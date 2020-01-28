ENERGY
Global Esport Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Upfluence, Viral Nation, Ader, Flood Interactive, Knowscope, Game Influencer, CheeseCake Digital
Global Esport Agency Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the Esport Agency Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Esport Agency Service Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the Esport Agency Service Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of the Esport Agency Service Market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Esport Agency Service Market has been done to understand the various applications of the products usage and features. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Get sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-78954
Top Key players: Upfluence, Viral Nation, Ader, Flood Interactive, Knowscope, Game Influencer, CheeseCake Digital, Foreseen Media, etc
This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they ESPORT AGENCY SERVICE MARKET is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Esport Agency Service Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Esport Agency Service Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Esport Agency Service Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Esport Agency Service Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia ESPORT AGENCY SERVICE MARKET;
3.) The North American ESPORT AGENCY SERVICE MARKET;
4.) The European ESPORT AGENCY SERVICE MARKET;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Esport Agency Service Market report will enlist all sections and research for each and every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Get Complete Brochure @ https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-78954
About Us:
Statistical surveying reports is a solitary goal for all the business, organization and nation reports. We highlight huge archive of most recent industry reports, driving and specialty organization profiles, and market measurements discharged by rumored private distributors and open associations. Statistical surveying Store is the far reaching gathering of market knowledge items and administrations accessible on air. We have statistical surveying reports from number of driving distributors and update our gathering day by day to furnish our customers with the moment online access to our database. With access to this database, our customers will have the option to profit by master bits of knowledge on worldwide businesses, items, and market patterns
Contact Us:
Lexis Business Insights
Aaryan
(Director- Business Development)
US: +1 210 907 4145
UK: +44 7880 533158
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Esport Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Upfluence, Viral Nation, Ader, Flood Interactive, Knowscope, Game Influencer, CheeseCake Digital - January 28, 2020
- Global Public Relation Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Fleishman Hillard, Ketchum Public Relations, Burson-Marsteller - January 28, 2020
- Global Event Planning Service Market,Top Key players: Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, IBTM Events, BCD Group, Capital Travel and Events, CiEvents - January 28, 2020
ENERGY
Global Public Relation Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Fleishman Hillard, Ketchum Public Relations, Burson-Marsteller
Global Public Relation Agency Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the Public Relation Agency Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Relation Agency Service Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the Public Relation Agency Service Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of the Public Relation Agency Service Market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Public Relation Agency Service Market has been done to understand the various applications of the products usage and features. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Get sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-78953
Top Key players: Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Fleishman Hillard, Ketchum Public Relations, Burson-Marsteller, MSL, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Ogilvy, BlueFocus, Cohn & Wolfe, etc
This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they PUBLIC RELATION AGENCY SERVICE MARKET is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Public Relation Agency Service Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Public Relation Agency Service Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Public Relation Agency Service Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Public Relation Agency Service Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia PUBLIC RELATION AGENCY SERVICE MARKET;
3.) The North American PUBLIC RELATION AGENCY SERVICE MARKET;
4.) The European PUBLIC RELATION AGENCY SERVICE MARKET;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Public Relation Agency Service Market report will enlist all sections and research for each and every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Get Complete Brochure @ https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-78953
About Us:
Statistical surveying reports is a solitary goal for all the business, organization and nation reports. We highlight huge archive of most recent industry reports, driving and specialty organization profiles, and market measurements discharged by rumored private distributors and open associations. Statistical surveying Store is the far reaching gathering of market knowledge items and administrations accessible on air. We have statistical surveying reports from number of driving distributors and update our gathering day by day to furnish our customers with the moment online access to our database. With access to this database, our customers will have the option to profit by master bits of knowledge on worldwide businesses, items, and market patterns
Contact Us:
Lexis Business Insights
Aaryan
(Director- Business Development)
US: +1 210 907 4145
UK: +44 7880 533158
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Esport Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Upfluence, Viral Nation, Ader, Flood Interactive, Knowscope, Game Influencer, CheeseCake Digital - January 28, 2020
- Global Public Relation Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Fleishman Hillard, Ketchum Public Relations, Burson-Marsteller - January 28, 2020
- Global Event Planning Service Market,Top Key players: Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, IBTM Events, BCD Group, Capital Travel and Events, CiEvents - January 28, 2020
ENERGY
Global Event Planning Service Market,Top Key players: Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, IBTM Events, BCD Group, Capital Travel and Events, CiEvents
Global Event Planning Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the Event Planning Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Planning Service Market development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the Event Planning Service Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The report also summarizes the various types of the Event Planning Service Market. Factors that influence the market growth of particular product category type and market status for it. A detailed study of the Event Planning Service Market has been done to understand the various applications of the products usage and features. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.
