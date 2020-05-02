MARKET REPORT
Global Emergency Medical Services Products Market Dynamic Outlook : Medtronic, Stryker, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Group plc and Smith & Nephew
A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Emergency Medical Services Products Market report. Emergency Medical Services Products Market research report not only saves precious time but also add credibility to the work. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2018 while the historic year is 2017 which suggests how the Emergency Medical Services Products Market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you about the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. This Emergency Medical Services Products Market analysis helps to get up to date about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame.
Few of the major competitors currently working in emergency medical services products market are 3M, BD, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Group plc and Smith & Nephew among others.
Emergency Medical Services Products Market is expected to reach USD 42.94 billion growing at a steady CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2020-2029.
Key Developments in the Emergency Medical Services Products Market :
In July 2017, Centurion Medical Products, offering DisImpactor fecal impaction removal device for hospice patient care. Centurion’s DisImpactor for Hospice can relief alleviates patient pain while avoiding unneeded emergency department admission due to severe fecal impaction. This device has been improved the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.
Emergency Medical Services Products Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for emergency care driving the market growth.
- Growing incidence of trauma injuries drives the market growth.
- Rising healthcare expenditure across the globe is expected to drive the market growth.
- Growth in Investments, funds and grants by government bodies around the world drives the market growth in the forecasted period.
Emergency Medical Services Products Market Restraints:
- High cost of emergency equipment hindering the market growth.
- Product recalls due to improper functioning restricts the market growth.
In November 2016, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the U.S. and European launch of the Dakota Nitinol Stone Retrieval Device with OpenSure Handle in South Africa. This kidney stone retrieval device is designed to allow physicians to release and capture kidney stones of multiple sizes, from complex stones as large as 10 millimeters to fragments as small as one millimeter. This launch has expanded the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.
Emergency Medical Services Products Market Scope and Market Size
Emergency medical services products market has been segmented on the basis of product, application and end user.
On the basis of product, emergency medical services products market is segmented into patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, life support & emergency resuscitation and others. The market is further segmented on the basis of life support & emergency resuscitation into defibrillators, endotracheal tubes, ventilators, resuscitators and laryngoscopes. Based on the wound care consumables it is further segmented into sutures & staples, dressings & bandages and others. Patient handling equipment is further segmented into medical beds, wheelchairs and scooters and other equipment. Infection control supplies is further segmented into Disinfectant and cleaning agents, personal protection equipment and others.
On the basis of application, emergency medical services products market is segmented into trauma injuries, oncology, cardiac care, respiratory care and other applications.
Based on end user, emergency medical services products market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and others.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.
Competitive Analysis and Emergency Medical Services Products Market Share Analysis:
Emergency Medical Services Products Market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Emergency Medical Services Products Market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.
Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Is Thriving Worldwide with GENERAL ELECTRIC; 3D Systems, Inc.; EnvisionTEC; regenHU; Materialise; EOS; GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC
Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market business report showcases the trends that are in vogue, the regions that are growing, the various types of products available and the potential of the industry to provide solutions for a large population. It offers an overview of the industry that might promote interest among prospective investors, large corporations and everyday users who could participate in the next big opportunity or make their lives just a little easier. All the statistics in this market document have been signified in graphical and tabular format for a clear understanding of facts and figures. The Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions.
The report comes out as an influential tool that players can use to prepare themselves for securing a lion’s share of the Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market have been taken into consideration here. Readers are given with accurate facts and figures related to the market and its significant factors such as consumption, production, revenue growth, and CAGR. Furthermore, Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market report assesses each segment of the global market in a very detailed pattern so that readers can be informed about future opportunities and high-growth areas of the industry.
