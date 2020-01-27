MARKET REPORT
Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2020-2025)
The research report on Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market offers the regional as well as global market information which is estimated to collect lucrative valuation over the forecast period. The Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report also comprises the registered growth of Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market over the anticipated timeline and also covers a significant analysis of this space. Additionally, the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report focuses on the number of different crucial aspects to the remuneration recently which are held by the industry. Moreover, the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report analyzes the market segmentation as well as the huge number of lucrative opportunities offered across the industry.
According to the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report, the multi-featured product offerings may have a high positive influence on the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market and it contributes to the market growth substantially during the prediction period. The Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market research report also covers many other significant market trends and crucial market drivers which will impact on the market growth over the forecast period.
This study covers following key players:
Barracuda Networks
Veritas Technologies
Mimecast
CommvauK
Google
Smarsh
Microsoft
ZL Technologies
Proofpoint
Micro Focus
Global Relay
Dell EMC
Bloomberg
Actiance
Capax Discovery
OpenText
IBM
The Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report includes substantial information related to the market driving forces which are highly influencing the vendor portfolio of the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market and its impact on the market share in terms of revenue of this industry. Likewise, the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report analyzes all the current market trends by classifying them in a group of challenges as well as opportunities that the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market will present into the coming years.
In addition, the shift in customer focus towards alternate products may restrict the demand for the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market among consumers. Hence, such factors are responsible for hindering the growth of the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market. Furthermore, the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market is highly concentrated as the few leading players present in the market. However, major players in this market are continually concentrating on innovative or multi-featured solutions which will offer huge benefits for their business.
The Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market research report focuses on the manufacturer’s data such as price, gross profit, shipment, business distribution, revenue, interview record, etc., such information will help the users to know about the major players of competitor better. In addition, the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report also focuses on the countries and regions of the globe, which presents a regional status of the market including volume and value, market size, and price structure.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Managed
Hybrid
Additionally, the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report will assist the client to recognize fresh and lucrative growth opportunities and build unique growth strategies through a complete analysis of the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market and its competitive landscape and product offering information provided by the various companies. The Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market research report is prepared to offer the global as well as local market landscape and the number of guidelines related to the contemporary market size, market trends, share, registered growth, driving factors, and the number of dominant competitors of the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market.
The Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report covers all the significant information about market manufacturers, traders, distributors, and dealers. However, this information helps clients to know the product scope, market driving force, market overview, market risk, technological advancements, market opportunities, challenges, research findings, and key competitors. In addition, the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market report will offer an in-depth analysis of the upstream raw material as well as downstream demand of the Global Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) Market.
Market segment by Application, split into
0-100 Users
100-500 Users
Above 500 Users
Some TOC Points:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
…Continued
Crop Micronutrients Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2028
Global Crop Micronutrients Market: Snapshot
Various micronutrients such as boron, copper, iron, manganese, molybdenum, and zinc are essential for the growth of all crop plants. Though most are usually required in traces, their deficiency may hamper grain production. Some soils such as acidic soils meet most of the needs of crop micronutrients while the soils with high pH may typically lack essential set of micronutrients. The availability of crop micronutrients may be lacking for several factors. Usually, growing number of harvests to meet the rising worldwide food demand over the past decades has led to the depletion of micronutrients naturally present in the soil.
Some types of soil are more vulnerable to this than the others. A case in point is peat soils characterized by high organic matter. Several other factors have been responsible for crop micronutrient deficiencies, thus underpinning the rising demands in the crop micronutrients market. A few are emphasized below.
- Adoption of intensive cropping systems over the past few years has accentuated the incidence of micronutrient deficiencies. In recent years, leaching and liming of acid soils has also bolstered the need for crop micronutrients.
- Worldwide, farmers and growers are adopting high-purity chemical fertilizers and preferring them over manure. Growing popularity of modern crop cultivars has also worsened the natural availability of crop micronutrients.
- Various methods have emerged in recent years that help farmers determine the extent of micronutrients deficiency in soils. They take numerous factors into account such as redox potential, biological activity, and clay contents to determine the availability of crop micronutrients.
- On the other hand, better understanding of plant growth factors of the micronutrient needs of the crops has boosted the crop micronutrients market. Extensive research on micronutrient availability bodes well for future prospects for the crop micronutrients market.
