Global Flushing Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Technology, Installation Type, Application and Geography.
Global Flushing Systems Market was valued US$ 2.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.
Global Flushing Systems Market
The flushing systems play a vital role in maintaining the hygiene as well as sanitation. It offers effective and efficient waste disposable solutions without consuming significant amount of water. The flushing system constitutes of a water tank in which other mechanical components are integrated.
The report analyzes factors affecting market from demand and supply side which further evaluates market dynamics during the forecast period. Growing awareness concerning health hygiene, water, and energy preservation among the consumers, are expected to boost the growth of the global flushing systems market industry during the forecast period. Increasing recognition of hygienic and comfortable smart toilet coupled with continuous technological advancement in hygiene is predicted to boost the market growth scenario during the forecast period. Increasing infections such as worms and diarrhea owing to open defecation is a one of the factor for growing demand for toilets and flushing systems.
Open defecation in fields and open water bodies are major challenge, due to poor infrastructure in developing countries and maintenance. Developing economies such as India, Indonesia, and Pakistan are witnessing a substantial share of the population that practice open defecation.
The gravity flushing is estimated a significant growth in the global flushing systems market owing to earlier introduction and low cost of construction. Gravity flush was the most conventional form of equipment because of low cost, ubiquitous availability, and easy manufacturing.
Tornado flushing system is also expected to dominate the global flushing market as changing consumer preference and growing inclination towards aesthetically attractive products. It is based on the tornado principle that involves a centrifugal force and a cyclonic motion. This type of flushing helps in sinking the consumption of water when compared to the traditional flushing systems and also creates a more powerful flushing action. This will increase the demand for tornado flushing systems during forecast period, which will subsequently fuel the growth of the flushing systems market.
The report provides a detailed overview of the global smart washroom market including regional analysis information. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global flushing market .The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization from emerging economies. The increase in building construction activities in countries such as India, Australia, Malaysia, and the Philippines will drive the adoption of flushing systems in this region. Open defecation prevalent in some emerging economies including India, Pakistan, and Indonesia, is among the major factor that is expected to hamper the flushing system market growth through the forecast period.
India has the most pervasiveness of open defecation secretarial for nearly about 50% of the nation’s population. Government initiatives for reducing these practices through programs like ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and they offer funding for households to build proper sanitation facilities. The goal of this initiative is to free India from open defecation by 2019. Such initiatives will drive the demand for flushing systems that include fill valve, overflow tube, flush valve, and flapper, drain hole, refill tube, float arm, float ball and toilet handle arm.
The report provides key information on the market status of the leading market players. Some of the major key players includes in the global flushing systems market such as Geberit ,GROHE ,Hindware ,Kohler ,TOTO ,Caroma ,CERA Sanitaryware ,Enware ,Jaqua ,Lecico ,Seima ,SONAS , TECE ,Verotti , Villeroy-boch ,VitrA ,PARISI ,Parryware ,RAK Ceramics and Roca.
The scope of the report for Global Flushing Systems Market
Global Flushing Systems Market, By Type
• Gravity Flush
• Dual Flush
• Pressure-assisted Flush
• Tornado Flush
• Others
Global Flushing Systems Market, By Technology
• Manual
• Sensors
• Remote Control
• Waterless Flushing
Global Flushing Systems Market, By Installation Type
• Surface Flush
• Rear Wall Mounting
• Others
Global Flushing Systems Market, By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
Global Flushing Systems Market, By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players
• Geberit
• GROHE
• Hindware
• Kohler
• TOTO
• Caroma
• CERA Sanitaryware
• Enware
• Jaqua
• Lecico
• Seima
• SONAS
• TECE
• Verotti
• Villeroy-boch
• VitrA
• PARISI
• Parryware
• RAK Ceramics
• Roca
Global Golf Cart Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Application and Region.
Global Golf Cart Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 1,788.93 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.
Global Golf Cart Market, by Product
Golf cart are essentially used to travel short distances, they can also be used in different location for different purposes such as resorts, hotels and retirement villages and others. These carts are also used in airports and shopping malls to carry luggage over short distance or inside a building. The participation rate in golf game is increasing owing to increasing personal disposable income of consumers and changing life style. Rapid growth in population and rise in globalization boost the economy, thus impacting the purchasing power of individuals. This in turn develops the standard of living, nature of expenses, and mode of transportation. These factors lead to innovation of hybrid and electric utility vehicles, so fueling the demand for golf carts in the market.