Global healthcare additive manufacturing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in healthcare industry and improving healthcare infrastructure are the factor for the market growth.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global healthcare additive manufacturing market are GENERAL ELECTRIC; 3D Systems, Inc.; EnvisionTEC; regenHU; Materialise; EOS; GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC.; INCREDIBLE AM PVT LTD.; UL LLC; Stratasys Ltd.; Additive Manufacturing Ltd.; 3Dnatives; 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd., Lithoz; CRS Holdings Inc; AIM Sweden.; Jabil Inc.; among others.
Competitive Analysis:
Global healthcare additive manufacturing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare additive manufacturing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market By Technology (Stereolithography, Deposition Modeling, Electron Beam Melting, Laser Sintering, Jetting Technology, Laminated Object Manufacturing, Others), Application (Medical Implants, Prosthetics, Wearable Devices, Tissue Engineering, Others), Material (Metals and Alloys, Polymers, Biological Cells, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition:
Additive manufacturing is the process of joining materials which is used to make objects from 3D model data, typically layer by layer. These additive manufacturing has the ability to produce complex medical parts and components at a cost effective range. They are mainly used to produce medical parts such as dental prosthetics, tissue, organ and cranial implants among others. The healthcare additive manufacturing market uses different technologies such as stereolithographic, electron beam melting, laser sintering and laminated object manufacturing as well.
Market Drivers
- Rising demand for customized medical products will accelerate the demand of the market
- Increasing number of surgeries will also enhance the market growth
- Patent expiration will also propel the market growth
- Increasing prevalence for chronic diseases will also contribute as a factor for the market growth
Market Restraints
- Lack of skilled and trained professional will hamper the market growth
- High cost of the additive manufacturing also acts as a restricting factor in the forecast period
Segmentation: Global Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market
By Technology
- Stereolithography
- Deposition Modeling
- Electron Beam Melting
- Laser Sintering
- Jetting Technology
- Laminated Object Manufacturing
- Others
By Application
- Medical Implants
- Prosthetics
- Wearable Devices
- Tissue Engineering
- Others
By Material
- Metals and Alloys
- Polymers
- Biological Cells
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Jabil announced the launch of their complete solution to develop, incorporate and test custom-made materials for the manufacture of additives. Jabil Engineered Materials availability enhances its leadership in 3D printing while increasing the adoption of 3D printing so they can produce highly functional parts for diverse and unique customer applications. This will create a new generation of additive manufacturing applications for industries such as healthcare, aerospace, automotive among others
- In September 2018, HP announced the launch of their Jet 3D printing technology which is specially designed so they can provide mechanically function part faster and will revamp factor production for industrial, healthcare and auto companies. HP’s main metal focus will be around stainless steel as it approaches mass production
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global healthcare additive manufacturing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market Size, Industry Share and Total Revenue Growth Rate Till 2026 | Data Bridge Market Research
Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market analysis document performs comprehensive study about Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices industry and tells about the market status, growth, trends, demand, key players and opportunity in the forecast period 2020-2027. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market analysis document offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market. This report studies the potential and prospects of the market in the present and the future from various points of views. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market analysis document is a comprehensive analysis on the study of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices industry that gives number of market insights.
Profiling of Market Players:
There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices. The Key Players Observed In The Study Are– Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Aspect Imaging., Bruker, AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, ESAOTE SPA, FONAR, Neusoft Corporation, Mindray DS USA, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, ONEX Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Quality Electrodynamics, LLC, Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Magritek Ltd and others.
Explore Key Industry Insights in 60 Tables and 220 Figures from the 350 Pages of Report, “Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026”.
About this Market:-Magnetic resonance imaging is a imaging technology in medical field that creates comprehensive pictures of the tissues and organs in body using a computer-generated radio waves and magnetic field. MRI machines also captures 3D picture which can be viewed from various angles. It is a noninvasive method by which medical professionals study tissues, organs, and skeletal system. MRI is frequently used to examine imaging test of spinal cords and brains.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2019, Hitachi Medical Systems Holding Introduced new generation Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Echelon Smart Plus. This system features smart space, smart eco, and smart comfort without affecting the diagnostic speed and Quality. These systems were patient friendly as well as take less space as compare to traditional product.
