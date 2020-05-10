ENERGY
Global Flexible Display Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2016-2024)
Global Flexible Display Market is expected to grow from USD 3.67 Billion in 2015 to cross USD 21.95 Billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 39% between the forecast period of 2016 and 2024. The Flexible Display Market is segmented by technology, by the manufacturing process and by geography.
The flexible display technology offers various benefits, such as lightweight, flexibility, brightness, less power consumption, and shatter-proof outlook which evolve as the major driving force in the display market. The market for flexible displays is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. The Flexible Display Market has made mammoth strides on account of the presence of many global giants constantly investing in research and development to come up with more cutting-edge products. Such lament companies have not just invested in product development and launches, but also resorted to strategic collaborations, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to bolster their positions further.
The Asia-Pacific flexible display market is expected to show high growth in the future as top display manufacturers, such as Samsung, LG, Sony, AUO, and E Ink Holdings, are based in the region. Asia-Pacific also has the highest growth rate for many consumer products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs because of the presence of key manufacturers like Samsung, LG, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, and Acer Inc. in the region.
Top winning strategies like from recent product launch, current market trends, and other strategic initiatives are analyzed comprehensively. Estimations are calculated by considering trends of the market in 2016- 2017, and market scenario for analysis period 2016-2024. Top investment pockets are discussed for flexible display application market that gives market attractiveness and growth rate.
North America, which is home to many prominent manufacturers, is a leading region in the Flexible Display Market. Europe which is one of the main markets for semiconductors in the world is closely following North America. The Asia Pacific, powered primarily by China, India, and Japan, is however expected to outpace all others in terms of growth. APAC has approximately 2 billion users of smartphones and, the region is also home to some of the prominent manufacturers of OLED’s. The government of South Korea is encouraging the development of OLED supply chain and is contributing to support universities and research institutes.
Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with the dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Flexible Display Market outlook. The report encompasses the Flexible Display Market by different segments and region, providing the in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the Flexible Display Market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Flexible Display Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Flexible Display Market positioning of competitors.
Market Scope of the Global Flexible Display Market:
Global Flexible Display Market, by Technology
o LCD
o OLED
o EPD
o E-Paper
o Quantum Dots
Global Flexible Display Market, By Manufacturing Process
o Printing
o Vapor Deposition
Global Flexible Display Market, By Geography
o The Americas
o APAC
o EMEA
Global Flexible Display Market, By Application
o Smartphone
o Smartwatch
o Wearable
o TV
o Digital Signage
o PC Monitor
o Automotive
Key Players of the Global Flexible Display Market:
• Panasonic Corporation
• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
• Japan Display Inc.
• Osram Licht AG
• Pioneer Corporation
• LG Display Co. Ltd
• BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd
• Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
• AU Optronics Corp.
• Sharp Corporation
• Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
• Innolux Corporation
• Hannstar Display Corporation
• Ritek Corporation
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd
• TianMa Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
• Royole Corporation
• E Ink Holdings, Inc.
• Futaba Corporation
• UniPixel, Inc.
• Plastic Logic Germany
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Flexible Display Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/flexible-display-market/11113/
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Flexible Display Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Flexible Display Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Flexible Display Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Flexible Display Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Flexible Display Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Flexible Display Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Flexible Display Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Flexible Display by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Flexible Display Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Flexible Display Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Flexible Display Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
About Us:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact info:
Name : Lumawant Godage
Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
Email: [email protected]
Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908
Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com
Global Smart Pills Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Smart Pills Market was valued US$ 0.781 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.234 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.04 % during a forecast period.
The smart pills market is segmented into an application, target area, disease indication, end user, and region.
In terms of application, smart pills market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. Based on target area segment, smart pills market is classified into the esophagus, small intestine, large intestine, and stomach. Further disease indication, smart pills market is divided into esophageal diseases, small bowel diseases, colon diseases, and others. In terms of the end user, smart pills market is classified into the hospital, diagnostic center, and research institute.
