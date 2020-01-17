Global ESD-Safe Mat Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2024: Top Key Player Desco (SCS), RS Pro, Hozan, ACL Staticide Inc, Bertech, Achilles Industrial Materials

In 2018, the market size of Paraxylene Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paraxylene .

This report studies the global market size of Paraxylene , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Paraxylene Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Paraxylene history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Paraxylene market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes an outline of the market share of key companies in the global paraxylene market. Market share of companies has been derived based on production by manufacturers of paraxylene. Key market players profiled in the study include BP plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sinopec Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, S-Oil Corporation, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Jurong Aromatics Corporation, CNOOC Limited, Lotte Chemical Corporation, and BASF SE. Profiles of key players include vital parameters such as financial overview, business strategy, company overview, and current developments.

The report segments the global paraxylene market as follows:

Paraxylene Market – Application Analysis

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

Others (solvents, etc.)

Paraxylene Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of EU

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)