Global Crop Micronutrients Market: Overview
An upcoming report on global crop micronutrients market by TMR Research could be a valuable source of information for major stakeholders in the market. The report would offer a brilliant study of the market with its focus on market dynamics, segmentation, and geographical outreach. It could prove to be a useful guideline for players wanting to cement their position in the global crop micronutrients market.
Micronutrients are essential elements for plant growth and play a major role in other metabolic activities in plants. Micronutrients such as iron, zinc, boron, and copper help in balancing crop nutrition. They are advantageous in the areas such as improving color, quality, taste, water use, efficiency of fertilizers, and disease resistance. Along with these, micronutrients also help in promoting better plant immunity, developing large and strong roots, and building complete proteins and compounds. Inadequate supplement of micronutrients in plants result in slow growth, abnormality, and reduced yield.
Global Crop Micronutrients Market: Trends and Opportunities
Growing demand for effective fertilizers to improve poor soil quality, increasing consumption of food, and rising population is believed to be driving the global crop micronutrients market.
Micronutrients are advantageous in upping production of food. And, with the burgeoning world population, sales in the global crop micronutrients market is set to rise in the near term. Farmers are seen incorporating essential ingredients with micronutrients in the form of fertilizers which offers increased yield. The lack of micronutrients can cause various diseases in plants such as yellowing of leaves, chlorosis, gummosis and others.
Growing demand for maintain the quality and quantity of the plants, increasing usage of micronutrients in various crops such as fruits and vegetables, oilseeds, pulses, and cereals and grains, and rising demand for biofuels over conventional fuels are projected to propel the expansion in the global crop micronutrients market. However, lack of awareness among farmers about proper dosage and applications of micronutrients may hinder the growth in the global crop micronutrients market. However, such deterrents may not impact the robust growth momentum of the global crop micronutrients market in the near term.
Global Crop Micronutrients Market: Market Potential
The adoption of new methods by farmers for improving productivity is believed to be fuelling the global crop micronutrients market. Chemical fertilizers that consist of micronutrient provides protection to the crops from UV radiation as well as insects. Crop micronutrients are available in the form of chelated and non-chelated micronutrients. Zinc is extensively used as a micronutrient in the soil for better growth and productivity of agricultural crops. Thus, farmers are choosing zinc more often for preparing standard fertilizers. Huge applications of micronutrients in fertigation, foliar, ad seed treatment are expected to give a thrust in the global crop micronutrients market.
Global Crop Micronutrients Market: Regional Outlook
Region wise, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global crop micronutrients market. This is because of the growing demand for high-quality food, rising population, and increasing acceptance of micronutrients by farmers. Other prominent regions in the global crop micronutrients market are North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Increasing agricultural practice is the only major factor fueling the growth in the global crop micronutrients market in these regions.
Global Crop Micronutrients Market: Competitive Dynamics
Some of the prominent players operating in the global crop micronutrients market are Aries Agro, Compass Minerals International, DowDuPont, and Western Nutrients Corporation. The upcoming TMR Report would provide crucial information on their product offerings, market standing, and strategies for progress.
Marine Powerboats Battery Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2025
Options of mobility on water bodies have increased through various means such as boats, powerboats, ships, and tankers. These transportation options have led to exploration of new areas in the vast oceans, and transportation of people and bulk quantities of goods between regions and countries. Powerboat is one such means of transportation. It is a type of marine vessel, which is powered by a diesel or gasoline engine. Powerboats generally have high power-to-weight ratio. Its hull is designed in a way that enables it to operate at higher speeds. This also allows for better handling and control of the powerboat. A powerboat is designed in a streamlined manner in order to minimize air resistance and drag while riding. Reduction in air resistance and drag automatically increases the speed of the powerboat. Powerboats are generally used for waterskiing and yachting.
Marine powerboat batteries are an essential component of any powerboat. They are primarily used for powerboat engine ignition and for powering electrical parts such as control panel, powerboat lights, and marine fuse blocks. Electrical power is required to power fuel injector and starter motor. This in turn starts up the powerboat. This electrical power is supplied by marine powerboat battery during the initial ignition phase. The kind of marine powerboat battery required depends mainly on two factors: frequency of the powerboat in which the battery is to be installed and the total number of electrical components requiring electrical power in the powerboat. Generally, boating-related activities are seasonal; hence, marine powerboat batteries are made in a way that helps them withstand long durations of inactivity. This is unlike truck and car batteries, which have to be used regularly for proper functioning.