Based on regions, the smart pills market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
In terms of application, capsule endoscopy accounted the largest share in terms of revenue due to the increased sophistication in endoscopy procedures is projected to propel the growth of the global capsule endoscopy market. Apart from this, patient monitoring segment is projected to upright an outstanding CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the target area, the small intestine target area accounted for the highest revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant increase in small intestinal disorders such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, and small bowel tumors.
The major driving factor of the smart pills market has increased the difficulty in endoscopy procedures, controlled drug delivery, easy remote patient monitoring scenario across the globe, patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, and rising prevalence of colon cancer.
Technological incompetence of capsule endoscopes, high costs, and fear among patients regarding swallowing a microchip are limiting the growth of the global smart pills market. Additionally, poor adaptation of technology is also the main factor that restrains the global smart pills market.
Technological advancements, such as microprocessors, micro-camera, micro-sensors, and others, are predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the future.
Geographically, The Asia Pacific market commanded the largest share of thel smart pills market due to the increasing reimbursements, training in endoscopes handling, and huge corporate investments in R&D in countries is driving the growth of the global smart pills market.
The key player operating in global smart pills market are Proteus Digital Health, HQ, Inc., CapsoVision, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Olympus Corporations, IntroMedic Co., Ltd, RF Co., Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Check-Cap, and Koninklijke Philips N.V
Scope of Global Smart Pills Market:
Global Smart Pills Market, by Application:
• Capsule Endoscopy
• Drug Delivery
• Patient Monitoring
Global Smart Pills Market, by Target Area:
• Esophagus
• Small Intestine
• Large Intestine
• Stomach
Global Smart Pills Market, by Disease Indication:
• Esophageal Diseases
• Small Bowel Diseases
• Colon Diseases
• Others
Global Smart Pills Market, by End User:
• Hospital
• Diagnostic Center
• Research Institute
Global Smart Pills Market, by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
The key player operating in Global Smart Pills Market:
• Proteus Digital Health
• HQ, Inc.
• CapsoVision, Inc.
• Medtronic Plc.
• Olympus Corporations
• IntroMedic Co.
• Ltd, RF Co.
• Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology
• Check-Cap
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Smart Pills Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-smart-pills-market/20942/
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Smart Pills Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Smart Pills Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Smart Pills Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Smart Pills Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Smart Pills Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Pills Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Smart Pills Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Pills by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Smart Pills Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Pills Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Pills Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)
Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % during the forecasting Period.
The Heavy-Duty Trucks market is segmented based on class, fuel, application, and geography. By class of the Heavy-Duty Trucks market is segmented into Class 5, Class 6, Class 7, and Class 8. By fuel, the market is segmented as diesel, natural gas, hybrid electric vehicle, and gasoline. By applications, the market is segmented as agriculture, logistics, construction, and mining. Logistics is the major segment where the Heavy-Duty Trucks are highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period.
Stringent government regulations pertaining to emission control with the need for replacing the old heavy-duty trucks will further boost the product sales. Customers rely on the core values of offering products with superior quality and environmental care along with safety. Products offering superior power required by the applications will drive the overall industry growth.Heavy-Duty Trucks Market
Rising domestic and international trading activities across the globe will primarily drive the heavy-duty trucks market size over the next eight years. Road and rail dominate the freight transport segment boosting the overall business growth. Increasing fleet size will support the logistics and construction sectors which in turn drive the heavy-duty trucks market share from 2017 to 2026. An upsurge in demand for heavy commercial vehicles used in mining and agricultural applications with enhanced transmission will positively influence the product penetration.
Bulking up of new orders and balance in inventory levels will support the growth till 2026. Geographically, Heavy-Duty Trucks market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be largest market for Heavy-Duty Trucks during the forecast period owing to the rising production across the region. In emerging economies including India and China.
