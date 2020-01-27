Global Enzymes Market 2020 Analysis by Industry Size & Share, Emerging Technology, Revenue, Growing Demand, Forecast to 2026

According to a new report published by Polaris Market Research the enzymes market is anticipated to reach over USD 21,760.9 million by 2026. In 2017, the carbohydrase segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report from -> https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3177798

The diverse applications of enzymes in industries such as healthcare, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, textile, and animal feed among others is expected to support the growth of this market. Other driving factors include introduction of genetically-engineered enzymes, and stringent government regulations regarding use of chemicals. Increasing demand from developing nations, use of enzymes as alternatives for synthetic chemicals, and technological advancements are expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Enzymes are used in a wide range of applications in medical and healthcare sector. Enzymes are used in diagnosis of diseases, drug manufacturing, cleaning wounds, assisting in healing processes, and analytical testing for disease detection among others. In the food industry enzymes are used in fruit juices, alcohol, baked goods, and preserved food among others.

Top Players:

The well-known companies profiled in the report include AB Enzymes, BBI Enzymes Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technology Ltd., Roche Holding AG, Sanofi S.A., BASF SE, DuPont, Novus International Inc., Novozymes A/S, Associated British Foods PLC, CHR Hansen Holding A/S, and Danisco A/S among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

For more Information or Any Query Visit @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3177798

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The presence of well-established industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food & beverages, substantial initiatives in research and development, and favorable government policies drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of enzymes in food and beverages, and consumer goods.

The different applications of enzymes include food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, textile, animal feed, paper and pulp, medical & pharmaceutical, and others. In 2017, the food and beverage accounted for the highest market share. The increasing need to offer high quality and good tasting processed food has resulted in the growth of enzymes in this sector. Enzymes are used in baked goods for regulating the rate of chemical reactions in baking processes. The rising demand of nutritional diet, and favorable government regulations are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Browse Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/enzymes-market-by-type-protease-carbohydrase-polymerases-and-nucleases-lipase-others-by-application-by-region-market-size-and-forecast-2017-2026

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]