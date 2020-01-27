Global Electronic Skin Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Electronic Skin Market was valued US$ 205.01Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2695.95Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 38% during the forecast period.
The growth of the electronic skin market is driven by surge in demand for superior & periodic health monitoring systems, rise in expenditure on advanced wearable devices, and increase in investment on robotics technology. However, complex designing & material degradation and high initial costs are the major restraining factors of the market. On the contrary, increase in R&D activities to enhance its durability is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.
Stretchable conductors and stretchable circuits hold a combined share of more than half of the total electronic skin market revenue. Continuous advancements in the Microelectro-mechanical Systems (or MEMS) technology have resulted in the miniaturization of electro-mechanical and mechanical components using microfabrication techniques. By utilizing MEMS technology, the miniaturized electronic circuits and components can be embedded onto a thin and flexible substrate. The solution formed is referred to as electronic skin. These advancements in the MEMS technology enable the integration of multifunctional semiconductors into a single flexible substrate. The multifunctionality feature offered by various electronic skin solutions is estimated to drive the global electronic skin market during the forecast period.
High demand for electronic skin solutions in the wearable electronics sector is expected to boost the adoption of electronic skin in the healthcare industry. Chronic changes in diet and lifestyle because of increasing health concerns in the average population and the rising awareness about fitness is estimated to drive the global electronic skin market during the forecast period. Moreover, the ageing of the population and the consequent threats of chronic diseases & conditions, like diabetes, cancer and heart disease, are expected to propel the adoption rate of remote health monitoring equipment.
At present, around XX% of the total revenue is being generated by adoption of electronic skin in healthcare. The report forecasts bullish prospects for revenue growth through e-skin adoption in healthcare, at around XX% during the forecast period.
Among the regions studied, North America is expected to continue the leadership in the market mainly because of the advancement in the field of nanotechnology and wearable electronics. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing player mainly because of the presence of prominent electronic manufacturers.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by Component, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Electronic Skin market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.
Scope of Global Electronic Skin Market
Global Electronic Skin Market, By Component
• Stretchable Circuits
• Stretchable Conductors
• Electro-active Polymers
• Photovoltaics
• Others
Global Electronic Skin Market, By Application
• Personal Healthcare Monitoring
• Wearable Technology
• Others
Global Electronic Skin Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Electronic Skin Market
• MC10
• Physical Optics Corporation
• Dialog Semiconductor
• Intelesens Ltd
• 3M
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Plastic Electronics GmbH
• ROTEX Global
• SMARTLIFEINC LIMITED
• VivaLNK
• Xenoma
• Xsensio.
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Electronic Skin Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Electronic Skin Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Electronic Skin Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Electronic Skin Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Electronic Skin Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electronic Skin Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Electronic Skin Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electronic Skin by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Electronic Skin Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Electronic Skin Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Electronic Skin Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
