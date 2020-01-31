Industry Growth
Global Flow Meter Market Size Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2024
As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flow Meter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global flow meter market size reached US$ 6.4 Billion in 2018. Flow meters, also known as flow indicators, are electronic devices that are utilized for measuring and controlling linear, nonlinear, volumetric or mass flow rate of a liquid, gas or vapor. Most of these meters work by forcing the flow through a confined space and analyzing different properties, such as pressure, temperature, density, viscosity, and change in the kinetic energy, for determining the flow rate of the fluid. As a result, they are widely employed across the globe to compute flare management in refineries, household utility consumption, and measure the flow of oil, fuel, water, paint as well as chemicals.
Global Flow Meter Market Trends:
Flow meters are gaining traction in various end-use industries such as gas, water, HVAC, automotive, petroleum, food processing, and pulp and paper. The installation of flow meters aids in analyzing incurred cost, minimizing energy wastes and taking effective measures to save energy. Apart from this, governments in several countries are undertaking initiatives and introducing regulations to help conserve energy, thereby boosting the overall sales of flow meters. Moreover, manufacturers are launching innovative flow meters by incorporating the latest technologies to improve their functionality. For instance, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) has resulted in the advent of smart flow rate measurement solutions. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 9.6 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 6.8% during 2019-2024.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type
1. Analog Flow Meter
2. Smart Flow Meter
Based on the product type, the market has been bifurcated into analog and smart flow meters. At present, analog flow meters represent the most popular product type, holding the majority of the market share.
Breakup by Application
1. Residential
2. Industrial
3. Commercial
On the basis of the application, the market has been classified into the residential, industrial and commercial sectors. Amongst these, the residential sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market.
Breakup by Region
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Middle East and Africa
5. Latin America
Region-wise, North America represents the largest market for flow meters around the world. Other major markets include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
Imports and Exports
1. Imports by Major Countries
2. Exports by Major Countries
On assessing the import and export scenario of the market, it has been found that the United States and Germany are the biggest importer and exporter of flow meters, respectively.
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined. Some of the key players operating in the industry include ABB Group, Emerson Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Saison Information System Co., Ltd.
Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market 2020- 2028 : Industry Insights by Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast
The total information and communication technology goods (including computers, peripheral devices, communication and consumer electronic components among other IT goods) exports registered a growth rate of 11.5% in 2017 as against 10.5% in 2012.
CRIFAX added a report on ‘Global Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market, 2020-2028’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.
The emergence of new technological innovations including recent technologies such as DDI (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) finding their usage across both industrial and residential applications and rapid pace of Fiber Optics Gyroscope taking place across various industries is estimated to drive the growth of the global Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market over the forecast period (2019-2027). The manufacturing industries are predicted to invest about USD 340 billion on Fiber Optics Gyroscope in 2019. Investments in robotics, autonomous and freight operations are estimated to generate revenues of USD 128 billion in the same year. With transformation of business models happening on account of emergence of AI, IoT and Robotics, the global Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market is estimated to observe significant growth over the next 6-7 years.
The introduction of 5G network is anticipated to provide various business opportunities as well as tap additional sources of revenue for the telecom industries, on account of increase in speed and responsiveness of the wireless networks.
With growing demand for mobile data along with increased video streaming services, the adoption of 5G services in North America is estimated to cross 45% by 2023. The rollout of 5G network combined with IoT connectivity which includes connected cars, connected homes or connected cities is predicted to change the way the telecom operators perform their tasks. United Nations Conference on Trade & Development (UNCTAD) in its report stated that the percentage of total information and communication technology goods (including computers, peripheral devices, communication and consumer electronic components among other IT goods) exports had grown from 10.5% in 2012 to 11.5% in 2017. As of 2017, Hong Kong held the largest share of 51.7% in ICT goods exports among four nations, which was followed by Philippines (35.9%), Singapore (32%) and Malaysia (31%).Moreover, growth of the global economy along with several efforts taken by countries such as China, Japan, United States of America, Germany, Netherlands, Korea and other ICT goods exporting nations is anticipated to aid the growth of the IT and Telecom sector.To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the global Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.
Magnificent Approach on Absence Management Software Market 2020 report by top Companies: Kronos, Ultimate Software, Oracle, Zoho, ADP, Replicon, WorkForce Software, Presagi
Global Magnificent Approach on Absence Management Software Market Research Report 2019-2026
The Magnificent Approach on Absence Management Software Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Magnificent Approach on Absence Management Software industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Magnificent Approach on Absence Management Software market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Magnificent Approach on Absence Management Software Industry analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Top Key players covered @ Kronos, Ultimate Software, Oracle, Zoho, ADP, Replicon, WorkForce Software, Presagia, Payworks, Raet, LeaveBoard, AbsenceSoft, Activ Absence, Capterra, BotMyWork, WhosOffice, Personio
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
This report studies the Magnificent Approach on Absence Management Software Market size by players, regions, types and end industries, history data 2012-2019 and forecast data 2019-2026; this report also studies the market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Home Energy Management Systems Market 2020 business opportunities, current trends, market challenges, global industry analysis by 2026 by Cisco,Honeywell,Panasonic,Schneider Electric,Allure Energy,C3 IoT,Capgemini,GE Appliances and Lighting
Global Home Energy Management Systems Market Professional Survey Report 2019
This report provides in depth study of “Home Energy Management Systems Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Home Energy Management Systems Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Global Home Energy Management Systems Market Research Reports provides information regarding market trends, competitive landscape, market analysis, cost structure, capacity, revenue, gross profit, business distribution and forecast 2024.
The key manufacturers covered in this report are Cisco,Honeywell,Panasonic,Schneider Electric,Allure Energy,C3 IoT,Capgemini,GE Appliances and Lighting,Hitachi,Intel,Johnson Controls,Liricco Technology,Siemens,SmartThings,Toshiba
This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Home Energy Management Systems market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Home Energy Management Systems industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.
The Global Home Energy Management Systems market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Home Energy Management Systems market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
In addition to this, regional analysis is conducted to identify the leading region and calculate its share in the global Home Energy Management Systems market. Various factors positively impacting the growth of the Home Energy Management Systems market in the leading region are also discussed in the report. The global Home Energy Management Systems market is also segmented on the basis of types, end users, geography and other segments.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Home Energy Management Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Home Energy Management Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Home Energy Management Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Home Energy Management Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Home Energy Management Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