Solar golf carts are increasing at a faster rate as they incur low maintenance cost. Solar golf carts powered by mounting a photovoltaic (PV) or thin film panel on top of the existing roof or using a PV panel as the roof itself. A controller converts the solar/sun’s energy to charge the golf cart’s 36-volt or 48-volt battery bank. Not only does the solar power take the cart off the electric grid, but also increases the driving distance and extends the life of the batteries.
Golf courses segment accounted for over 49.1% value share in 2018. High growth of the segment is mainly attributed to use of golf carts in niche applications for instance short trips in shopping malls, universities, airports and short drives around the town.
Region-wise, the North America golf cart market accounted for a largest value share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance in the global golf cart market during the forecast period. The Western Europe golf cart market is projected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2019 and 2026, while the APEJ golf cart market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of volume during the forecast period.
Key players operating in global golf cart market, aria Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd, Ingersoll Rand plc, JH Global Services, Inc., Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd., Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Tomberlin, Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Golf Car Company.
Scope of Global Golf Cart Market
Global Golf Cart Market, by Product
• Electric Golf Cart
• Gasoline Golf Cart
• Solar Golf Cart
Global Golf Cart Market, by Application
• Golf Course
• Personal Services
• Commercial Services
Global Golf Cart Market, by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Golf Cart Market
• Aria Inc.
• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd
• Ingersoll Rand plc.
• JH Global Services, Inc.
• Maini Materials Movement Pvt. Ltd
• Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
• Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.
• Tomberlin
• Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co. Ltd.
• Yamaha Golf Car Company
Global Exercise Bike Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product, Application and Region.
Global exercise bike market was valued US$ 410.50 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach 550.60 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.74 % during a forecast period.
Global exercise bike market
Exercise bike is also called as stationary cycle. These bikes are immobile fitness machine, which resembles an ordinary bike and assistances in improving the fitness of the body by decreasing weight.
Increasiing number of diseases like obesity, diabetes, hypertension and stress, and the subsequent health awareness among the consumers across the globe are expected to driving the global exercise bike market. Growing number of fitness clubs, gyms and health centers have contribute to the demand for exercise bikes.Additionally, increasing purchasing power, civilizing lifestyles, rising youth population are expected to boost the growth in the global exercise bike market.
The recumbent exercise bike segment is projected to dominate the global exercise bike market. The dominance position in the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for these exercise bike, which offers more exercize benefits over the other exercise bike. Consumer , who have a pain of lower back pain and balance issues choose recumbent exercise bikes . These bike are more comfortable and sets less stress on the back and knees. rising older population is expected to contribute to the growth of exercise bike market during the forecast period.
Some of the prominent key players are focusing on advanced technolgy in exercise bike. With the support of advanced technologies in exercise bike, key players have presented smart bikes. For instance, Peloton launched a smart bike , which allows the user to bike in the comfort of their home. Additionally, these bikes permit users to watch live streams of a real indoor biking class on its screen while cycling in a studio.
North America region ie expected to share significant growth in the global exercise bike market. The growth in the market is attributed to the growing health awareness among the consumers. Increasing cases of obesity and other diseases in this region is expected to boom the eexercise bike market. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes, consumers are ready to spend more on their fitness and also favor to own private equipment within the comfort of their homes are expected to dominate the exercise bike market.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global exercise bike market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global exercise bike market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.
The Scope of the Report for Global Exercise Bike Market
Global Exercise Bike Market, By Product
• Recumbent Exercise Bikes
• Upright Exercise Bikes
• Others
Global Exercise Bike Market, By Application
• Home Consumers
• Gyms/Health Clubs
Global Exercise Bike Market, By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players
• Brunswick Corporation
• Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.
• Pelotons
• Nautilus
• Precor
• Technogym
• NordicTrack
• Proform
• Schwinn
• Soletreadsdotin
• Star Trac
• Life Fitness
• Horizon Fitness
• Stamina Products, Inc.
• Marcypro
Cosmetics Market to Grow with a High CAGR
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Cosmetics Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Cosmetics and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Cosmetics, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Cosmetics
- What you should look for in a Cosmetics solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Cosmetics provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Procter & Gamble
- Johnson & Johnson
- L’Oreal
- Avon
- Allergan
- Croda International Plc
- Sabinsa
- Bayer
- Unilever
- Estee Lauder
- Clarins.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
By Product Category (Skin and Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances)
By Sales Outlet (Retail Sales, General Departmental Store, Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Brand Outlets, and Online Sales)
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
