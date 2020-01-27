Global Flow Meters Market Size, Share, Trends, Price and Growth by 2024

Flow Meters Market: Summary

The Global Flow Meters Market is estimated to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2 %. Measurement of flow of liquids or gases plays a pivotal role in the industrial plants or facilities, as it is directly linked efficient functioning of industrial processes. To carry out flow measurements, flow meters are generally used. Flow meters can be referred to the devices, which act as an integral tool for measuring the flow of the liquid or gases in an open or closed duct. Alternatively, flow meters are also known as flow gauge, flow sensor, flow indicator, and liquid meter. Flow meters provide accurate flow measurement for any individual flow measuring application. Broad range of flowmeters are used in various industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and food & beverage among others.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Flow Meters Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flow-meter-market-sample-pdf/

Flow Meters Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand of Flow Meters from End-Use Industries

The demand for flow meters across end-use industries is growing at a significant pace, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In oil and gas sector, the demand for flow meters is rising owing to the higher demand for oil & gas production worldwide. Also, higher ability to offer more accurate flow measurement under various temperature range is promoting its rapid adoption in oil and gas sector. Increasing focus towards reducing the overall costs, carbon footprint with overall process optimization are some of the factors responsible for the demand of flow meters across food & beverage, chemicals and similar other industries.

Rising Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters

Intelligent flow meters offer better ability for monitoring and controlling the liquid/gas flowage. They achieve this through the usage of smart technologies such as Bluetooth, Ethernet I/P, Wireless LAN, I/O Link and M-Bus. Higher accuracy and reliable results are required in industrial applications to carry out the processes more efficiently. Owing to this, demand for the intelligent flow meters is expected to grow across the chemical and water treatment application areas. The rising demand for intelligent flow meter owing to its accurate and precise flow measurement is another factor driving the growth of the flow meter market.

Market Restraints:

High Maintenance Cost Owing to Harsh Work Environment

Flow meters perform crucial work under extreme conditions, resulting into higher wear and tear. Due to this, it requires high maintenance in order to boost its shelf life and efficiency. Some of the prominent factors leading to high maintenance includes, disturbed flow of the liquids or gases, high turndowns, wet gas, and abrasive fluids. Due to this, routine maintenance of the flow meters is required which sum ups the total maintenance cost. Hence, high maintenance requirements act as a restraining factor for the growth of the flowmeter market during the forecast period.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Flow Meters Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flow-meter-market-request-methodology/

Flow Meters Market: Key Segments

Key Segments by Type: Turbine Flow Meter, Metal Tube Rotameter, Mass Flow Meter, Differential Pressure Flow Meter, Venturi Meter, Orifice Meter, Ultrasonic Flow Meter, Vortex Flow Meter and Others Key Segments by End-User: Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Food and Beverage, Wastewater and Biogas, Chemicals, Pulp and Paper and Others Key Regions Covered: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.



Flow Meters Market: Report Scope

The report on the Flow Meter Market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

Consult With an Analyst of Global Flow Meters Market for More Information @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flow-meter-market-consult-with-an-analyst/

Flow Meters Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Flow Meters Market, by Type

Turbine Flow Meter Metal Tube Rotameter Mass Flow Meter Differential Pressure Flow Meter Venturi Meter Orifice Meter Ultrasonic Flow Meter Vortex Flow Meter Others



Flow Meters Market, by End User

Oil and Gas Power and Utility Food and Beverage Waste Water and Biogas Chemicals Pulp and Paper Others



Flow Meters Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America

US Canada Mexico



Europe

Germany France Italy UK The Netherlands Rest of Europe



Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Purchase Global Flow Meters Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/flow-meter-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com