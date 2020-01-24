MARKET REPORT
Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope
Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Outlook provides thoughtful analysis of current issues facing the industry, along with current facts and statistics about the production and application in Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market.. The Flexible Elastomeric Foam market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.
List of key players profiled in the Flexible Elastomeric Foam market research report:
Armacell
K-FLEX
Zotefoams
Kaimann
Aeroflex USA
Union Foam
Thermaflex
Durkee
Huamei
NMC
The global Flexible Elastomeric Foam market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:
NBR Based Elastomeric Foam
EPDM Based Elastomeric Foam
Chloroprene Based Elastomeric Foam
By application, Flexible Elastomeric Foam industry categorized according to following:
HVAC
Plumbing
Refrigeration
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).
Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Flexible Elastomeric Foam market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Flexible Elastomeric Foam. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market Report:
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Flexible Elastomeric Foam market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
The Flexible Elastomeric Foam market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Flexible Elastomeric Foam industry.
MARKET REPORT
Sweet Potato Market accounted for US$ 48,628.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 58,470.0 Mn by 2027
There were several other sweet potato products such as waffles, crisps, puffs, sticks, loafs, and bars, launched in 2018. Thus, the rising inclination toward plant-based products and growing use of sweet potatoes in various products is expected to boost the sweet potato market over the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global sweet potato market. The production and consumption rate of sweet potato is expanding rapidly with China and Rest of APAC being the major markets for the sweet potato industry. The Asia Pacific has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of sweet potato. Sweet potato production has significantly contributed to national economies across the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by the presence of players such as Dole Food Company INC. , H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC. , Lamb Weston Holdings, INC., Nash Produce, The J. R. Simplot Company, among others.
Company Profiles
- AV Thomas Produce
- Dole Food Company Inc.
- Ham Farms
- Jackson Farming Company
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
- McCain Foods Limited
- Nash Produce
- Simplot Food Group
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Yantai China Pet Foods Co., Ltd
The consumption of sweet potato is increasing as it offers various health advantages. The food and beverage companies located in North America and Europe have developed innovative sweet potato products having a great combination of taste and nutrition. The food and beverage producers are continuously trying to bring in more innovative products with familiar ingredients to gain traction among health-conscious consumers. The primary concern for North America and Europe is the shortage in the production of sweet potato. The low pricing is one of the main reason for the small production of sweet potato in North America. Uncertain climatic conditions is another reason that has attributed to the low production of sweet potatoes in North America and Egypt. The recent hurricanes and heavy rainfalls in 2018 in the US had been a significant factor that destroyed the total sweet potatoes cultivated in that season. There has been an increasing demand for sweet potatoes in North America that has created a vast opportunity for the farmers in the Middle East and Africa to export their crop to this region.
The manufacturers in the food and beverage industry are focusing on the key market trends and consumer requirements to develop innovative products and increase the sales of their entire product line. Therefore, in the past few years, several companies have launched innovative sweet potato products that offer healthy options to the consumers. In 2018, Starbucks Japan launched a limited edition crispy sweet potato frappuccino and latte, while the Campbell Soup Company launched a new vegan sweet potato juice drink to meet the growing demand for the plant-based products.
On the basis of form, the global sweet potato market has been segmented into whole product, paste and flour. Under the form segment, the whole product market led the global sweet potato market. Moreover, the flour segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. As a whole product, sweet potato has been cultivated for more than 8000 years. The sweet potatoes serve to be a rich source for starch, fibers and nutrients such as vitamin A. The low fructose content of sweet potato has been implemented its application in the beverages industries and is also used as an alternative for brown sugar in various juice concentrates. The sweet potato is available in multiple colors such as brown, orange and purple. The distinct color of the sweet potato makes it a suitable option to be used in various dairy formulations such as cheese and butter. This further boost the overall sweet potato market globally.
The global sweet potato market by the type has been segmented into fresh, frozen, dried and others. The fresh type segment accounted for the largest share in the global sweet potato market. The fresh sweet potatoes are the ones that are picked right away from the farms. The fresh sweet potatoes are unadulterated with any kinds of preservatives or fertilizers. They are highly rich in fibers, starch and vitamin A. the organic sweet potatoes are not considered to be fresh as they are adulterated using various preservatives and fertilizers. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the sweet potato market over the forecast period.
MARKET REPORT
Dried Tart Cherry Market accounted for US$ 211.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 313.0 Mn by 2027
Tart cherries help to lower down the blood pressure, modulates blood glucose, improves cognitive function, provides protection against oxidative stress, and regulates sleep patterns. Therefore, growing health concerns and rising focus towards health have led to the growth of the dried tart cherry market.
The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global dried tart cherry market. The European, dried tart cherry market is primarily being driven by the growing demands for convenience food products. These countries are witnessing an upsurge in the demand from the food & beverage industry, which provides ample opportunities for the key dried tart cherry market players. In Europe, the morello type of tart cherry is highly preferred by the consumers. Moreover, several tart cherries producing regions are dominating the overall consumption and production patterns of the fruit, which includes Turkey, Hungary, and Ukraine, amongst others. These factors have led to the growth of the dried tart cherry market in the Europe region.
Company Profiles
- Cherry Central
- CherryActive Australia.
- Cherryvite Ltd
- Enko Meyve Orman Ürünleri San
- Fruit d’Or
- Graceland Fruit, Inc.
- Payson Fruit Growers
- Royal Ridge Fruits
- Shoreline Fruit
- Smeltzer Orchard Company, LLC
Tart cherries or dwarf cherry are perceived to be one of the ‘super fruit’ which can retain their health properties and essential nature, even when subjected to the drying process. These cherries are known to be a good source of polyphenols and vitamin C, which exhibits antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The fruit of the cherry is considered to be nutrient-dense food that has relatively low caloric content and substantial amounts of nutrients and bioactive food components such as carotenoids, vitamin C, fiber, polyphenols, and potassium. The fruit and stem of the tart cherry help to produce medicine and food.
