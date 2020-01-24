Global Facial Care Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End-user, and By Region.

Global Facial Care Market was valued US$ 25.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 25.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.23% during a forecast period.

Global Facial Care Market

The global facial care market includes cosmetic products used for caring for the face and its features such as skin, lips, and eyelashes, for an attractive youthful appearance.

Increasing fairness product demand, rising focus on an advertisement, and changing the lifestyle of consumers as well as shifting the trend of consumers to western luxury brands in order to gain enhanced results are some factors boosting the growth of the global facial care market. The increasing regard for multifunctional products and growing distribution channels & networks are further propelling the growth of the global market.

However, some of the factors hindering the global facial care market growth are lack of regulations, increasing prices of raw materials and many cosmetics used for facial care are chemically prepared and can damage the skin. Moreover, the easy availability of fake products and the harmful side-effects of several synthetic facial care products are expected to hamper the growth of the global facial care market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/20011/

Furthermore, online retailing and the development of skin care products for men are the key opportunities for the global facial care market.

On the basis of product type, lightening & anti-aging creams held major revenue share in the global facial care market throughout the forecast period thanks to growing awareness levels among old as well as young generation regarding anti-aging solutions.

Based on the distribution channel, the online store held a major revenue share in the facial care market due to the growing demand for a highly accessible and authentic source of cosmetic products and increased awareness about skincare.

Region-wise, North America and Europe dominate the global facial care market with the largest share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is showing robust sustainable growth for the facial care market, because of increasing demand from middle-class families, due to growing disposable income and entering of a large number of the female workforce in the corporate worlds.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Facial Care Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Facial Care Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Facial Care Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Facial Care Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/20011/

Scope of Global Facial Care Market:

Global Facial Care Market by Product Type

• Skin Whitening

• Lightening & Anti-Ageing

• Facial Creams

• Face Wash

• Cleansing Wipes

• Serums & Masks

• Others

Global Facial Care Market by Distribution Channel

• Conventional Store

• Departmental Store

• Departmental Store

Global Facial Care Market by End-User

• Male

• Female

Global Facial Care Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Facial Care Market

• L’Oréal

• Unilever PLC

• Beiersdorf AG

• Colgate-Palmolive

• Avon Products

• Kao

• Oriflame

• Revlon Incorporation

• Procter and Gamble Company

• Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• Shiseido Co. Ltd.

• Johnson and Johnson Limited

• Kose Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Facial Care Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Facial Care Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Facial Care Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Facial Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Facial Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Facial Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Facial Care Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Facial Care by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Facial Care Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Facial Care Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Facial Care Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Facial Care Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-facial-care-market/20011/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com