Global ESD Protection Diode Market Types, Application, and Regions, Forecast 2020- 2026 :Globalmarketers.biz

Increasing prevalence of pressure ulcer and increasing adoption coupled with increasing acquaintance of heel pressure injury relieving devices expected to gain traction throughout the forecast period in the heel pressure injury relieving devices market.

According to a latest research by the company, the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market is anticipated to account for over US$ 529.0 Mn, in terms of value, by 2026 end. The report on heel pressure injury relieving devices further projects significant growth potential through 2026.

Factors Influencing Revenue Growth of the Global Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market

The rapidly increasing geriatric population expected to contribute to heel pressure injury relieving devices market growth significantly because the risk of heel pressure injuries increases with increase in age due to decreased mobility.

As per a study carried out by Perneger et al. the occurrence of pressure ulcer in patients aged 70–79 is around 11.2%, whereas around 34% in patients aged more than 90 years furthermore increasing the heel pressure injury relieving devices revenue generation.

In 2016, around 12.4% of population of APAC was over 60 years of age, which is expected to increase to 25% by 2050, which represents significant revenue opportunity for heel pressure injury relieving devices market in near future.

The aging population is growing at faster rate in developing countries compared to developed countries offering vast revenue generation opportunity in heel pressure injury relieving devices market e.g. France took over 115 years to transform from aging to aged society, whereas China is expected to take only 25 years for similar transition which in turn expected to fuel heel pressure injury relieving devices market growth.

As per a study carried out by Jeong Min Kim, Hyunjeong Lee and et al., indicates that prevalence of post-operative pressure injuries is high driving the heel pressure injury relieving devices market. As per above study the prevalence of postoperative pressure ulcer is around 3.7%, as significant number of surgeries are performed worldwide, representing significant revenue opportunity for heel pressure injury relieving devices market.

A total number of surgical procedures performed on the chest in Japan in 2014 were 88,112, including 15,360 for pneumothorax, 38,999 for primary lung cancer and 4,850 for mediastinal tumor driving the growth of the heel pressure injury relieving devices market.

Increasing ICU admissions for the treatment of various chronic diseases further expected to drive the growth of the heel pressure injury relieving devices market. Increasing number of admissions to intensive care units due to chronic illness results in immobilization, lower consciousness, edema, incontinence increasing patient’s susceptibility to develop pressure ulcer in turn driving the growth of heel pressure injury relieving devices market.

The presence of medical conditions such as diabetes further enhances the risk of tissue breakdown and diabetes has widespread prevalence, thus contributing to heel pressure injury relieving devices market growth.

Strategies Adopted by Manufacturers of Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices

The manufacturing companies in the heel pressure injury relieving devices market are focusing on the development of technologically advanced heel pressure injury relieving devices and further focusing on the cost effectiveness of the heel pressure injury relieving devices.

Over last few years, leading players in the constant low heel pressure injury relieving devices as well as alternating heel pressure injury relieving devices segment of the heel pressure injury relieving devices market are focusing on the regions such as Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific to improve their geographical footprints. Various small- and medium-sized manufacturers in the heel pressure injury relieving devices are providing cost-effective alternatives for preventing pressure ulcer in the developing economies.

The company has segmented the global heel pressure injury relieving devices market into product type and end user. In terms of revenue, constant low heel pressure injury relieving devices segment by product type in heel pressure injury relieving devices market will hold significant share over the forecast period. Whereas, alternating heel pressure injury relieving devices is expected to be the fastest growing segment.