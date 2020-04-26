Global eSports Organization Market Insights 2020 – Advancement, Top-Companies, Opportunity-Analysis, Services, Applications, Specifications and Regional-Growth till 2023

League of Legends World Championship, an annual League of Legends tournament, known for rotating its venues across different major countries and regions each year

Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players. Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity. By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional esports subculture.

According to this study, over the next five years the eSports Organization market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in eSports Organization business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of eSports Organization market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the eSports Organization value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

LOL

PUBG

Fortnite

CS?GO

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Professional

Amateur

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fnatic

C9

SKT

Samsung

RNG

EDG

Invictus

OG

LGD

G2

TSM

CLG

Team Liquid

Echo Fox

100 Thieves

Clutch Gaming

Optic

GGS

Flyquest

Splyce

Misfits

Schalke 04

Counter Logic Gaming

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global eSports Organization market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of eSports Organization market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global eSports Organization players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the eSports Organization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of eSports Organization submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global eSports Organization Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global eSports Organization Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 eSports Organization Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 eSports Organization Segment by Type

2.2.1 LOL

2.2.2 PUBG

2.2.3 StarCraft

2.2.4 Fortnite

2.2.5 CS?GO

2.2.6 Other

2.3 eSports Organization Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global eSports Organization Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global eSports Organization Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 eSports Organization Segment by Application

2.4.1 Professional

2.4.2 Amateur

2.5 eSports Organization Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global eSports Organization Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global eSports Organization Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global eSports Organization by Players

3.1 Global eSports Organization Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global eSports Organization Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global eSports Organization Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global eSports Organization Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 eSports Organization by Regions

4.1 eSports Organization Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas eSports Organization Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC eSports Organization Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe eSports Organization Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa eSports Organization Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas eSports Organization Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas eSports Organization Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas eSports Organization Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC eSports Organization Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC eSports Organization Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC eSports Organization Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe eSports Organization by Countries

7.2 Europe eSports Organization Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe eSports Organization Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa eSports Organization by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa eSports Organization Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa eSports Organization Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global eSports Organization Market Forecast

10.1 Global eSports Organization Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global eSports Organization Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global eSports Organization Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global eSports Organization Forecast by Type

10.8 Global eSports Organization Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Fnatic

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 eSports Organization Product Offered

11.1.3 Fnatic eSports Organization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Fnatic News

11.2 C9

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 eSports Organization Product Offered

11.2.3 C9 eSports Organization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 C9 News

11.3 SKT

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 eSports Organization Product Offered

11.3.3 SKT eSports Organization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SKT News

11.4 Samsung

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 eSports Organization Product Offered

11.4.3 Samsung eSports Organization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Samsung News

11.5 RNG

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 eSports Organization Product Offered

11.5.3 RNG eSports Organization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 RNG News

11.6 EDG

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 eSports Organization Product Offered

11.6.3 EDG eSports Organization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 EDG News

11.7 Invictus

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 eSports Organization Product Offered

11.7.3 Invictus eSports Organization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Invictus News

11.8 OG

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 eSports Organization Product Offered

11.8.3 OG eSports Organization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 OG News

11.9 LGD

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 eSports Organization Product Offered

11.9.3 LGD eSports Organization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 LGD News

11.10 G2

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 eSports Organization Product Offered

11.10.3 G2 eSports Organization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 G2 News

11.11 TSM

11.12 CLG

11.13 Team Liquid

11.14 Echo Fox

11.15 100 Thieves

11.16 Clutch Gaming

11.17 Optic

11.18 GGS

11.19 Flyquest

11.20 Splyce

11.21 Misfits

11.22 Schalke 04

11.23 Counter Logic Gaming

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

