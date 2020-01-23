ENERGY
Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Visitor Demographics, Facility Size, Revenue Source Applications,Type, and by Geography.
Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market was valued US$ 19.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 41.85 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.29 % during the forecast period.
Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market
With continuous innovations in the technological aspects, family/indoor entertainment centres are offering a diversified range of gaming options for customers. New technologies, like 3D technology, virtual reality gaming, etc., are trending and consumers are preferring modern modes of entertainment over traditional ones. Hence, the availability of a wide range of gaming options is driving the family/indoor entertainment centres market over the forecast period. However, capital expenditure for establishing new setups for entertainment is high, which is a major challenge that is hampering the growth of the family/indoor entertainment centres market.
Addition of new games and innovations in technologies are anticipated to propel the family/indoor entertainment centres market. At present, Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) games are highly trending, thus, players in the family/indoor entertainment centres market have started offering these games. Moreover, some gaming manufacturers are also focusing on developing various technologies for improvising gaming experiences in the family/indoor entertainment centres. Manufacturers are working on mixing the AR and VR technology with 3-D projection mapping and interactive digital surfaces to generate new technologically advanced games. The VR gaming zone segment is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of $ 14,569.0 Mn in the family/indoor entertainment centres market between 2019 and 2026.
Based on visitor demographics, the families with children (9-12) segment is poised to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 13.1%, on account of the fact that more than 60% of visitors are school-aged kids within this age range who are relatively strong and well-coordinated. However, the teenagers (13-19) segment is expected to continue its dominance throughout 2026, because of the growing popularity of arcade games and amusement parks among teenagers. Based on activity area, the AR & VR gaming zones is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1%, due to the increased demand for family entertainment centers offering advanced entertainment experiences.
In terms of value, the arcade studios segment is estimated to be the most attractive segment in the global family/indoor entertainment centres market during the forecast period. VR gaming zones are expected to register a moderate y-o-y growth rate throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the VR gaming zones segment is expected to register a CAGR of 15.9% during the assessment period. In 2017, the arcade studios segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,081.9 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the period of forecast.
Due to the numerous players involved in this region, the market for the family and indoor entertainment centres in North America is forecasted to dominate the global market for family and indoor entertainment centres. The family / indoor entertainment facility market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to increase at a significant rate over the forecast period, given that growing GDP in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India and Japan has increased the capacity of individuals in the region. As a result of a consistently growing middle-class population and increased disposable revenue, this regional market is prognosticated to grow.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the family/indoor entertainment centersmarket. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.
Scope of Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market :
Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Visitor Demographics
• Families with Children (0-8)
• Families with Children (9-12)
• Teenagers (13-19)
• Young adults (20-25)
• Adults (Ages 25+)
Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Facility Size
• Up to 5,000 sq. ft.
• 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.
• 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.
• 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.
• 1 to 10 acres
• 10 to 30 acres
• Over 30 acres
Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Revenue Source
• Entry Fees & Ticket Sales
• Food & Beverages
• Merchandising
• Advertisement
• Others
Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Applications
• Arcade Studios
• AR and VR Gaming Zones
• Physical Play Activities
• Skill/Competition Games
• Others
Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Type
• Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)
• Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)
• Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)
• Location-based VR Entertainment Centers (LBECs)
Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market
• Dave & Buster’s
• CEC Entertainment, Inc.
• Cinergy Entertainment
• KidZania
• Scene 75 Entertainment Centers,
• The Walt Disney Company
• Lucky Strike Entertainment
• FunCity
• Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
• LEGOLAND Discovery Center
Vitamin B Market 2019 Share Overview by Production & Consumption Analysis, Brands Statistics, Top Manufacturers 2025
Global Vitamin B Market Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Product Size, Application Estimation, Vendor Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025. Riseing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy food, amongst the elderly population is fueling the demand for food products with vitamins and derivatives. Daily intake of vitamins and its derivatives is important for the functioning and development of health. Vitamins are used in the healthcare products, which are experiencing a growth because of fast life of a customer.
On using vitamins and derivatives has raised in the pharmaceutical products because of the potential for curing several diseases of metabolic syndrome. Vitamins and derivatives are present in the form of oral liquid, softgels, gummies, capsules, powder and tablets. Vitamin B are water-soluble organic compounds that plays major role in the maintaining the cellular function, body function and development and growth of tissue. Vitamin B involves Thiamine (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pantothenic acid (B5), pyridoxine (B6), folate (B9) and cobalamin (B12). Vitamin B deficiency may rise in weeks of insufficient intake, necessary for vitamin B. Vitamin B complex vitamins (B1, B12 and B6) plays important roles in nervous system structurally and maintain the proper functioning of nervous system. Vitamin B complex participate in promoting the acceleration of regeneration of nerve tissue, recovery of nerve function of mechanisms and promoting the repair of nerve. Vitamin B is mostly applicable for manufacturing of cosmetics, dietary supplements and dietary food. Use of vitamin in different industries can help in boosting the growth of global vitamin B market.