- In November 2018, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. has launched its new premium RMI scheme. The Vantage Orian also provides a set of improved software for reducing scanning period and increasing productivity. This brand release has boosted the company’s brand profile and its business value.
Report Highlights:
In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration.
Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2026. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.
Segmentation: Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market
By Architecture
- Closed MRI System
- Open MRI System
By Field Strength
- Low field MRI system (1.5T)
- High field MRI system
- 5T MRI system
- 3T MRI system
- Very high field MRI system (4T to 6T)
- Ultra-high field MRI system (>7T).
By End-Users
- Brain & Neurological
- Spine & Musculoskeletal
- Vascular
- Pelvic and Abdominal
- Breast
- Cardiac
- Others
Reasons to buy:
- Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market
- Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events
- Identify key partners and business development avenues
- Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects
- Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants
Salient Features:
- This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2026, taking into account 2017 as the base year
- It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market
- This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook
- Profiling of key market players in the world Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview
- The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation
- The world market for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Devices Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants
- Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports
- Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation
- Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion
Global Health Insurance Market Analysis over Numerous Prominent Players 2026: Cigna Ttk, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, Express Scripts Holding Company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
Global Health Insurance Market is a type of insurance coverage that covers the cost of an insured person’s medical and surgical expenses. Healthcare or medical costs are rising by the time. In reality, inflation in healthcare is higher than the increment in food and other articles. Although inflation in food and clothing is in small amount, healthcare costs usually escalate in double digits. Those people who have not saved much money, the arrangement for funds at the eleventh hour can be a challenging task for them. With health insurance, everyone can be assured of a more secure future both in the terms of money and health. This creates Global Health Insurance Market policies are critical for individuals, especially if they are responsible for the financial well-being of the family.
Market Analysis
The Global Health Insurance Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Factors such as growing healthcare IT adoption, boosting healthcare information exchanges, and integration environments are indirectly supporting the Global Health Insurance Market growth.
Major competitors/ Company Profiles
Some of the major players operating in the Global Health Insurance Market are-
- Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Ltd.
- Axa
- Aviva Plc
- Aetna Inc.
- Allianz Se
- ICICI Lombard
- Star Health And Allied Insurance Co Ltd
- Cigna Corporation
- Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
Cigna Ttk, Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited, Express Scripts Holding Company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., International Medical Group, Unitedhealth Group Inc., Bupa, Blue Cross, Liberty International Insurance, Aig, Metlife, Alltrust Insurance Company, Arab Orient Gulf Insurance Group, Axa, Allied World, Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, Aia Insurance Group, China Merchants Bank And Daman are among the others mentioned in the Global Health Insurance Market Report.
In January 2018, ICICI Lombard (General Insurance Company) has partnered with Practo Company for out-patient insurance this will be offering out-patient insurance products. The two companies collaborated to launch a healthcare app, IL Take Care; this will help the users’ book medical appointments, order medicines, view reports and manage personal health data.
Market Segmentation of Global Health Insurance Market:
The global Health Insurance Market is segmented:
- By Type
- Prescription drugs
- Vision
- Dental
- Travel
- Life
- Disability
- By Providers
- Private Commercial Insurers
- Private Noncommercial Insurers
- Government
- By Plans
- Health Maintenance Organizations
- Preferred Provider Organizations
- Exclusive Provider Organizations
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Reason to buy the Report:
- It helps to know that the Global Health Insurance Market product sections along with their future forecast.
- It aids for making informed business decisions by utilizing a comprehensive analysis of market sections and from having whole insights of Health Insurance Market.
- It poses a forward-looking prospect on distinct facets controlling and Global Health Insurance Market
- This poses a six-year Global Functional Beverages Market forecast assessment primarily based mostly on the way the sectors are anticipated.
- Global Health Insurance market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
