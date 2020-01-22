MARKET REPORT
Global Embedded Security Market Report 2020, by Services, Top Companies, Opportunity Assessment, Insurers, Challenges, Risk, Revenue, Growth and Forecast 2025
This report presents the worldwide Embedded Security market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The embedded security market for secure element and embedded SIM is expected to hold the largest share by 2023. Secure element and embedded SIM finds its applications in a number of products such as smartphones, tablets, payments cards, and e-government documents. Due to a large number of shipments of the above-mentioned products, this market considered the largest.
The Embedded Security market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Embedded Security.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Infineon
STMicroelectronics
NXP Semiconductors
Gemalto
Texas Instruments
Renesas
Qualcomm
Microchip
Samsung
IDEMIA
Embedded Security Breakdown Data by Type
Authentication and Access Management
Payment
Content Protection
Embedded Security Breakdown Data by Application
Wearables
Smartphones and Tablets
Automotive
Smart Identity Cards
Industrial
Payment Processing and Cards
Computers
Embedded Security Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Embedded Security Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Embedded Security status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Embedded Security manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Embedded Security :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Embedded Security market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Embedded Security Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Embedded Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Authentication and Access Management
1.4.3 Payment
1.4.4 Content Protection
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Embedded Security Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Wearables
1.5.3 Smartphones and Tablets
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Smart Identity Cards
1.5.6 Industrial
1.5.7 Payment Processing and Cards
1.5.8 Computers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Embedded Security Market Size
2.1.1 Global Embedded Security Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Embedded Security Production 2013-2025
2.2 Embedded Security Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Embedded Security Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Embedded Security Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Embedded Security Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Embedded Security Market
2.4 Key Trends for Embedded Security Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Embedded Security Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Embedded Security Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Embedded Security Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Embedded Security Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Embedded Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Embedded Security Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Embedded Security Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Embedded Security Production by Regions
4.1 Global Embedded Security Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Embedded Security Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Embedded Security Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Embedded Security Production
4.2.2 United States Embedded Security Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Embedded Security Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Embedded Security Production
4.3.2 Europe Embedded Security Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Embedded Security Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Embedded Security Production
4.4.2 China Embedded Security Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Embedded Security Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Embedded Security Production
4.5.2 Japan Embedded Security Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Embedded Security Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea Embedded Security Production
4.6.2 South Korea Embedded Security Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea Embedded Security Import & Export
4.7 Other Regions
4.7.1 Taiwan
4.7.2 India
4.7.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: Embedded Security Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Embedded Security Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global Embedded Security Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global Embedded Security Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America Embedded Security Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America Embedded Security Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe Embedded Security Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe Embedded Security Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific Embedded Security Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific Embedded Security Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America Embedded Security Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America Embedded Security Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Security Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Security Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Embedded Security Production by Type
6.2 Global Embedded Security Revenue by Type
6.3 Embedded Security Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Embedded Security Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global Embedded Security Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global Embedded Security Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Infineon
8.1.1 Infineon Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Infineon Embedded Security Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.1.4 Infineon Embedded Security Product Description
8.1.5 Infineon Recent Development
8.2 STMicroelectronics
8.2.1 STMicroelectronics Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 STMicroelectronics Embedded Security Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.2.4 STMicroelectronics Embedded Security Product Description
8.2.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development
8.3 NXP Semiconductors
8.3.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 NXP Semiconductors Embedded Security Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.3.4 NXP Semiconductors Embedded Security Product Description
8.3.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
8.4 Gemalto
8.4.1 Gemalto Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 Gemalto Embedded Security Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.4.4 Gemalto Embedded Security Product Description
8.4.5 Gemalto Recent Development
8.5 Texas Instruments
8.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 Texas Instruments Embedded Security Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.5.4 Texas Instruments Embedded Security Product Description
8.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
8.6 Renesas
8.6.1 Renesas Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 Renesas Embedded Security Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.6.4 Renesas Embedded Security Product Description
8.6.5 Renesas Recent Development
8.7 Qualcomm
8.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 Qualcomm Embedded Security Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.7.4 Qualcomm Embedded Security Product Description
8.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
8.8 Microchip
8.8.1 Microchip Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 Microchip Embedded Security Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.8.4 Microchip Embedded Security Product Description
8.8.5 Microchip Recent Development
8.9 Samsung
8.9.1 Samsung Company Details
8.9.2 Company Overview
8.9.3 Samsung Embedded Security Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.9.4 Samsung Embedded Security Product Description
8.9.5 Samsung Recent Development
8.10 IDEMIA
8.10.1 IDEMIA Company Details
8.10.2 Company Overview
8.10.3 IDEMIA Embedded Security Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.10.4 IDEMIA Embedded Security Product Description
8.10.5 IDEMIA Recent Development
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Embedded Security Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Embedded Security Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Embedded Security Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Embedded Security Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Embedded Security Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Embedded Security Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Embedded Security Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Embedded Security Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Embedded Security Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Embedded Security Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Embedded Security Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Embedded Security Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Embedded Security Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Embedded Security Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Embedded Security Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Security Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Embedded Security Sales Channels
11.2.2 Embedded Security Distributors
11.3 Embedded Security Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Embedded Security Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