Key player across the Heavy-Duty Trucks industry are Ford Motor Company, Toyota, Volvo, General Motors, Tata Motors, and Daimler. Use of common components across distinct brands and platforms will augment the industry size. The shift of production towards emerging countries offering production at low cost will enhance the heavy-duty trucks industry demand. Industry participants focus on geographical expansion for strengthening their foothold in the industry. Technological advancements, such as autonomous driving and telematic services, are observed as important strategies adopted for increasing the customer base and visibility. Technology solutions yield economic advantages and tend to be quickly adopted through new vehicle sales. Widespread fleet penetration in several industries will escalate the heavy-duty trucks demand over the forecast time span.
Scope of Heavy-Duty Trucks Market:
Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Class:
• Class 5
• Class 6
• Class 7
• Class 8
Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Fuel:
• Diesel
• Natural Gas
• Hybrid Electric Vehicle
• Gasoline
Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Application:
• Agriculture
• Logistics
• Construction
• Mining
Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players Operated in Market:
• Ford Motor Company
• Toyota
• Volvo
• General Motors
• Tata Motors
• Daimler
• Volkswagen
• FCA
• Navistar
• FAW Group
• Peterbilt
• ISUZU Motors
• Ashok Leyland
• Freightliner
• PACCAR
• Scania
• MAN
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Heavy-Duty Trucks Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Heavy-Duty Trucks Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Trucks Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Heavy-Duty Trucks Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Heavy-Duty Trucks by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Heavy-Duty Trucks Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/heavy-duty-trucks-market/12169/
Global Automotive HVAC Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)
Global Automotive HVAC Market is expected to reach 37.7 Billion by 2026 from 17.7 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 8.76%.
The Automotive HVAC market is segmented based on technology, application, and geography. By technology segment, the market is segmented into manual and automatic. By applications, the market is segmented as heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and passenger cars. Passenger cars automotive HVAC dominates the market in 2017. This is mainly driven by rising passenger vehicle demand coupled with increasing luxury vehicle sales on an international scale. Acceptance of electric or hybrid vehicle is also anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period. Refining road infrastructure and growing personnel mobility need considering growing urbanization are also among key growth drivers.
The growing throwaway income levels and rising vehicle production is expected to drive the automotive HVAC market size in the forecast period. Customers demand more ease, luxury, and features in the standard car due to the substantial quantity of time spent on personal vehicles. This is also expected to drive the HVAC system demand.
Automotive HVAC market share growth is extremely reliant on vehicle sales. R&D is expected to improve players’ product contribution and increase technological capabilities such as reduction in size and weight. An enhanced standard of living and rising demand for energy proficiency is also expected to drive the demand. This can be attributed to the substantial amount of hard work undertaken by companies and regulatory authorities.
Geographically, the Automotive HVAC market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America automotive HVAC market share witnessed the highest rate in 2017. This is mainly attributed to rising automotive production coupled with increasing penetration of premium vehicles in the region. Government initiatives to control energy consumption are expected to drive eco-friendly technology demand in the U.S. over the forecast period.
Key player across the Automotive HVAC industry are Denso Corporation, Mahle Group, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Keihin Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Sanden Holdings Corporation, Japan Climate System Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, and Hanon Systems. Competitors in the industry exercise high degree of revolution to provide single solutions to present and potential customers. Automakers continuously assess suppliers based on design capability, price, timeliness of delivery, customer service, product quality, financial viability, innovation, and overall management.
The Scope of Report Automotive HVAC Market:
Global Automotive HVAC Market, by Application:
• Passenger Cars
• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
Global Automotive HVAC Market, by Technology:
• Manual
• Automatic
Global Automotive HVAC Market, by Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Players, Global Automotive HVAC Market:
• Denso Corporation
• Mahle Group
• Valeo
• Hanon Systems
• Calsonic Kansei Corporation
• Keihin Corporation
• Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd
• Sanden Holdings Corporation
• Japan Climate System Corporation
• MAHLE GmbH
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Automotive HVAC Market Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Automotive HVAC Market Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Automotive HVAC Market Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Automotive HVAC Market Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Automotive HVAC Market Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive HVAC Market Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Automotive HVAC Market Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive HVAC Market by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Automotive HVAC Market Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive HVAC Market Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive HVAC Market Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive HVAC Market Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-hvac-market/13181/