Growing demand for organic form of dried tart cherry will create growth opportunities for the global dried tart cherry market The organic form of tart cherry allows retention of essential nutrients without hampering the nutritional aspect of the product. Rising inclination of people toward these organic forms of the tart cherry has encouraged the manufacturers to invest heavily in products containing the same as one of their primary constituents. Growing population demanding more healthy food options along with rising disposable income has fueled the demand for organic form of the dried tart cherry. Moreover, consumers spending on organic food products has been increased consecutively in years.
On the basis of the product type, the global dried tart cherry market has been segmented into the freeze-dried, sun-dried, infused-dried, and other types of dried cherries. Under the product type segment, the freeze-dried market led the global dried tart cherry market. The freeze-drying process used to dry up tart cherries allows the removal of water content, along with retaining the nutrient levels and intense flavor. Besides maintaining the freshness and authentic taste, the mechanism of freeze-dried eliminates the requirement of adding sugars or preservatives in tart cherries.
Moreover, the freeze-dried tart cherries are excellent source of vitamins A and C, which enhances the nutritional value of the cherries. They taste just like the original cherries and can be rehydrated by keeping or soaking them in water. The process of freeze-drying are increasingly being adopted across the world owing to retention of health benefits and physical properties of the products after drying.
MARKET REPORT
Dried Cranberry Market accounted for US$ 170.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027
These essential fatty acids help in keeping the skin moisture barrier intact, locking in hydration, and keeping out environmental irritants. By keeping skin plump and hydrated, cranberry is very effective for rough, dry, and aging skin. These factors are propelling the demand for dried cranberry in the cosmetic industry and propel the overall growth of the global dried cranberry market.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global dried cranberry market. The growth of the dried cranberry market in this region is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of dried cranberry among consumers. Moreover, the growing demand for natural products in the food and cosmetic industries is further projected to boost the demand for dried cranberry market in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the largest producer and exporter of fresh and processed cranberries worldwide. The dried cranberries produced in this region are mainly exported to European and Asia countries. These factors are driving the dried cranberry market in the North America region. Various domestic and multinational companies have a strong foothold in the North American dried cranberry market. Some of the key players operating in the North America dried cranberry market are Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., and Ocean Spray, among others.
Company Profiles
- Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc.
- Decas Cranberry Products, Inc.
- Fruit d’Or
- Graceland Fruit Inc.
- Honestly Cranberry
- Mariana Packaging Company
- Meduri Farms Inc.
- Ocean Spray
- Wetherby Cranberry Company
- Wonderland Foods
In addition to the food & beverages industry, dried cranberries are also being used in the cosmetics industry. Nevertheless, the industry is witnessing a major shift toward producing natural skincare products. The cosmetics products incorporated with dried cranberries are gaining popularity. Cranberries in dried form can be added to various cosmetic products. Studies show that cranberries have one of the highest concentrations of antioxidants of any fruit or vegetable, outranking staple super food such as strawberries, spinach, and broccoli. They are a rich source of additional vitamins and nutrients, such as Vitamins C, E, and K, as well as manganese and fiber.
As a good source of essential fatty acids, dried cranberries are often used in beauty and skincare products to treat dryness, boost radiance, and improve the look of elasticity. Cranberries contains a perfect ratio of omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids that enables effortless absorption of the cosmetics containing these fruits by the skin, allowing its antioxidants to penetrate more deeply and hydrate the skin.
Dried cranberries are gaining popularity as a healthful food in various developed and developing countries. Cranberries offer a range of health benefits. Cranberries and the products derived from them, such as dried cranberries, are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin K as well as low in calories. They contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), which is an antioxidant that helps prevent a range of diseases. Vitamin E in the dried cranberries is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is involved in immune function. It prevents or delays the chronic diseases associated with free radicals, such as heart disease, cancer, cataracts, Alzheimer’s, and arthritis. Historically, cranberries were used by Native Americans as a treatment for bladder and kidney diseases. The fruit is best known for its role in preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs), specifically for those with recurrent infections. Therefore, increasing health benefits of dried cranberries is projected to boost the growth of dried cranberry market.
Based on product type, the global dried cranberry market has been segmented into freeze dried, sun dried, infused dried, and others. Under the product type segment, the freeze dried segment led the global dried cranberry market. Moreover, the infused dried segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. The infused dried method improves the preservation ability and shelf life of the dried cranberries. The infused drying process involves soaking fresh cranberries in media such as sugar. Heat is applied to allow the water to migrate out and the medium to set in. The infused dried cranberries have a shelf life of 12 months. During the process of infusion, disaccharides of the sugar syrup are turned into healthy and natural monosaccharides or fructose (the fruit sugar), which increases the natural qualities of the fruit. These factors are projected to boost the demand for infused dried cranberries market over the forecast period.
The global dried cranberry market by end use has been segmented into bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages, cereal & snack bars, and others. The dried cranberry market for the cereal & snack bars is projected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Cereals and snacks enrich with high nutritional value, and fruity taste is gaining popularity globally.
Moreover, they are easy to carry and are quick solutions for a snack. Cranberries serve as a source of energy, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. There are bars that claim to help to slim, high protein powerhouses and filling fiber. These are popular among fitness enthusiasts, swimmers and triathletes have high energy demands requiring a mix of carbohydrates, protein, and fiber. The nutritional snack bars are used among them for a quick supply of energy. Many players are adding dried cranberries into the snack bar to enhance the snack bars’ nutritional value. These factors are boosting the dried cranberry market and provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the dried cranberry market.
