Global Market
Global Flooring Market to Reach USD 343.6 Billion by 2024 | Interface, Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Metroflor Corporation, Engineered Floors LLC, Says FSR
Flooring Market: Summary
The Global Flooring Market is estimated to reach USD 343.6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.2%, Predicts Forencis Research (FSR).Flooring represents an important part of any infrastructure. It can be termed as the covering over the floor, which provides cleaner, smoother, and durable surface. Flooring not only impart protection to the surface through covering, but can also give better aesthetic appeal of the room or the area of use. Various types of flooring can be done over a surface depending upon the purposes such as wood flooring, vinyl flooring, stone and marble flooring, tile flooring, asphalt flooring, and mud flooring Due to various advantages and wide range of flooring available, it is extensively used in residential, commercial and industrial sector.
Flooring Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Ongoing Construction Activities Across Residential and Non Residential Sector
The flooring market is mainly driven in past few years owing to the rising count of the construction projects for development and boosting the infrastructural growth across both developing and developed economies. As per the report published by Oxford Economics, the global construction volume is likely to grow by 85% at the end of the year 2030. Globally, with the rising need for better and more sustainable infrastructure, there exist the higher requirement for the new construction, which gives further opportunities for new construction projects. Also, the continuous renovation and refurbishment activities by the potential customers is also expected to increase the demand for flooring during forecast period.
Growing Global Population, Rise in Per Capita Income Along with Betterment in Living Standard
With the growing global population at the alarming rate, the demand for construction is on peak. The growing population worldwide in combination with the rise in disposable income of the potential customer is fueling the demand for flooring uphill. To drag this further, the increase in the standard of living owing to high per capita income, has created higher demand for different types of flooring. Also, increasing migration of the population from the rural and sub-urban areas to the urban regions has also created higher demand for more residential apartments in the urban areas, which is expected to push the demand for flooring.
Market Restraints:
High Raw Material Prices
The growth of the global flooring market is mainly hampered by the high prices of the raw materials. With the volatile raw material cost, higher pressure is exhibited in the tariffs and margins for flooring materials and ultimately impacts the market demand. Also, the hike in the polymer cost along with the oil prices affects the manufacturers along with the suppliers, leading to the cost increase on the year on year basis.
Flooring Market: Key Segments
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global flooring market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into: Tiles Flooring, Wood and Laminate Flooring, Mosaic Flooring, Stone Flooring, Carpet Flooring, andOthers
- By application, the market is segmented into: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, andOthers
- On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America with individual country-level analysis.
Flooring Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Flooring Market, by Type
- Tiles Flooring
- Wood and Laminate Flooring
- Mosaic Flooring
- Stone Flooring
- Carpet Flooring
- Others
Flooring Market, by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
Flooring Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Global Flow Meters Market Top Key Players Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co. Hitachi, Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. Says FSR
Flow Meters Market: Summary
The Global Flow Meters Market is estimated to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2 %. Measurement of flow of liquids or gases plays a pivotal role in the industrial plants or facilities, as it is directly linked efficient functioning of industrial processes. To carry out flow measurements, flow meters are generally used. Flow meters can be referred to the devices, which act as an integral tool for measuring the flow of the liquid or gases in an open or closed duct. Alternatively, flow meters are also known as flow gauge, flow sensor, flow indicator, and liquid meter. Flow meters provide accurate flow measurement for any individual flow measuring application. Broad range of flowmeters are used in various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and food & beverage among others.
Flow Meters Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand of Flow Meters from End-Use Industries
The demand for flow meters across end-use industries is growing at a significant pace, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In oil and gas sector, the demand for flow meters is rising owing to the higher demand for oil & gas production worldwide. Also, higher ability to offer more accurate flow measurement under various temperature range is promoting its rapid adoption in oil and gas sector. Increasing focus towards reducing the overall costs, carbon footprint with overall process optimization are some of the factors responsible for the demand of flow meters across food & beverage, chemicals and similar other industries.
Rising Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters
Intelligent flow meters offer better ability for monitoring and controlling the liquid/gas flowage. They achieve this through the usage of smart technologies such as Bluetooth, Ethernet I/P, Wireless LAN, I/O Link and M-Bus. Higher accuracy and reliable results are required in industrial applications to carry out the processes more efficiently. Owing to this, demand for the intelligent flow meters is expected to grow across the chemical and water treatment application areas. The rising demand for intelligent flow meter owing to its accurate and precise flow measurement is another factor driving the growth of the flow meter market.
Market Restraints:
High Maintenance Cost Owing to Harsh Work Environment
Flow meters perform crucial work under extreme conditions, resulting into higher wear and tear. Due to this, it requires high maintenance in order to boost its shelf life and efficiency. Some of the prominent factors leading to high maintenance includes, disturbed flow of the liquids or gases, high turndowns, wet gas, and abrasive fluids. Due to this, routine maintenance of the flow meters is required which sum ups the total maintenance cost. Hence, high maintenance requirements act as a restraining factor for the growth of the flowmeter market during the forecast period.
