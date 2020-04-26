Connect with us

Global ERP Software Market Insights 2020 – Size, Share, Growth Factors, Research Study, Latest Techniques, Cost Analysis and Key Manufacturers till 2023

6 hours ago

Press Release

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s business processes. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system. It is widely used in all industries.

According to this study, over the next five years the ERP Software market will register a 0.08 CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in ERP Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of ERP Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the ERP Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

On premise ERP

Cloud-based ERP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Telecom

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SAP

Oracle

Sage

Infor

Microsoft

Kronos

Epicor

IBM

Totvs

Workday

UNIT4

YonYou

Cornerstone

Kingdee

Digiwin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global ERP Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of ERP Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ERP Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ERP Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of ERP Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global ERP Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global ERP Software Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 ERP Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 ERP Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 On premise ERP

2.2.2 Cloud-based ERP

2.3 ERP Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global ERP Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global ERP Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 ERP Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Manufacturing

2.4.2 BFSI

2.4.3 Healthcare

2.4.4 Aerospace & Defense

2.4.5 Telecom

2.4.6 Others

2.5 ERP Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global ERP Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global ERP Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global ERP Software by Players

3.1 Global ERP Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global ERP Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global ERP Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global ERP Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 ERP Software by Regions

4.1 ERP Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas ERP Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC ERP Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe ERP Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa ERP Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas ERP Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas ERP Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas ERP Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC ERP Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC ERP Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC ERP Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe ERP Software by Countries

7.2 Europe ERP Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe ERP Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa ERP Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa ERP Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa ERP Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global ERP Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global ERP Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global ERP Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global ERP Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global ERP Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global ERP Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SAP

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 ERP Software Product Offered

11.1.3 SAP ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SAP News

11.2 Oracle

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 ERP Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Oracle ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Oracle News

11.3 Sage

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 ERP Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Sage ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Sage News

11.4 Infor

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 ERP Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Infor ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Infor News

11.5 Microsoft

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 ERP Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Microsoft ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Microsoft News

11.6 Kronos

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 ERP Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Kronos ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Kronos News

11.7 Epicor

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 ERP Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Epicor ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Epicor News

11.8 IBM

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 ERP Software Product Offered

11.8.3 IBM ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 IBM News

11.9 Totvs

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 ERP Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Totvs ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Totvs News

11.10 Workday

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 ERP Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Workday ERP Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Workday News

11.11 UNIT4

11.12 YonYou

11.13 Cornerstone

11.14 Kingdee

11.15 Digiwin

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

