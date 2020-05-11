Global Empty Capsules Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Empty Capsules Market size was valued at US$ 1.74 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.23 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 8.04 % during a forecast period.

Empty capsule is an edible package made from gelatin & other suitable material and filled with a drugs to produce a unit dosage mainly used for oral use.

Rising elderly population, development of the pharmaceutical market, along with growing research & development activities and clinical trials, and advancements in capsule delivery technologies are boosting the growth of the market. Emerging nations, and growth of halal gelatin capsules, increasing focus on sports nutrition are key opportunities of the market. Major challenge of the market are growing prices, and less availability of raw materials in the gelatin industry. However, cultural practices & dietary restrictions are limiting the growth of the market.

The non-gelatin capsules segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the hydroxypropyl methylcellulose capsules are gained popularity in the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical sectors. HPMC is more popular in the pharmaceutical sectors because of it is made from vegetable cellulose as well as 100% natural, these capsules contain no preservatives, gelatin, wheat, gluten, animal through products & starch. They are also prepared from pure cellulose of either pine or poplar.

Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) is used for eye drops, as well as an excipient & controlled-delivery component in oral medicaments.

Gelatin capsules are also known as soft gels, have an outer coating containing the active ingredient. Gelatin is used for weight loss & for treating osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and brittle bones. Advantages of taking gelatin capsules are provide a wide range of health benefits such as improvements in skin & joint health, uniform mixing of drugs, and preventing oxidation of drug molecules. Gelatin capsules are easy to swallow as compared to tablets.

Immediate-release capsules segment is leading the empty capsules market owing to this capsules are the most generally prescribed capsules to treat a wide range of diseases & disorders. Moreover, the immediate-release capsules are widely used for the manufacture of antibiotics, antibacterials, antacids, painkillers, inhalators, cold & cough drug preparations, and dietary supplements. Immediate release capsules are dissolves immediately inside our stomachs and is taken up into the bloodstream quickly. So the absorption of the medicine does not stay constant in our bodies and we get a quick spike & the drug is speedily degraded.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the empty capsules market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to the presence of key capsule manufacturers along with the existence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large manufacture capacities and the rising emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products & generics.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

Scope of Global Empty Capsules Market:

Global Empty Capsules Market, By Product Type:

• Gelatin Capsule

• Non-gelatin Capsule

Global Empty Capsules Market, By Raw Material:

• Pig Meat

• Bovine Meat

• Bone

• Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC)

• Other

Global Empty Capsules Market, By Functionality:

• Immediate-release Capsules

• Sustained-release Capsules

• Delayed-release Capsules

Global Empty Capsules Market, By Therapeutic Application:

• Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drug

• Vitamin & Dietary Supplement

• Antacids & Anti-flatulent Preparation

• Cardiac Therapy Drug

• Cough & Cold Preparations

• Other

Global Empty Capsules Market, By End User:

• Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

• Nutraceutical Manufacturer

• Cosmetic Industry

• Research Laboratories

Global Empty Capsules Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Empty Capsules Market:

• ACG Worldwide

• Bright Pharma Caps, Inc.

• CapsCanada Corporation

• Lonza Group Ltd. (Capsugel)

• Medi-Caps Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Qualicaps, Inc.)

• Roxlor LLC.

• Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd.

• Suheung Co., Ltd.

• Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

• Patheon Ltd.

• Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