Get sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-78952
Top Key players: Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, IBTM Events, BCD Group, Capital Travel and Events, CiEvents, Conference Care, Grass Roots Meetings & Events, The Freeman, Interpublic Group of Companies, Atpi, Pico, Uniplan, Cheil, Eventive, Interbrand, Ruckus, Sagon Phior, CBA Design, etc
This report provides pinpoint analysis for changing competitive dynamics. It offers a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or limiting market growth. It provides a five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how they EVENT PLANNING SERVICE MARKET is predicted to grow. It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future and helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.
Key questions answered in the report include:
What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2026?
What are the key factors driving the Event Planning Service Market?
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Event Planning Service Market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in the Event Planning Service Market?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Event Planning Service Market?
Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.
The report includes six parts, dealing with:
1.) Basic information;
2.) The Asia EVENT PLANNING SERVICE MARKET;
3.) The North American EVENT PLANNING SERVICE MARKET;
4.) The European EVENT PLANNING SERVICE MARKET;
5.) Market entry and investment feasibility;
6.) The report conclusion.
All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.
The report focuses on some very essential points and gives a piece of full information about Revenue, production, price, and market share.
Event Planning Service Market report will enlist all sections and research for each and every point without showing any indeterminate of the company.
Reasons for Buying this Report
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Get Complete Brochure @ https://www.lexisbusinessinsights.com/request-sample-78952
About Us:
Statistical surveying reports is a solitary goal for all the business, organization and nation reports. We highlight huge archive of most recent industry reports, driving and specialty organization profiles, and market measurements discharged by rumored private distributors and open associations. Statistical surveying Store is the far reaching gathering of market knowledge items and administrations accessible on air. We have statistical surveying reports from number of driving distributors and update our gathering day by day to furnish our customers with the moment online access to our database. With access to this database, our customers will have the option to profit by master bits of knowledge on worldwide businesses, items, and market patterns
Contact Us:
Lexis Business Insights
Aaryan
(Director- Business Development)
US: +1 210 907 4145
UK: +44 7880 533158
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Esport Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Upfluence, Viral Nation, Ader, Flood Interactive, Knowscope, Game Influencer, CheeseCake Digital - January 28, 2020
- Global Public Relation Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Fleishman Hillard, Ketchum Public Relations, Burson-Marsteller - January 28, 2020
- Global Event Planning Service Market,Top Key players: Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, IBTM Events, BCD Group, Capital Travel and Events, CiEvents - January 28, 2020
ENERGY
Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers Market Size, Industry Status and Growth opportunities for Leading Players: QY Research | SILOKING Mayer Maschinenbau, Faresin Industries, KUHN, Storti SpA, Trioliet
Los Angeles, United State, 2020, The new report has been added by qyresearch.com to provide detailed insight into the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers industry segments), market share of top players/products.
The insight has been added in the report to provide realistic overview of the industry, consist of Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers manufacturers data, i.e. shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, business distribution, etc., SWOT analysis, consumer preference, recent developments and trends, drivers and restrain factors, company profile, investment opportunity, demand gap analysis, forecast market size value/volume, services and product, Porter’s Five Models, socioeconomic factors, government regulation in Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers industry. Market players can use the report to peep into the future of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market and bring important changes to their operating style and marketing tactics to achieve sustained growth.
Download Sample Copy of Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers Market Report Study 2019-2026 At:https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1488816/Global-Vertical-Self-propelled-Feed-Mixers-Market
The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers Sales players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics and forecast Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers Sales industry situations. According to the research, Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers Sales market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. The global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers Sales market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-
SILOKING Mayer Maschinenbau
Faresin Industries
KUHN
Storti SpA
Trioliet
RMH Lachish Industries
Zago Unifeed Division
Seko Industries
Grupo Tatoma
Sgariboldi
Alltech (KEENAN)
B. Strautmann & Sohne
Italmix Srl
Hirl Misch- und.Anlagentechnik eK
Lucas G
BvL Maschinenfabrik
Himel Maschinen GmbH
Valmeta
Market Competition
The competitive landscape of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of important factors such as market share, market growth, company size, output, sales and income.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Below 15 m3
15-25 m3
Above 25 m3
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Cattle
Sheep
Highlights of Report
– Distribution channel assessment
– Innovation trends
– Sustainability strategies
– Niche market trends
– Market entry analysis
– Market sizing and forecasts
The geographical division offers data that gives you an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers For Electrical Meters growth business. Here are highlights of the Geographical divisions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, France, UK, Russia and Italy and more), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia and more), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.
