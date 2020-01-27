Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Fiber optic connectors are crucial part of the telecom net, and hence, the growth of the telecom industry is expected to drive demand within the global market for fiber optic connectors. Although several types of fiber optic connectors are available in the marketplace, there is no substitute for the base product. This factor has emerged as other key prospects for growth in the global market for fiber optic connectors.

The demand in the global market for fiber optic connectors is restrained by the high costs of these connectors. Per unit cost of fiber optic connectors used in the telecom industry often exceeds the benefits served by these connectors, which has become a major concern of the market vendors.

By applications, telecom industry held the dominant share in 2015 on account of the importance of fiber optic connectors as the preferred medium for the transmission of data in telecommunications networks. The increasing demand for greater telecom capacity and faster internet services has resulted in the wide use of optical fiber connectors in telecom networks.

Globally, North America is expected to be the leading regional market for fiber optic connectors throughout the forecast period, mainly because of the rapid penetration of multi-fiber connectors in data centers. Applications such as cloud computing, video, virtualization, routing, and convergence are driving the need for bandwidth expansion in data centers and 4G/LTE networks. In North America, the U.S. is set to signify the domain share in fiber optic connectors market.

Asia Pacific held a prominent share in the global fiber optic connectors market in 2015 and is expected to expand significantly from 2018 to 2026. Emerging countries such as China and India have observed tremendous economic growth in recent years, driven by rapid development in sectors such as telecommunication and IT, among others. This, in turn, fuels the growth of data centers in the region, so resulting in the increased demand for fiber optic connectors.

The report shelters a forecast and an analysis of fiber optic connectors market on a global and regional level. The study delivers historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Bn). The study comprises drivers and restraints for fiber optic connectors market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes the study of opportunities available in fiber optic connectors market on a global level. This report includes a comprehensive competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global fiber optic connectors market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global fiber optic connectors market.

Scope of Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market, By Types

• LC (Lucent Connectors)

• SC (Standard Connectors)

• ST (Straight Tip) Connectors

• MPO/MTP (Multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-Off) Connectors

• MXC Connectors

• Others

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market, By Applications

• Telecom Industry

• Datacom

• DWDM systems

• Lasers

• Others

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market

• Broadcom Limited (Singapore)

• 3M (The U.S.)

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd (Japan)

• Corning Cable Systems LLC (The U.S.)

• Alcatel-Lucent SA (France)

• Hirose Electric Co. Ltd (Japan)

• Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

• Diamond SA (Switzerland)

• Arris Group Inc. (The U.S.)

• Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan)

• Amphenol Corporation (The U.S.)

• Sterlite Optical Technologies Limited (India)

• TE Connectivity Ltd.(Switzerland)

• ZTE Corporation (China)

• Ratioplast Electronics (Germany)

