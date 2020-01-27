Global Fire Suppression Market – Sector Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Fire Suppression Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, Sector-validated Market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Fire Suppression Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the Market segments and project the global Market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Fire Suppression Market.

An automatic fire suppression system can work without human intervention. Fire suppression systems are used to avoid the spread of fire in a building. Maximum fire suppression systems are static and are used to protect a building against destruction, certain systems are available for use in vehicles.

Technological developments and innovations in manufacture industry, growth policies, regulations, and government mandates, fast development in wireless technologies for fire detection and enlarged damage to human life are the major driving factors of the global fire suppression market.

The key restraints of this market are high installation and maintenance costs of fire suppression systems, the sudden failure of fire alarm systems and absence of integrity in system interfaces. Decreasing prices of oil & gas and integration of user interfaces with fire protection solutions are the major challenges for this market.

Development in HMI solutions, alterations in rules and mandatory standards and fast development of smoke detectors, along by IoT are generating many opportunities in the global fire suppression market.

The fire detectors and control panels are anticipated to raise at the highest rate during the forecast period because fire detectors and control panels play an essential part of fire protection. Fire detectors and control panels are specially used in homes for fire detection. The detector initiates the alarm and informs residents, giving them enough time to get to safety. An employed detector would diminish the chances of fatal fire accidents by 50%.

Gaseous suppression system is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to increase uses of these systems in data centers, industrial plants, healthcare offices, chemical storage facilities, museums, IT rooms, etc. Clean agent fire suppression systems use a gaseous agent rather than water to diffuse fires to reduce damage from a fire. These are available in diverse forms, such as carbon dioxide and FM 200. The gaseous suppression system is also known as a clean agent suppression system.

Oil & gas industry segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Fire breakouts in offshore oil platforms, oil pumping stations, refineries, gasoline storage tanks, compressor stations, gas processing plants, and liquefied natural gas receiving facilities could become uncontrollable due to severe environments and remote locations. Owing to these reason fire suppression systems are in high demand for installation in oil & gas to avoid such fire breakouts.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to the Increasing urbanization in this region has enlarged construction activities and rising demand for transportations systems and consumer gadget. The growth of the manufacturing base in Asian countries has also led to the development of the fire suppression market. Moreover, North America is the primary constructor of smartphones, PCs, tablets, and other devices due to this witness’s high demand for Fire Suppressions.

Scope of the Global Fire Suppression Market

Global Fire Suppression Market, by Product

• Fire Detectors & Control Panels

• Fire Sprinklers

• Nozzles

• Caps

• Control Heads

• Fire Suppressors

Global Fire Suppression Market, by Suppression Reagent

• Chemical

• Gaseous

• Water

• Foam

Global Fire Suppression Market, by Sector

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

Global Fire Suppression Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Fire Suppression Market

• Johnson Controls

• United Technologies

• Robert Bosch

• Siemens

• Halma

• Hochiki

• Firefly

• Honeywell

• Minimax Viking

• S&S Fire Suppression Systems

• Encore Fire Protection

• Noha Norway

• Sterling Safety Systems

• Fireprotec

