continued

About Us:

With unfailing market gauging skills, Orbis Market Reports has been excelling in curating tailored business intelligence data across industry verticals. Constantly thriving to expand our skill development, our strength lies in dedicated intellectuals with dynamic problem solving intent, ever willing to mold boundaries to scale heights in market interpretation.

Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Continue Reading

Support Fusion Science Academy

If you enjoy our reporting, please consider a small donation via PayPal to [email protected] - even a small amount of $5 or $10 will help out significantly with our hosting costs. You can also share our articles on Facebook, Reddit and Twitter. Also make sure to sign up to our newsletter to get notified whenever we publish a new article.

Trending