Size of vitamin B complex market from the applications of pharmaceutical may experience the strong growth in the coming years. Rise in spending of customers in medicines with the increase in consciousness for health may increase the growth of vitamin B market. Many of the pharmaceutical companies recommend vitamin B complex during anemia, pregnancy and skin diseases such as high cholesterol and eczema.
Application of vitamin B in industry of cosmetic will fuel the vitamin B complex market size will boost the moisturizing of skin, penetration of skin and stability. Increasing the products of skincare and demand for sunscreen lotions because of climatic changes may increase the growth of vitamin B market. Rise in the organic, natural and herbal cosmetic products will produce opportunities for producers to manufacture new products as per the customer requirement. Biotin is majorly used for manufacture of hair conditioners, personal care products, moisturizing agents and shampoos.
Vitamin B complex is used in cattle and sheep for preventing the deficiency. B12 is very important for the cell growth and maturation, energy and wool production. Many of the animals are prone to deficiency, so B12 supplement is used to prevent and treat the deficiencies.
Vitamin B complex market is segmented into application and regions. By application, vitamin B market is divided into food & beverages, personal care, healthcare products and feed. Food & beverages is sub-divided into dairy products, infant food, beverages, bakery & confectionary products and more.
Geographically, regions involved in the development of vitamin B market size are Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World. In North America, vitamin B complex market size will experience a rapid growth because of increase in energy drink, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries.
Key players involved in the development of vitamin B and derivatives market are Herbalife, Abbott laboratories, Amway, Pfizer, Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Bactolac Pharmaceutical and more.
Key Segments in the “Global Vitamin B and its derivatives Market” are-
By Application market is segmented into:
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care
- Healthcare Products
- Feed
- Others
By Regions market is segmented into:
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Rest of the World
What to expect from the Global Vitamin B and its derivatives Market report?
- Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.
- Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.
- Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.
- An insight into the leading manufacturers.
Regional demographics of the market.
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies
Alginate Market 2019 Overview by Application, Growth Probability, Raw Materials, Industry Analysis, Marketing Channels Size, Share, Opportunities & Forecast Assessment, 2025
The plenitude of raw materials in Chile and Norway helps the creation. The cost of the product in the area has been seen to be high because of the customer interest for high-virtue and quality. The usage of the product in Asia Pacific is foreseen to ascend at a significant pace because of the fast advancement of the material and nourishment and drink industry.
However, this makes a potential for the market to grow, which is anticipated to boost the usage of the product over the gauge time frame. The paper business in Central and South America is anticipated to represent a prominent usage volume by virtue of rising product use for paper sizing. Moreover, the interest for the product in the food & beverage industry for the generation of products including ice creams, jellies and lactic acid drinks is anticipated to drive the market development over the gauge time frame.
Alginates are kind of hydrocolloids that are extracted from brown seaweed. Seaweeds are classified in green, brown and red based upon its pigmentation. Alginic acid is a hydrophilic colloidal polysaccharide from the brown seaweed and is also known as alignate. Alginate is popular as a thickening and gelling agent. It is used in textile, food, dyeing, and pharmecituals and in cosmetic industry. Also it is used as a binder for welding rods and in producing animal feed.
Corporations innovate latest products to attract buyers and increase profitability. Considerable investments by alginate manufacturing companies and national governments to help facilitate the growing of seaweed processing are likely to help the industry growth. The growing market demand for seaweed for processing other products like carrageenan gum, might cause scarcity in the raw material source. The number of suppliers of seaweed is high hence the profit margin is low and resultant market competition is high. Apart from the cost the harmful side effects caused by the use of alginate, also might hamper the market growth.
Food and beverage industry is the major contributor in the Alginic acid market. This is mainly due to the permits being given by regulatory agencies including FDA and European Commission to it. Furthermore, recent years have seen an increase in domestic consumption and increased demand in convenience foods, and the growth in consumption of exotic foods. Alignate is used in pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing controlled drugs owing to its great product features. The alginate market size has a considerable share of bakery and confectionaries. Here alginate is used in emulsifiers in peanut butter, salad dressings, chocolates and frozen desserts.
