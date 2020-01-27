Global Flooring Market to Reach USD 343.6 Billion by 2024 | Interface, Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Metroflor Corporation, Engineered Floors LLC, Says FSR

Flooring Market: Summary

The Global Flooring Market is estimated to reach USD 343.6 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.2%

Flooring represents an important part of any infrastructure. It can be termed as the covering over the floor, which provides cleaner, smoother, and durable surface. Flooring not only impart protection to the surface through covering, but can also give better aesthetic appeal of the room or the area of use. Various types of flooring can be done over a surface depending upon the purposes such as wood flooring, vinyl flooring, stone and marble flooring, tile flooring, asphalt flooring, and mud flooring Due to various advantages and wide range of flooring available, it is extensively used in residential, commercial and industrial sector.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Flooring Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flooring-market-sample-pdf/

Flooring Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Ongoing Construction Activities Across Residential and Non Residential Sector

The flooring market is mainly driven in past few years owing to the rising count of the construction projects for development and boosting the infrastructural growth across both developing and developed economies. As per the report published by Oxford Economics, the global construction volume is likely to grow by 85% at the end of the year 2030. Globally, with the rising need for better and more sustainable infrastructure, there exist the higher requirement for the new construction, which gives further opportunities for new construction projects. Also, the continuous renovation and refurbishment activities by the potential customers is also expected to increase the demand for flooring during forecast period.

Growing Global Population, Rise in Per Capita Income Along with Betterment in Living Standard

With the growing global population at the alarming rate, the demand for construction is on peak. The growing population worldwide in combination with the rise in disposable income of the potential customer is fueling the demand for flooring uphill. To drag this further, the increase in the standard of living owing to high per capita income, has created higher demand for different types of flooring. Also, increasing migration of the population from the rural and sub-urban areas to the urban regions has also created higher demand for more residential apartments in the urban areas, which is expected to push the demand for flooring.

Market Restraints:

High Raw Material Prices

The growth of the global flooring market is mainly hampered by the high prices of the raw materials. With the volatile raw material cost, higher pressure is exhibited in the tariffs and margins for flooring materials and ultimately impacts the market demand. Also, the hike in the polymer cost along with the oil prices affects the manufacturers along with the suppliers, leading to the cost increase on the year on year basis.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Flooring Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flooring-market-request-methodology/

Flooring Market: Key Segments

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global flooring market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into: Tiles Flooring, Wood and Laminate Flooring, Mosaic Flooring, Stone Flooring, Carpet Flooring, and Others

and By application, the market is segmented into: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others

and On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, andSouth America with individual country-level analysis.

Consult With an Analyst of Global Flooring Market for More Information @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flooring-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Flooring Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Flooring Market, by Type

Tiles Flooring

Wood and Laminate Flooring

Mosaic Flooring

Stone Flooring

Carpet Flooring

Others

Flooring Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Flooring Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Purchase Global Flooring Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flooring-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com