Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market is expected to Reach USD 28.93 Billion by 2025 | BWC Research

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market was valued around USD 3.58 Billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 29% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 28.93 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Asia Pacific was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market in 2017.

Increasing supportive initiatives by the government to accelerate the growth of the EV and EV charging station market is driving the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market

Electric vehicles provide great potential to radically reduce local air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, resulting climate change impacts, and oil use from the transport sector. With the steady decrease in the price of electric vehicles, the transition seems to become more feasible. This potential is facilitated and made compelling by the ubiquity of electricity and the emerging availability of low-carbon, renewable energy sources. Governmental support policies are one of the possibilities to overcome the challenges of an emerging market. There is a wide array of policy implemented by government to support the introduction of EVs and charging infrastructure.

For instance, the Indian government under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has launched the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) in 2015 under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 (NEMMP 2020), to promote faster transformation from Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to EVs.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market: Scope of the Report

On the basis of the type of product type, the market is segmented into AC EV charging station, & DC EV charging station. Based on the AC EV charging station, the market is segmented into Level 1 & Level 2. On the basis of DC EV charging station, the market is segmented into CHAmeDO, Combiner charging station, and Others. On the basis of Installation type, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. Further, the market is bifurcated, on the basis of Supplier type into Private charging station, and OE charging station. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market that includes the company overview, products & offerings, strategic decisions taken by the company, launch of new products, technology landscape, and financial highlights.

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market: Key Stakeholders

Schneider Electric SE

Engie SA

Eaton Corporation PLC

ABB Group

General Electric Company

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market: Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025” are:

The demand for global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is expected to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by the government to accelerate the growth of electric vehicle and electric vehicle charging stations along with growing fuel prices which is pushing the consumers to think for a better and energy efficient alternative are noteworthy factors which are expected to positively impact market growth over the next forthcoming years.

DC EV charging station is the largest segment among the product type. DC EV charging stations take lesser time to charge cars when compared to AC EV charging stations.

Level 2 is the largest segment in the AC EV charging station segment. The Level 2 charging equipment is highly in demand since it is compatible with all kinds of electric vehicles.

CHAdeMO is the largest segment in the DC EV charging station segment. CHAdeMO is a kind of fast DC charger which is identical all across the globe and thus the EV owners can take their vehicles to any country in the world and fast charge them.

Commercial is the significant segment in installation type of the market. Commercial EV charging stations can be installed in various places like taxi stand, government offices, retail stores, etc. Since the plug-in electric vehicles are increasing, there is a growing demand for commercial installations.

Private charging station is the fastest growing segment in the supplier type market. Growing ties of charging station manufacturers with government regulatory bodies across the globe that offer superior charging ports and connectors is a major factor fueling the private charging station segment of the market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The demand of electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the region will increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to expansion of the electric vehicle industry in the region.