With respect to textile and paper industry alginic acid is used as in the dying and printing process and furthermore control the viscosity of the final product. In the Pharmaceutical sector alginate is also used to produce tablets, liquid medicine and dental treatments.
Different product types of Alginate are majorly due to the raw materials used during formation. Global Alginate Market comprises of all three types of blocks including MM, MG and GG. The gel formation characteristics are due to the molecular appearance and structure. Alginates with large number M groups and possess a flat-ribbon type structure that helps it as a high gelling properties. Due to this, high M type products are used in wound care applications in the pharmaceutical industry.
Alginate market size is segmented into Type, Product, Application and region. Based on type the alginate market is divided into High M and High G. On the basis of Product, Sodium, calcium, potassium, propylene glycol and others. The Alginic acid market is segmented on the basis of application as Food, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, paper and textile industry and others. On the basis of Region it is further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East and Africa.
Key player in the alginic acid market are DuPont, Qingdao Liyang Seaweed Industrial Co.,Ltd, Prestige Brands, Inc., KIMICA Corporation, Cargill, Qingdao Rongde Seaweed Co., Ltd., IncorporatedShandong Jiejing Group Corporation and many others.
Segments:
The various segments of Alginate market are,
By Type:
- Type M
- Type G
By Product:
- Sodium
- Calcium
- Potassium
- Propylene Glycol
By Application:
- Food
- Pharmaceutical
- Industrial
By Region:
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Alginate Market’:
- Future prospects and current trends of the Alginate market by the end of forecast period (2019-2025)
- Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world
- Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.
- In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.
- Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.
- Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.
Acrylic Rubber Market 2019 – Global Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demand by Regional Forecast to 2025
Global Acrylic Rubber market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is foreseen to grow significantly in the coming years. Acrylic rubber chemically is known as alkyl acrylate copolymer (ACM), classified as synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubber is widely used as raw material in machinery that is prone to shocks and are heat resistant and require oil and make noise. Acrylic rubbers are mostly used in transmissions of automotive and pipes with the adhesives, O-rings, shaft seals, gaskets and belts. Acrylic rubber has the damping property, used in the damping mounts.
Growth in the production of automotive and increasing need for the products that have long life are the factors that drive the growth of global acrylic rubber market. Acrylic rubbers application in automotive seals is because of rising requirement for materials that are oil-resistant. Additionally, demand for consumption of low-fuel is increasing and rising temperature in a compartment of engine, contributes in the development of the acrylic rubber market, globally. Acrylic rubber affected by acids & bases and moisture, may hinder the growth of the global acrylic market in the coming years.
Based on the product, the global acrylic market is divided as gaskets, O-rings, beltings, adhesives, shaft seals and many more. On the basis of application, acrylic rubber industry is divided as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, plastics and many more. The automotive industry is in a way controlling the global acrylic rubber industry. Based on type, the market is divided into Epoxy Acrylate Rubber, Carboxyl type acrylate rubber, Dienes acrylate rubber, and active chlorine acrylate rubber.
Recently, the automotive industry showed high demand for acrylic rubber for the production of accessories. As there is an increase in the growth of the automotive industry, value for acrylic rubber is on the rise. Parts of the rubber used in the automotive industry account for approximately 10% of the whole weight of automotive and are mostly used in the performance of the automotive.
Topographically, regions contributing in the development of global acrylic rubber market share are Europe (France, Italy, Russia, UK & Germany), South America (Columbia, Argentina & Brazil), Asia Pacific (Southeast Asia, India, Korea, China & Japan), North America (Mexico, Canada & USA) and Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Nigeria). Europe and North America are the regions that play a major role in the global acrylic rubber industry. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop the acrylic rubber market. The main reason for the growth of the acrylic rubber market in these regions is the automotive industry.
Key players involved in increasing the acrylic rubber market share across the globe are NOK, ZEON, Qinglong, Haiba, Jiujianshilong and many more. Jiujianshilong and Qinglong holds the largest shares in the global acrylic rubber industry.
Key Segments in the “Global Acrylic Rubber Market” are-
By Product market is segmented into:
- Gaskets
- O-rings
- Beltings
- Adhesives
- Shaft seals
By Application market is segmented into:
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Consumer Goods
- Plastics
By Regions market is segmented into:
- Europe
- South America
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Middle East & Africa
What to expect from the Global Acrylic Rubber Market report?
- Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.
- Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.
- Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.
- An insight into the leading manufacturers.
- Regional demographics of the market.
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies
