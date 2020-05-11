Global Eye Tracking System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Eye Tracking System Market was value US$ 270.0Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1,990.0Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 28.36%.

An eye tracking system is a sensor technology used to measure the activity of eyes. The system technology helps in to determine the gazing location of a person on a blink frequency, digital screen, and the reaction of a pupil to different stimulus. So, it helps in determining a person’s attention, drowsiness, focus, and presence.

The eye tracking systems market sales are driven by rising adoption system for social media. These systems are enabling marketers, website designer, and developer to pre-test or psychoanalyze the behavior of the recipient or the customer. With multiplying due to limited awareness of eye-tracking technology and a high cost of application the sales of eye tracking system are yet to reach their full potential.

The major trend observed in the eye tracking system market is the use of multi-camera systems that provides a 360-degree view and is more accurate. Increasing predominance of virtual reality hardware and software in the gaming may create new growth opportunities in the near future.

Remote eye trackers segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Eye tracking is the process of monitoring eye movements in order to determine the point of gaze or to analyze motion patterns of an eye relative to the environment or the head. The remote eye tracker is easy to devise and configure, and are cheaper than mobile eye trackers.

Healthcare industry segment is dominating the global eye tracker system market. Eye trackers are actively used in the healthcare sector to create a system of communication with patients who have partially or totally lost their motor function, those suffering from serious lesions of the musculoskeletal system, and speech disorders. For such patients, not only physiological but also social rehabilitation and psychological is important.

Region-wise, North America contributed to the largest market share; this was due to increased automotive and market research applications this factor expects to drive market growth. Germany, the U.S., and Japan are the emerging markets for hybrid and self-driving automobiles which may boost the sale of the eye tracking system market in the coming years. Key economies, for instance, Korea, China, and India are witnessing significant market growth owing to the contribution of the market researches, healthcare, and entertainment applications.

Global eye tracking system market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global eye tracking system market, iMotions, Inc., Seeing Machines, Polhemus, Tobii AB, EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc., and LC Technologies, Inc., Sensomotoric Instruments GmbH., The EyeTribe, Smart Eye AB, Eye Tracking, Inc., and General Motors.

Scope of Global Eye Tracking System Market

Global Eye Tracking System Market, by Type

• Head-mounted Eye Trackers

• Remote Eye Trackers

Global Eye Tracking System Market, by Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Eye Tracking System Market, by Industry

• Retail

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Government

Global Eye Tracking System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