Based on type of battery, the marine powerboat battery market can be segmented into lithium-ion batteries, AGM batteries, and lead-acid batteries. Lead-acid batteries are comparatively cheaper than lithium-ion batteries. They are generally preferred by manufacturers of non-luxury yachts for installation in yachts. However, lithium-ion batteries have longer lifespan in comparison to lead-acid batteries. They also have better power retaining capacity for longer intervals vis-à-vis their lead-acid counterparts. AGM batteries offer similar operating structure as that of lead-acid batteries; however, liquid electrolytes are not used to store power. Instead, AGM batteries use a mesh made-up of glass fiber to absorb electrolyte. Thus, these batteries are spill proof.
Based on engine type, the marine powerboat battery market can be divided into inboard engine and outboard engines. Inboard engines are generally installed within the hull of a powerboat. This is unlike outboard engines, which are mounted outside the hull in a powerboat.
In terms on region, the marine powerboat battery market can be segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to lead the market during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing demand for powerboats for leisure activities in the region. The marine powerboat battery market in Europe is anticipated to follow the market in North America during the forecast period.
Key companies operating in the marine powerboat battery market include Saft, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Johnson Controls, Leoch Battery Inc, and Trojan Battery Company.
Prismatic Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2027
Prismatic Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2) Battery Market: Introduction
- Lithium cobalt oxide is a common type of lithium-ion battery with chemical symbol, LiCoO2, and abbreviation, LCO
- Prismatic LiCoO2 battery is commonly used in mobile phones, laptops, and digital cameras. The battery consists of a cobalt oxide cathode and a graphite carbon anode. The cathode has a layered structure and during discharge, lithium ions move from anode to cathode.
Key Drivers of Prismatic Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2) Battery Market:
- Increase in disposable income enhances the probability of consumer spending on media, entertainment, and networking and mobile communication leading to potential sales of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles. This is a major factor driving the global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market.
- The global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market is driven by the increase in demand for plug-in vehicles and need for automation and battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries. According to the International Energy Agency, the global electric car stock surpassed 5 million in 2018, of which, nearly two-thirds are battery-operated vehicles.
- LiCoO2 batteries have a high current capability and long calendar lifespan. They also possess high energy density and safety levels when compared to NMC batteries. These factors also positively influence the growth of the global market.
- Relatively low thermal stability and limited load capabilities of prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) batteries are major factors restraining the global market
Mobile Phones Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities
- The global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market can be segmented on the basis of capacity, application, and region
- In terms of application, the global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market can be divided into mobile phones, power banks, electric vehicles, power tools, laptops, and others. The mobile phones segment is expected to grow at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in internet penetration, increase in marketing activities, and social media are some of the other major factors propelling the demand for smartphones.
- Based on capacity, the global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market can be classified into up to 20 Ah, 20 Ah to 50 Ah, and more than 50 Ah. The up to 20 Ah segment dominated the global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. These batteries are largely used in mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras, etc.
Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Market
- In terms of region, the global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific dominated the global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market in 2018. This market in the region is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and Australia are major contributors, in terms of revenue, to the expansion of the prismatic LiCoO2 battery market in Asia Pacific.
- Demand for prismatic LiCoO2 batteries in the automobile industry is expected to increase with the rise in demand for electric vehicles. These batteries have gained popularity with electric vehicle manufacturers, as they are compact and lightweight as compared to nickel metal batteries.
- China is among the world’s leading producers of electronic devices. This factor is expected to drive the prismatic LiCoO2 batteries use in multiple applications in China. Moreover, the presence of a number of electronic manufacturers, such as Panasonic, Sony Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Lenovo Group Limited, is one of the key factors that is likely to augment the market for prismatic LiCoO2 batteries in Asia Pacific.
- North America and Europe are expected to contribute significantly to the global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market during the forecast period, owing to high demand for electric vehicles and outdoor power equipment. In the European Union, the Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI) launched the EV [email protected] campaign, which has set a collective goal of a 30% market share of EVs by 2030 to help meet the Paris Agreement target.
Key Players Operating in Global Market:
The global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 40%–45% share of the global market. Some of the key players operating in the global prismatic lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO2) battery market are:
- LG Chem
- Nippon Chemical Industrial CO., LTD.
- NICHIA CORPORATION
- Santoku Corporation
- SEMYUNG