Table of Content
Market Overview: This is the first section of the report that includes an overview of the scope of products offered in the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market, segments by product and application, and market size.
Market Competition by Player: Here, the report shows how the competition in the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market is growing or decreasing based on deep analysis of market concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends, expansions, merger and acquisition deals, and other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing in the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and market share.
Company Profiles and Sales Data: This part of the report is very important as it gives statistical as well as other types of analysis of leading manufacturers in the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market. It assesses each and every player studied in the report on the basis of the main business, gross margin, revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specification, product application, and product category.
Market by Product: This section carefully analyzes all product segments of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market.
Market by Application: Here, various application segments of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market are taken into account for the research study.
Market Forecast: It starts with revenue forecast and then continues with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market. The forecasts are also provided taking into consideration product, application, and regional segments of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market.
Upstream Raw Materials: This section includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing cost structure analysis, and key raw materials analysis of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market.
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors: Here, the research study digs deep into behavior and other factors of downstream customers, distributors, development trends of marketing channels, and marketing channels such as indirect marketing and direct marketing.
Research Findings and Conclusion: This section is solely dedicated to the conclusion and findings of the research study on the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market.
For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1488816/Global-Vertical-Self-propelled-Feed-Mixers-Market
The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market. Some of the questions are given below:
– What will be the size of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market in 2025?
– What is the current CAGR of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market?
– What products have the highest growth rates?
– Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market?
– Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market?
– Which are the top players currently operating in the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market?
– How will the market situation change over the next few years?
– What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
– What is the growth outlook of the global Vertical Self-propelled Feed Mixers market?
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
Read More Reports:
https://www.openpr.com/news/1908239/duct-air-filters-market-share-by-2026-qy-research-vent-axia
https://www.openpr.com/news/1908241/helicopter-drones-market-size-industry-growth-report-forecast
Latest posts by [email protected] (see all)
- Global Esport Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Upfluence, Viral Nation, Ader, Flood Interactive, Knowscope, Game Influencer, CheeseCake Digital - January 28, 2020
- Global Public Relation Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Fleishman Hillard, Ketchum Public Relations, Burson-Marsteller - January 28, 2020
- Global Event Planning Service Market,Top Key players: Questex, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, IBTM Events, BCD Group, Capital Travel and Events, CiEvents - January 28, 2020
Underfloor Heating Market is Starting at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2015 – 2022
Global Esport Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Upfluence, Viral Nation, Ader, Flood Interactive, Knowscope, Game Influencer, CheeseCake Digital
A new study offers detailed examination of Endoscopes Market 2017 – 2025
Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2027
Kombucha Market is Booming Market to Rapidly Growing a Highest CAGR by 2025 with Top Key Players GT’s Kombucha, KeVita, The Humm Kombucha
Automotive Crash Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast Study for 2015 – 2025
Oil Refining Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2017 – 2025
Car Bulb Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2018 – 2028
Global Public Relation Agency Service Market,Top Key players: Edelman, Weber Shandwick, Fleishman Hillard, Ketchum Public Relations, Burson-Marsteller
Kale Powder Market is Booming Market Growing by 2025 with Top Key Players Simply7, Wilderness Poets, Bioglan, Nature’s Way, Nubeleaf
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2026 covered in a Latest Research
Engineered Wood Products Market Report Forecast by Capital Investment, Industry Outlook, Opportunities & Trends 2024
Sawmill Machinery Market Trends Analysis 2019-2026
Starlink Simulation produced Low Latency when Inter-Satelite Laser Links is left out
New Lithium-ion manifest brings Tesla entity near the aimed 1 Million-Mile Battery
Boeing Chief Executive Officer resigns after the Starliner’s historic landing
Boeing Starliner Astronauts are training to fly via simulations
Israel Communication Satellite is set to for construction with IAI
Trending
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
The splitting of Bitcoin to shake markets of cryptocurrency
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
New breakthrough in organoids
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Sawmill Market?
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Deep brain stimulation to treat severe tinnitus: encouraging results
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Venus Parker Solar investigation makes the Second Planetary Flyby
-
MARKET REPORT1 month ago
Children allergic to cow’s milk are smaller and lighter according to study
-
MARKET REPORT2 months ago
Earth’s crust has grown much more during the first billion years than ever before
-
MARKET REPORT1 week ago
Sawmill Market Key Players, Application and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions – Global Forecast to 2026.