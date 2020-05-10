Global Fire Extinguisher Market Industry Analysis and forecast 2018-2026

Global Fire Extinguisher Marketwas valued US$ 5 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach approximately US$ 8.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7 % during a forecast of 2018-2026.

Fire extinguisher is an dynamic fire safety equipment employed for extinguishing different classes of fires in emergency situations. Increase in construction activities for the development of new industrial plants, commercial centers, housing projects, and execution of stringent fire safety norms in various commercial, industrial, residential and public areas are two key factors driving the market growth. Fire insurance companies oblique their customers to install fire extinguishers for residential and commercial purposes.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13263

Fire Extinguisher Market

Based on product Fire Extinguisher market is segmented into portable and trolley-mounted fire fighting equipment. Portable fire extinguisher is expected to grow at a higher rate due to more effective for putting out fire, also requires less response time. On the other hand trolley-mounted fire fighting equipment finds major application in large industrial plants and warehouses.

Based on Extinguishing Agent Fire Extinguisher market is segmented into Dry Chemical, Foam, Carbon Dioxide, and Others. Out of these dry chemical segment holds more than half of the market share followed by CO2 and foam segment.

Based on End Use Fire Extinguisher market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, and Residential. Among these industrial segments constitute more than half share of market due to rapid industrialization. Residential and commercial segment are about witness growth as developing countries are investing heavily in new infrastructure.

Based on fire type fire extinguishing market is segmented into class A, class B, class C, class D, class E and class F. Different facilities will require specific extinguishers based on the types of combustible materials. Among these class A and class B leads the market which include fires involving solid materials such as wood, paper or textiles while class B includes fires involving flammable liquids such as petrol, diesel or oils.

Regionally Fire Extinguisher market is categorised into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America holds one third of the market share owing to the government regulations enacted about safety norms. Also high income countries are investing in order to bring modern improvement in the infrastructures. Asia Pacific are about emerge rapidly in a forecast period.

Keyplayer of fire extinguisher market includes Amerex Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Minimax, Britannia Fire Ltd., First Alert Inc., JL Industries, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG, Tyco Fire Protection Fire Type s, and Desautel.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13263

Scope of Fire Extinguisher Market Report:

Fire Extinguisher Market by Product Type:

• Portable Fire Extinguisher

• Trolley mounted

• Others

Fire Extinguisher Market by Extinguishing Agents Type:

• Dry Chemical

• Foam

• Carbon Dioxide

• Others

Fire Extinguisher Market by Fire Type:

• Class A

• Class B

• Class C

• Class D

• Class E

• Class F

Fire Extinguisher Market by End Use Type:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Fire Extinguisher Market by Region Type:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed In The Fire Extinguisher Market:

• Amerex Corporation

• BRK Electronics

• Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

• Nationwide Fire Extinguishers

• Ansul

• Badger fire extinguisher

• Kidde

• First alert

• Rusoh, Inc

• Kanexfire

• United Technologies Corporation

• JL Industries, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH & Co. KG

• Tyco Fire Protection Fire Type s

• Desautel

• Britannia Fire Ltd.

• Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• Schmitz

• Honeywell

• Tianguang

• Shanghai Jindun

• Jinquiangyu

• CFE

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Fire Extinguisher Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Fire Extinguisher Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Fire Extinguisher Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Fire Extinguisher Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fire Extinguisher Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Fire Extinguisher Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Fire Extinguisher by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Fire Extinguisher Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Fire Extinguisher Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Fire Extinguisher Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/fire-extinguisher-market/13263/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Lumawant Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com