Flow Meters Market: Key Segments
-
- Key Segments by Type: Turbine Flow Meter, Metal Tube Rotameter, Mass Flow Meter, Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Venturi Meter, Orifice Meter, Ultrasonic Flow Meter, Vortex Flow Meter andOthers
- Key Segments by End-User: Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Food and Beverage, Wastewater and Biogas, Chemicals, Pulp and Paper andOthers
- Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Flow Meters Market: Report Scope
The report on the Flow Meter Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.
Flow Meters Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Flow Meters Market, by Type
-
- Turbine Flow Meter
- Metal Tube Rotameter
- Mass Flow Meter
- Differential Pressure Flow Meter
- Venturi Meter
- Orifice Meter
- Ultrasonic Flow Meter
- Vortex Flow Meter
- Others
Flow Meters Market, by End User
-
- Oil and Gas
- Power and Utility
- Food and Beverage
- Waste Water and Biogas
- Chemicals
- Pulp and Paper
- Others
Flow Meters Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
-
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
-
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
-
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
-
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
-
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market to Reach USD 16.1 Billion | Alphabet Inc. (Google), Facebook, Says FSR
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Summary
The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to reach USD 16.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28.3 %.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a machine which has capability of problem solving, critical thinking, reasoning and other such attributes based on data captured. This data becomes a training platform for the AI machine. For further decision making process, this past data can be utilize for solving the technical problems.AI is a rapidly evolving technology and mobile artificial intelligence is one such evolution. Mobile artificial intelligence helps in a making smart devices cleverer by providing advanced hardware and software for better decision making and efficient operation of devices. Mobile artificial intelligence is created for better end user functioning and surrounding through on-device processing and reshaping the user experiences.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Demand of AI in Diversified Applications
With the help of emerging technologies, AI and smart devices is operated more efficiently, fast, and smoothly in every domain than before. AI may become potential competitive advantage across most of the domains and economy. Increasing demand for AI based processors in mobile devices is also fueling the growth of AI during the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
- High Initial and Maintenance Cost
The cost of mobile artificial intelligence is high compared to existing hardware and software. Advanced set of components is required for mobile AI. However, it consists of complex operations procedures which may require more cost as compare with traditional methodology. Also these advance components require maintenance and installation cost which can be add more cost to the manufacturer. Hence, this factor will be restraining the market growth.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Segments
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Mobile artificial intelligence market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.
- Segmentation by Component comprises of: Hardware, Software andServices
- Segmentation by Process Technology comprises of:28 nm, 7nm, 5nm and Others
- Segmentation by Application comprises of: Smartphone, Industrial Internet of Things, Automotive, Drones, AR/VRand
- Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Segments
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Mobile artificial intelligence market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.
- Segmentation by Component comprises of: Hardware, Software andServices
- Segmentation by Process Technology comprises of:28 nm, 7nm, 5nm and Others
- Segmentation by Application comprises of: Smartphone, Industrial Internet of Things, Automotive, Drones, AR/VRand
- Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.
Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Components
Hardware
- Processor
- Central Processing Unit (CPU)
- Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
- Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
- Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)
- Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)
- Memory
- Sensor
- Others
Software
- Software Tool
- Platform
Services
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Process Technology
- 28 nm
- 7nm
- 5nm
- Others
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Application
- Smartphone
- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Automotive
- Drones
- AR/VR
- Others
Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Global Market
Global Precast Concrete Market to Reach USD 101.6 Billion in 2024 – LafargeHolcim Ltd, Elematic Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.,
Precast Concrete Market: Summary
The Global Precast Concrete Market is estimated to reach USD 101.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growth of the precast concrete Market is mainly attributed to the growing construction sector, which is an immediate outcome of the growing global population, rising per capita income, increasing urbanization and standard of living. However, higher initial investment required for the precast structure is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.
Precast Concrete is the modern construction product, which is casted and cured in the controlled way with the help of the molds, away from the actual construction site. Precast concrete structures are relatively inexpensive, durable with low maintenance and is easy to install. Due to this, it is widely used in residential and non-residential construction for constructing walls, panels, columns, beams, parking lots, and many other structures.
Some key players of the market LafargeHolcim Ltd, Elematic Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Tindall Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Balfour Beatty plc, Laing O’Rourke, Skanska AB and CRH plc among others.
Precast Concrete Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Precast Concrete market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into parking lots, foundations, bridges, walls, culverts, staircase, floors and paving slabs and others.
- By end-user, the Precast Concrete market is segmented intoresidential buildings, commercial buildings, institutional buildings, public infrastructure, industrial buildings.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such asNorth America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Precast Concrete Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Precast Concrete Market, by Structure
- Parking Lots
- Foundations
- Bridges
- Walls
- Culverts
- Staircase
- Floors and Paving Slabs
- Others
Precast Concrete Market, by End User
- Residential Buildings
- Commercial Buildings
- Institutional Buildings
- Public Infrastructure
- Industrial Buildings
Precast Concrete Market, by Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
