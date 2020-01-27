MARKET REPORT
Global Flat Carbon Steel Market :Rising End-Use Projects to Fuel market Demand
The global flat steel market is estimated to be extremely competitive due to the presence of several big and small firms operating regions as well as all over the world. The market is likely to experience a high rise in share owing to high production volume. Some of the key players leading the market are Essar, ArcelorMittal, Voestalpine Group, POSCO, Thyssenkrupp AG, JSW, and JFE Holdings. The firms are investing into merger and acquisitions as the key strategies to sustain their position in the market. MJoerover, in order to improve their regional presence, firms are also focusing on expanding product portfolios which has fueled the demand in flat steel market. Organizations are also concentrating on innovating the new process and also boosting existing ones so as to lessen the impact on the environment, reduce costs, and improve quality.
The global flat carbon steel market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In 2017, the market was valued at around worth of US$ 391.46 bn, as per recent report distributed by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Rising End-Use Projects to Fuel market Demand
In terms of product, the flat carbon steel market is classified into hot-rolled coils, plates, cold-rolled coils, pre-painted steel coils, galvanized coils, and tinplates. On the basis of revenue, hot-moved loops is an exceptionally lucrative segment of the flat carbon steel market. Among these hot-rolled sheets are best for electric machines and vehicles, inferable from their quality and sturdiness. Asia Pacific was the main market for flat carbon steel over the world in 2017. The regional flat carbon steel market is seeing huge development, because of growing demand for flat carbon steel from different end-use ventures in developing nations in the mentioned region.
Rise in the investments for infrastructure, heightened investment for infrastructure, and growth in population all over the world are central point driving the segment of building and construction of the flat carbon steel market. Developing imports of machines, for example, horticultural gear in developing nations, for example, Vietnam, India, and Thailand are fueling the demand for flat carbon steel in the segment of machinery manufacturing. Other application portions, for example, appliances, energy, and automobile and transport are additionally growing. The transportation sector is a noteworthy customer of flat carbon steel.
Volatility in Cost of Raw Material to Hamper Market Growth
Surging demand for flat carbon steel from marine, automobile, aviation, and railroads industry is foreseen to advance development of the global flat carbon steel market in future. In spite of the fact that utilization of flat carbon steel in the aviation area is low and the automobile segment is getting attracted toward utilization of more lightweight materials, the demand for flat carbon steel in marine and railroads segments is anticipated to stay high in the forthcoming years. The automobile division is seeing a rise in the demand for steel that can diminish weight of cars. This is another factor fueling the global flat carbon steel (FCS) market.
Fluctuating cost of raw material is foreseen to turn into a significant market restriction in the upcoming years. This volatility in the cost of raw material is foreseen to hold the entire industry under pressure in the forecast period.
Industrial Rubber Products Market :Rise in Demand from End Users to Boost the Market
The global industrial rubber products market players are expanding their portfolios across other countries to rise in the market. According a report by Transparency Market Research, the companies in the market are reducing their dependency on automotive sector. Manufacturers are shifting to synthetic rubber from natural rubber due to irregular supply and high price. Manufactures are engaging in research and development to cater the demands of their consumers. The major players have adopted various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, expansions, agreements, product launches and others so as to expand their horizon in the market. Some of the key players in the global industrial rubber products market are Yokohama Rubber CO., Ltd., Cooper Standard Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, Freudenberg Group, Continental AG, HEXPOL AB, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, NOK CORPORATION, Gates Corporation, Eaton, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, and Myers Industries, Inc.
The global industrial rubber products market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. According to product type, the global industrial rubber products market is leading by mechanical goods. It is dominating the market as it held 50% of the share in the market during 2016. It is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific among all other regions is leading the market. It held one third of the shares in market during 2016 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.
Rise in Demand from End Users to Boost the Market
The global industrial rubber products market is driven majorly by manufacturers of auto component and motor cycle output. The rise in demand from automotive industry is likely to fuel the market for industrial rubber products market during the forecast period. End users have also increased consumption of rubber products that has led to rise in demand of industrial rubber products. End users such as automotive industry, aerospace industry, energy industry, construction and infrastructure industry has shown significant rise in the demand of industrial rubber products market and is expected to keep rising in the coming years.
There has been increased consumption of battery and autonomous vehicle in the market which has propelled the rise of rubber products in the market. Demand for industrial rubber products are also driven by growth in construction and infrastructure market. Emerging economies have led to demand for industrial rubber products. Since natural rubber is abundantly available in the market, global industrial rubber product market can fulfil the demand of consumers in the market easily and cheaply.
Fluctuation in Prices to Hamper the Growth
The industrial rubber products market is expected to experience downfall in the market due to certain restrains. Rapid and unpredictable changes in the raw material supply is likely to hamper the growth of market in the coming years. Sudden crisis in the market for raw material causes market to suffer loss. There is also volatility in the prices of the rubber in the market. This is the major factor for restrain in the market. The fluctuation in prices leads to instability in the market. These factors are expected to affect the market growth during the forecast period.
Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly
Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Introduction
Demand for ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) is increasing due to their characteristics such as high temperature resistance and high mechanical strength. Ceramic matrix composites are composed of a ceramic fiber embedded in a ceramic matrix to produce a finished aerospace ceramic matrix composites part. These are sought after for applications with high thermal structural requirements. Recent advancements and developments in composite technology utilize fiber reinforced ceramic matrix composites that have tremendous positive effect on aviation. Aerospace ceramic matrix composites help meet demand for greater fuel efficiency in aviation propulsion.
Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Overview
Fiber reinforced ceramic matrix composites are advanced materials that are resistant to fatigue and corrosion and are lightweight in nature. Ceramic matrix composite provides high strength-to-weight & stiffness-to-weight ratios. This has resulted in shift of aerospace engineers and aircraft designers to ceramic matrix composite materials from other composite materials to make aircrafts much stronger, lighter and more fuel efficient.
Based on matrix, the aerospace polymer composites market is divided into carbon, silica carbide, alumina, and others. In terms of end-use, the aerospace ceramic matrix composites market is classified into aero-entry systems, ultrahigh temperature ceramic components, propulsion subsystems, high-temperature radiators, and others. Based on aircraft type, the aerospace ceramic matrix composites market includes general aviation, defense aircraft, space, and helicopters etc.
Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Market Trends & Developments
Recent advancements in ceramic matrix composites research to manufacture & design high performance aerospace ceramic matrix composites have helped overcome challenges presented by the complex designs of modern aircraft gas turbine engine systems. It is observed that large scale utilization of advanced ceramic matrix composites in R&D activities by major OEMs. Many OEMs have increase in funding by the governments to develop military fighter aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, satellites, launch vehicles, and missiles all around the world. This emphasizes the fact that growing potential of ceramic matrix composite materials for gas turbine engines and other aero-entry structural usage in aerospace industry. Domestic and international companies and federal governments are increasing investments in technology to manufacture aerospace ceramic matrix composites in the U.S and other countries. Industry leaders have announced significant investments in construction of new manufacturing facilities, employment, and purchase of capital equipment to ease aerospace ceramic matrix composites transition from R&D stage into commercial gas turbine engines. For example, in 2017, General Electric created jobs at a retooled facility in North Carolina in the U.S to produce aerospace ceramic matrix composites components for its new LEAP gas turbine engine. In the same year, the company had orders for more than 6,000 units.
Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, North America holds a large share of the global aerospace ceramic matrix composites market as it covers major aircraft fleet such as AIRBUS, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin across the globe. Rise in the number of fleet is projected to increase consumption of aerospace ceramic matrix composites. Asia Pacific and Europe hold large share of this market. Aerospace ceramic matrix composites market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to the expansion of aerospace industry in this region and increase in demand for manufacturing different types of aircraft in countries such as Indian and China. Markets in other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to account for smaller share of the global aerospace ceramic matrix composites market.
Aerospace Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: Key Players
The key players in global aerospace ceramic matrix composites market include, AIRBUS, BOEING, Hexcel Corporation, ATC Aerospace, and General Electrical
Digital Inspection Industry 2020 Market Manufacturers Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Research Report 2025
Digital Inspection Market report provides a complete and in-depth analysis of the industry. This is a detailed study which elucidates the upcoming factors, opportunities, and threats to the industry. The report further focuses on the top players of Digital Inspection market, the wide range of applications, product types, etc. The enhancement and growth of the market during the period of 2020-2025 are presented in this report.
The report includes executive summary, global economic outlook and overview section that provide a coherent analysis on the Digital Inspection market. Besides, the report in the market overview section delineates PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide thorough analysis on the market. The overview section further delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis that helps in revealing the competitive scenario with regards to Digital Inspection market revealing the probable scenario of the market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information.
It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Inspection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Digital Inspection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
Global Digital Inspection Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 92 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Digital Inspection Market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
At the same time, we classify different Digital Inspection based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Digital Inspection industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
Analysis of Digital Inspection Market Key Manufacturers:
- General Electric
- Mistras Group
- Olympus
- Hexagon
- Cognex
- Nikon
- Zetec
- Faro Technologies
- Basler
- Omron
- ….
Market Segment by Type:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Market Segment by Application:
- Manufacturing
- Electronics and Semiconductor
- Oil & Gas
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Energy and Power
- Public Infrastructure
- Food and Pharmaceuticals
- Others
The report strongly emphasizes prominent participants of the Digital Inspection Industry to provide a valuable source of guidance and direction to companies, executive officials, and potential investors interested in this market. The study focuses on significant factors relevant to industry participants such as manufacturing technology, latest advancements, product description, manufacturing capacities, sources of raw material, and profound business strategies.
Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Scope of the Report:
- 1. To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Digital Inspection market.
- 2. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Digital Inspection market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis.
- 3. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.
- 4. To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
- 5. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- 6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- 7. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Digital Inspection market.
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1 Industry Overview of Digital Inspection
2 Industry Chain Analysis of Digital Inspection
3 Manufacturing Technology of Digital Inspection
4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Digital Inspection
5 Global Productions, Revenue and Price Analysis of Digital Inspection by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications
6 Global and Major Regions Capacity, Production, Revenue and Growth Rate of Digital Inspection 2014-2019
7 Consumption Volumes, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis of Digital Inspection by Regions
8 Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Digital Inspection
9 Marketing Traders or Distributor Analysis of Digital Inspection
10 Global and Chinese Economic Impacts on Digital Inspection Industry
11 Development Trend Analysis of Digital Inspection
12 Contact information of Digital Inspection
13 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Digital Inspection
14 Conclusion of the Global Digital Inspection Industry 2020 Market Research Report
Continued…
